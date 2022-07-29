Coming up: Golf tournament to honor Duxbury dad, new exhibit opening at Quincy gallery

Gustin Golf Classic takes place Monday in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD – The life of avid golfer and Duxbury resident Mike Gustin will be celebrated at the sixth annual Gustin Golf Classic from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at the Marshfield Country Club, 515 Moraine St. Gustin battled heart disease for more than 20 years and the event raises money for the HeartBrothers Foundation, which supports people with heart failure and their families. For tickets and more information, visit heartbrothers.ticketleap.com/gustin2022 .

New exhibit to open at Quincy gallery

QUINCY – The Quincy Art Association will display 140 works in an exhibit called "Arts Affair" from Saturday , Aug. 6, through Sept. 4 at the QArts Gallery, 1229 Hancock St. The entries will be displayed in six categories: oil and acrylic, watercolor, drawing and pastel, mixed media, sculpture and photography. All work on exhibit is original and available for purchase. The gallery is open from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The gallery will have extended hours on opening weekend. Free. For more information, visit quincyartma.org or email quincyartma@yahoo.com.

Library invites kids to build with LEGOS

PEMBROKE – Children ages 5 and older are invited to the LEGO Club from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the Pembroke Public Library, 142 Center St. It's free, and no registration is required. For more information, visit pembrokepubliclibrary.org.

Learn how to commute on a bicycle

QUINCY – Attend a workshop to learn the basics of commuting on a bicycle from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at the Thomas Crane Public Library, 40 Washington St. A League of American Bicyclists certified instructor will answer questions and address concerns. The class will cover selecting gear for safety and comfort, planning a route, following rules of the road and taking your bike on the bus or subway. For more information, visit thomascranelibrary.org .

Library offers workshop on how to make a Star Jar

PEMBROKE – Crafters ages 12 to 18 are invited to make a glow-in-the-dark Star Jar in a workshop from 4 to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10, at the Pembroke Public Library, 142 Center St. Participants will work with paint and glitter. Free. Registration is required. To register, visit linktr.ee/pembrokepubliclibrary or call 781-293-6771.

Scituate VFW to host a fish and chicken fry Aug. 20

SCITUATE – Attend a fish and chicken fry from 4 to 6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Scituate VFW, 736 Chief Justice Cushing Highway. A choice of fresh haddock or chicken will be available, along with coleslaw, clam chowder, french fries and dessert. There will also be a 50/50 raffle. Tickets are $20 and can be bought at the Scituate VFW or O'Brien's Car Care on First Parish Road. For more information, call Sue Litchfield at 617-823-6625 or Kathy Young at 781-545-5995.

