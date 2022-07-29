EHC man pleads guilty in sex assaults of two girls years apart

Brian Lee Avis faces a 17-year sentence. BreakingAC

An Egg Harbor City man charged in the sexual assaults of two young girls seven years apart pleaded guilty earlier this month, BreakingAC has confirmed.

Brian Lee Avis, now 60, was charged in July, after his DNA matched sperm recovered at the scene of the assault of a 10-year-old Brigantine girl in 1996.

Avis snuck into the sleeping girl’s bedroom July 19, 1996, and assaulted her, the charges claimed. The girl’s mother, who was asleep on the couch, woke up to noises coming from her daughter’s bedroom, and then saw a man she didn’t know flee.

More investigation led to him being charged in the assault of a 5-year-old Galloway Township girl on July 18, 2003.

In that case, Avis broke into the little girl’s room, took down her pants and underwear, and rubbed her hip and buttocks before he was interrupted and fled, according to the charges.

A fingerprint found on the window ties Avis to the case, the affidavit states.

Avis plead guilty to one count of aggravated sexual assault and one count of endangering-sexual conduct.

He faces 12 years for the aggravated count and a consecutive five years for the endangering, according to the plea agreement obtained by BreakingAC.

Avis also must register as a Megan’s Law offender with lifetime supervision upon his release. There is no term of parole ineligibility.

His sentencing will happen after an evaluation at the Avenel Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center.

Avis has been in the Atlantic County Justice Facility since September.