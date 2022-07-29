ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle Seahawks Extend Former Ole Miss Receiver DK Metcalf

By Ben King
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SZnrq_0gxUmIAe00

Despite offseason trade rumors, former Ole Miss Rebel DK Metcalf will be sticking around Seattle for the time being.

ESPN announced on Thursday that former Ole Miss receiver DK Metcalf has signed a contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks.

Metcalf was reportedly available for the 'right price' in April after Seattle traded quarterback Russel Wilson to the Denver Broncos, but those rumors have been put to rest now that the former Rebel has signed a three-year, $72 million extension with the Seahawks which includes $58.2 million guaranteed.

The deal also includes a $30 million signing bonus, the highest a receiver has ever earned.

Metcalf is now the highest-paid player on the Seahawks, and his contract new-money average of $24 million ranks as the seventh-highest annual average salary among receivers in the National Football League.

Metcalf is sticking around for the rebuild in Seattle but will have the opportunity to test the waters of free agency at the prime age of 27 years old if he desires.

The Seahawks drafted Metcalf with the No. 64 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and in his first three seasons with Seattle, the Ole Miss product has recorded 216 receptions, 3,170 receiving yards, and 29 touchdowns averaging 14.7 yards per reception.

Metcalf spent 2016-2018 with the Ole Miss Rebels and hauled in 67 receptions for 1,227 receiving yards, and 14 touchdowns in 21 games.

The Oxford, Miss., native joins his former Ole Miss teammate, Philadelphia Eagles receiver, A.J. Brown , as the two NFL Rebels who have inked big money extensions during the 2022 offseason.

Brown signed a four-year, $100 million with Philadelphia after the Eagles traded for him during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Peyton Manning Back With Broncos: NFL World Reacts

Peyton Manning played for two NFL franchises over the course of his professional career, in the Colts and the Broncos. However, it seems clear that Manning has more of a connection with the Broncos. Manning, who still resides in the Denver area, was back at Broncos practice on Saturday. "Peyton...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon

Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
City
Seattle, WA
Oxford, MS
Football
Oxford, MS
Sports
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A.j. Brown
The Grove Report

The Grove Report

Oxford, MS
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
377K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of Ole Miss athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/olemiss

Comments / 0

Community Policy