Second Whiskey and Turkey Festival to take place on September 17 in Kirksville

MoDOT to start massive road work in Scotland and Macon County
MACON, Mo. — The first week of August brings new road closures around northeast Missouri. Starting Monday, Route J in Macon County will be closed starting at Capital Place and ending at Diamond Avenue between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. On Tuesday, Route J will be closed starting at...
Leland Dale Worthington, 79, of Kirksville, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home
Leland Dale Worthington, 79, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Thursday, July 28th, 2022, at his home under the care of Hospice Compassus and with his family by his side. Born April 13th, 1943, in Adair County, Missouri, Leland was the son of Isom Worthington and Ethel (Worthington) Clubine. He grew up in Novinger, Missouri, and spent much of his early adulthood working; whether it was with his stepfather on the farm, at the local creamery, or in various factories including the Shoe factory and Glove factory in Kirksville. He later moved to Bloomfield, Iowa, where he met his future wife, Nellie. The two were united in marriage on April 15th, 2004, in Unionville, Missouri.
City of Kirksville awarded grant to help fund road improvements
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The City of Kirksville has been awarded funding to make some much needed repairs to several of its roads. It was announced during the August 1 city council meeting that the city was awarded $500,000 through a Community Development Block Grant. In order to receive the...
4 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Sullivan County on Tuesday
MILAN, Mo. — On Tuesday, the Sullivan County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 in the county. The positive cases have been determined to be community-related. No other information is being provided about the cases at this time. Currently, Sullivan County sits at a total of 1,822...
Junior Kimmel, 90, of Unionville, MO., Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home
Junior Kimmel, 90, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at the Miller County Care and Rehab in Tuscumbia, Missouri, on Friday, July 29, 2022. He had been a resident there for two years. Worden Junior Kimmel was born in Stahl, Missouri, on October 26, 1931, the son of Worden S. and...
Intense search for Adair County murder suspect ongoing
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri murder suspect remains on the run, and the intense search for him continues. Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting the Adair County Sheriff's Office in trying to track down Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville. He is wanted for the July 5, 2022,...
Adair County commissioner charged with stealing second campaign sign while in county truck
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A local elected official is now charged with stealing a second political campaign sign, this time while in a county owned vehicle. On Monday, Special Prosecutor Brian Keedy filed a second charge of committing a Class 4 election offense against Second District Adair County Commissioner Mark Thompson, 71, of Kirksville.
Motorcyclist injured in Clark County, Mo., crash involving a deer
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. — A Washington state motorcyclist was injured in a morning crash in Clark County, Mo. It happened just before 6 a.m. Monday on Highway 81, seven miles north of Kahoka. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Basan Justice, 33, of Richland, Washington, was...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports four arrests over the weekend of July 29, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Brookfield resident was arrested early Sunday in Livingston County. Nineteen-year-old Jenna Hoerrman was accused of driving while intoxicated/alcohol, possessing less than ten grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding. The patrol said she was released from custody. A Kansas City...
Manhunt for murder suspect from Kirksville remains active
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A dangerous murder suspect from Kirksville remains on the run. Adair County Sheriff Eldon Grissom told KTVO late Sunday afternoon that the search for Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville, remains active. More resources were called in over the weekend, including the U.S. Marshals Service. Scotland...
Manhunt underway for Kirksville murder suspect
NEAR KIRKSVILLE, Missouri — Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a manhunt for Kirksville murder suspect Jesse Rongey. Rongey is wanted in connection with the murder of Stephen Munn and is considered armed and dangerous. Authorities are staged in an undisclosed area along Youngstown Trail. The Adair County Sheriff's...
Murder Just South of Iowa Border is One Out of a Horror Movie
Less than an hour south of the Iowa border sits Kirksville, Missouri. The small city has a population of 17,534. If you travel southwest of the city, you'll find the Youngstown Trail. It's quite rural out that way. Though he didn't live there, Stephen Munn of Kirksville owned land in...
Iowa basketball league to settle youth exploitation lawsuit
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- An Iowa-based youth basketball league has agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit filed by former players whose coach secretly recorded them undressing or obtained nude photos of them. Gregory Stephen is now serving a lengthy prison sentence for sexual exploitation of minors. Guy Cook, the...
Two Booked On Drug Charges
Two were booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Chillicothe Police arrested and booked 37-year-old Brett Michael Keith and booked him into the jail at about 2:15 am. He has since been charged with alleged possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $7,500 cash only.
