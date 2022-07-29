Inside Secret Binders Dougco School Board Members Fought to Hide

www.westword.com
2d ago
The DC4 just love to spend taxpayers money for their Attorney's and not on students or teachers. Looking forward to our family and friends voting "NO" on the MLO/Bond. We are all keeping an eye on the Sheriff's and DA investigation on perjury. We will not forget.
DougCo school board attorneys release mysterious binders
(Castle Rock, CO) In an unexpected turn of events, attorneys for the four conservative DougCo school board members handed over materials in training binders used during a private retreat in Estes Park last November.
yellowscene.com
The Heroes of Boulder County: The Activists
Amid great turmoil in our country, there are those fighting to make it safe for everyone. It starts slowly, quietly. Do you hear it? That low rumble approaching, growing louder, echoing through the city streets, growing like distant thunder rolling in, growing like the sound of a great fire, growing until it rattles in your chest, rattles your bones, engulfs your heart like a flame. The sound takes you over, fills your veins with fire. It becomes you. It is the sound of fists in the air, boots on bloodied ground, the cries of the unheard, the unseen, the unfelt. It is the sound of defiance, resistance, love, passion, blood pumping in your ears. It is the sound of persistence, repetition, empathy, compassion, the winds of change ever blowing. It is never giving up hope, never giving up the fight. It is the willingness to help, to care, to be both fierce and gentle in the name of what is right. It is the heartbeat of activism, something this country needs now more than ever.
Daily Record
Officials say GOP secretary of state recount is precise
A recount of the Republican secretary of state primary election is ongoing as planned, and the process is running precisely, according to election officials. On Friday, “the El Paso County Elections Department began the Logic and Accuracy test for the 2022 Primary candidate requested recount,” said Chuck Broerman, county clerk, in a statement. “Ms. Tina Peters’ assertion about the Logic and Accuracy Test is incorrect.”
Daily Record
Female corrections officer sues Colorado Department of Corrections, alleges gender discrimination
A female corrections officer is suing the Colorado Department of Corrections, alleging gender discrimination, equal pay and retaliation. The plaintiff, Kami Cooper, filed the 17-page lawsuit on Sept. 7, 2021, through her Evergreen-based attorney, Casey Leier. According to the lawsuit, Cooper is seeking damages to redress violations of her rights,...
Westword
Denver Basic Income Project Aiming for Full Launch Later This Year
In 2020, Mark Donovan, an entrepreneur who'd made his fortune overseas, decided that it was time to spread some of his wealth directly to people who were struggling. That June, Donovan started doling out personal grants of $1,000 a month to twelve individuals; the payments continued through the end of the year.
CBS News
3 Wray men indicted for collecting $7.5 million through threatening phone calls
Three former Wray residents have been indicted on federal money laundering charges, the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced Wednesday. James Albert Witte, 68, Jason Lee Henderson, 36, and Indian national Dhruv Jani, 39, are accused of contacting U.S. citizens by phone and misrepresenting themselves as federal law enforcement agents. They trio coerced 54 victims into sending a total of $7.5 million.
broomfieldenterprise.com
Community gathers in Broomfield to celebrate life of Dominic DePalma
On Saturday evening, there were no cross-town rivalries or school competitions. “We are one community here this evening to offer our love for one another and to the family of Dominic DePalma,” Andy McClure, who led the memorial, said. Dominic, a 17-year-old Broomfield High School student, was identified by...
highlandsranchherald.net
Lone Tree officials back ballot question on open space tax
Representatives of the City of Lone Tree have voiced support for adding a November ballot question that would ask voters about extending Douglas County’s Open Sales and Use Tax for an additional 20 years. “We’re so excited to see this citizen-led initiative come forth,” said Austin Good, Lone Tree’s...
Summit Daily News
Rising inflation is on a collision course with Colorado’s TABOR cap. And the state budget is in the middle.
COLORADO — The lawmakers who write Colorado’s budget are preparing to pare back some capital projects in the coming months as they contend with inflation straining a budget capped by the state’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. The TABOR cap, a key component of Colorado’s 1992 constitutional...
5280.com
Denver’s Top Doctors 2022
Each listing includes the physician’s name, the hospitals at which the physician has privileges, the doctor’s office, clinic, or hospital address, and the best phone number to call for an appointment. Listings are also available at directory.5280.com/award/2022-top-doctors/. Because of space restrictions, we abbreviate the names of some area...
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?
Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
Legal arm of Rocky Mountain Gun Owners is challenging Colorado gun magazine law
DENVER — A week after Loveland-based Rocky Mountain Gun Owners (RMGO) won a temporary restraining order that puts gun ordinances in the town of Superior on pause, the legal arm of the gun rights group is going after a Colorado state law. The National Foundation for Gun Rights filed...
Local childcare facility has its license suspended following claims of abuse
The Primrose School of Briargate has had its license suspended by the state following an investigation into claims of abuse and neglect, according to the State Department of Early Childhood.
Colorado Cemetery to Exhume Remains of 62 Nuns Due to Redevelopment
A redevelopment of the former Loretto Heights University Campus in southwest Denver has led to the closure of the Loretto Heights Convent Cemetery — a move that calls for exhuming the remains of 62 nuns, 9News reports. According to the station, the project manager offered to develop around the...
Colorado Springs firefighter placed on administrative leave
A Colorado Springs Firefighter has been placed on administrative leave without pay today after he was charged with theft on July 13.
Western Welcome: Why Cattle Annually Parade Down This CO Street
There are many western traditions that have stuck around in Colorado for generations. One of these long-standing celebrations of the Centennial State's western history dates back to the 1800s and still happens annually in the town of Castle Rock. The Western Heritage Welcome takes place each year to kick off...
Breastival returns to Denver at Central Park
The 6th annual Breastival returned to Denver on Saturday at the pavilion at Central Park. Katie Halverstadt, Colorado Breastfeeding Coalition Chair, joined CBS4 Weekend Morning Anchor Mekialaya White for a live interview ahead of the event."We actually have really high rates. We have about 94 percent of our families initiate breastfeeding in Colorado," Halverstadt said. "There's a lot of support in Colorado. We have baby-friendly hospitals. We have child care facilities that help support, a lot of lactation consultants, which are international board certified consultants that help support moms. We also connect with the Mother's Milks bank in Arvada and...
This Is The Highest-Earning County In Colorado
People are always curious about how much money people make, especially their neighbors. That's why Stacker got curious about how much money each state's counties are bringing in, including Colorado. "Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Colorado using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked...
Investors in Vail’s Solaris project want funds returned
A lawsuit seeking the return of investors’ $82.5 million in contributions to the Solaris project is facing an Aug. 3 milestone. The suit filed by a number of Chinese nationals was first filed in 2019 in Federal court against Solaris, developer Peter Knobel and an entity called the Colorado Regional Center.
Westword
Twelve Things to Do for Free in Denver (and Beyond) This Week
Happy birthday, Colorado! On August 1, 1876, Colorado was admitted to the Union, making it the Centennial State. To celebrate, free activities abound today, but there are plenty of other deals in and around town this week — including free rides on RTD all month, during the Zero Fare for Better Air program. And Denver Days continues its tenth-anniversary celebration, with community activities through August 7; get the full schedule here.
