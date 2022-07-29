ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor City, NJ

EHC man pleads guilty in sex assaults of two girls years apart

BreakingAC
BreakingAC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aisAU_0gxUm9JM00
Brian Lee Avis faces a 17-year sentence.BreakingAC

An Egg Harbor City man charged in the sexual assaults of two young girls seven years apart pleaded guilty earlier this month, BreakingAC has confirmed.

Brian Lee Avis, now 60, was charged in July, after his DNA matched sperm recovered at the scene of the assault of a 10-year-old Brigantine girl in 1996.

Avis snuck into the sleeping girl’s bedroom July 19, 1996, and assaulted her, the charges claimed. The girl’s mother, who was asleep on the couch, woke up to noises coming from her daughter’s bedroom, and then saw a man she didn’t know flee.

More investigation led to him being charged in the assault of a 5-year-old Galloway Township girl on July 18, 2003.

In that case, Avis broke into the little girl’s room, took down her pants and underwear, and rubbed her hip and buttocks before he was interrupted and fled, according to the charges.

A fingerprint found on the window ties Avis to the case, the affidavit states.

Avis plead guilty to one count of aggravated sexual assault and one count of endangering-sexual conduct.

He faces 12 years for the aggravated count and a consecutive five years for the endangering, according to the plea agreement obtained by BreakingAC.

Avis also must register as a Megan’s Law offender with lifetime supervision upon his release. There is no term of parole ineligibility.

His sentencing will happen after an evaluation at the Avenel Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center.

Avis has been in the Atlantic County Justice Facility since September.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BreakingAC

Vineland man charged in fatal shooting

A Vineland man is accused of fatally shooting a driver who then crashed into a home, authorities said. George Gonzalez, 27, was found shot behind the wheel of a vehicle that crashed into a home in the 1100 block of East Elmer Road at about 11:43 p.m., Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae announced.
VINELAND, NJ
BreakingAC

Pleasantville pedestrian struck crossing street

A Pleasantville man was injured when he was struck by a car crossing the street Friday night. Steven Johnson, 59, was crossing Homer Avenue toward the Family Dollar when he was struck at about 8:30 p.m., Capt. Stacey Schlachter said. When officers arrived, Johnson was conscious and alert, according to...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Egg Harbor City, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Egg Harbor City, NJ
City
Avenel, NJ
BreakingAC

Sarkos becomes ACPD acting chief after almost two years

Atlantic City’s police finally have a chief after nearly two years. James Sarkos, who has been officer in charges since former Chief Henry White retired in October 2020, was named acting chief effective Wednesday. Jacquelyn Suarez, director of the Division of Local Government Services, made the appointment under the...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ehc#Brian Lee#Sentencing#Sexual Assaults#Violent Crime#Megan
BreakingAC

South Jersey woman charged with assaulting two toddlers at daycare center

Jaime Price turned herself in to police July 18, 2022.Provided. A South Jersey woman is accused of striking two toddlers while working at a Galloway Township daycare center. Jaime Price, 36, of Egg Harbor Township, is charged with two counts each of child endangerment and simple assault in the incidents that took place two months apart. One left severe bruising on a 2-year-old boy's cheek and ear.
GALLOWAY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BreakingAC

Atlantic County prosecutor detectives get body cameras

Detectives with the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office will now have body-worn cameras. The office purchased 50 cameras to be used collectively by the detectives, the office told BreakingAC. The cost will be about $200,000 over a five-year period with about $76,000 from the state expected to help offset the...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
BreakingAC

Crash closes part of Fire Road in EHT

An Egg Harbor Township crash that damaged a utility pole caused part of Fire Road to shut down Monday. The crash happened at about 3:20 a.m. in the are of the Lexus dealership and Avalon flooring, police said. The driver, whose name was not released, told police he was driving...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
BreakingAC

Brigantine lifeguards rescue woman, two children

Brigantine City Beach Patrol members rescued a woman and her two children Wednesday morning before lifeguards were on duty. Police and firefighters were called just before 9:30 a.m. for a swimmer in distress, police said. The two young children were in the ocean when they became overpowered by the current,...
BRIGANTINE, NJ
BreakingAC

Atlantic City 13-year-old charged in shooting of two men

An Atlantic City 13-year-old is in custody after allegedly wounding two men in a daylight shooting. Police were called to the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue after the report of a shooting and a ShotSpotter audio gunshot-detection alert just before 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. A few minutes...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
BreakingAC

Atlantic City police officer rescues man from bay

Officer Rebecca SeabrookAtlantic City Police Department. An Atlantic City police officer rescued a man from the bay Tuesday. Police were called to the first block of North Trenton Avenue just before 1 p.m. for the report of a man in distress in the bay, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
BreakingAC

Atlantic City police investigating shooting

Atlantic City police are investigating a shooting incident that wounded at least one person Tuesday. Atlantic Avenue from Ohio to Kentucky avenues was closed to traffic while police investigated around 2:30 p.m. The area was reopened by 4 p.m. All parties involved were taken into custody, police told BreakingAC. No...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
BreakingAC

BreakingAC

Atlantic City, NJ
3K+
Followers
364
Post
688K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news site covering Atlantic City and the surrounding Atlantic County area, along with South Jersey towns in Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties in New Jersey.

 http://BreakingAC.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy