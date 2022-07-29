Seattle Seahawks Extend Former Ole Miss Receiver DK Metcalf

Despite offseason trade rumors, former Ole Miss Rebel DK Metcalf will be sticking around Seattle for the time being.

ESPN announced on Thursday that former Ole Miss receiver DK Metcalf has signed a contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks.

Metcalf was reportedly available for the 'right price' in April after Seattle traded quarterback Russel Wilson to the Denver Broncos, but those rumors have been put to rest now that the former Rebel has signed a three-year, $72 million extension with the Seahawks which includes $58.2 million guaranteed.

The deal also includes a $30 million signing bonus, the highest a receiver has ever earned.

Metcalf is now the highest-paid player on the Seahawks, and his contract new-money average of $24 million ranks as the seventh-highest annual average salary among receivers in the National Football League.

Metcalf is sticking around for the rebuild in Seattle but will have the opportunity to test the waters of free agency at the prime age of 27 years old if he desires.

The Seahawks drafted Metcalf with the No. 64 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and in his first three seasons with Seattle, the Ole Miss product has recorded 216 receptions, 3,170 receiving yards, and 29 touchdowns averaging 14.7 yards per reception.

Metcalf spent 2016-2018 with the Ole Miss Rebels and hauled in 67 receptions for 1,227 receiving yards, and 14 touchdowns in 21 games.

The Oxford, Miss., native joins his former Ole Miss teammate, Philadelphia Eagles receiver, A.J. Brown , as the two NFL Rebels who have inked big money extensions during the 2022 offseason.

Brown signed a four-year, $100 million with Philadelphia after the Eagles traded for him during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .