Second Whiskey and Turkey Festival to take place on September 17 in Kirksville

Leland Dale Worthington, 79, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Thursday, July 28th, 2022, at his home under the care of Hospice Compassus and with his family by his side. Born April 13th, 1943, in Adair County, Missouri, Leland was the son of Isom Worthington and Ethel (Worthington) Clubine. He grew up in Novinger, Missouri, and spent much of his early adulthood working; whether it was with his stepfather on the farm, at the local creamery, or in various factories including the Shoe factory and Glove factory in Kirksville. He later moved to Bloomfield, Iowa, where he met his future wife, Nellie. The two were united in marriage on April 15th, 2004, in Unionville, Missouri.

KIRKSVILLE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO