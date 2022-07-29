Silver Minings: Raiders’ pre-game experience ranks 11th in the NFL

www.silverandblackpride.com
Kansas City Chiefs among most expensive NFL teams to watch
The Kansas City Chiefs are ranked among the most expensive NFL teams to watch according to TicketIQ. As it turns out, fans enjoy watching a winning product. The folks at TicketIQ have put together a list of the most and least expensive teams in the National Football League to watch in a live setting, and they are trending toward the top tier of franchises these days. In fact, in the 2021 season, only five teams were pricier to watch.
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Buys $5M Las Vegas Suburbs Home
As he continues to adjust to his new role as Raiders head coach, Josh McDaniels is blazing his own trail from his predecessor — both on the field and at home. McDaniels and his wife Laura recently purchased a home for $4.95 million in the Anthem Country Club gated community within the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson.
Bucs Open To Rob Gronkowski Return: NFL World Reacts
Rob Gronkowski has repeatedly made it clear that he is 100 percent retired from the National Football League and never coming back. However, not everyone - including his longtime girlfriend - believes that. The Bucs have signed his replacement in veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph, but they would be open...
Kurt Warner Calls Out 1 Stat: NFL World Reacts
Kurt Warner believes there's one very overrated stat when it comes to NFL quarterbacks. Passing completion percentage. The Hall of Fame quarterback called out the stat on social media earlier this week. "Most deceiving stat in the new NFL is completion %… Tells us very little on its own, due...
Look: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Ready For NFL Season
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Josephine Skriver is ready for the 2022 NFL season. Skriver, a veteran model, has long been a fan of the Las Vegas Raiders. The popular model's Instagram feed is full of Raiders pictures throughout the NFL season. Skriver can't wait for kickoff. "Summer in San Diego....
NFL's best players ever at every offensive position: Is Tom Brady the GOAT quarterback? Jerry Rice or Randy Moss at WR?
Quarterback Tom Brady was retired during the 2022 NFL offseason for just 40 days before opting to return for a 23rd season that could (maybe?) be his last, tight end Rob Gronkowski recently decided to hang them up, and defensive tackle Aaron Donald inked a massive contract extension this summer to make him the game's highest-paid non-QB after also considering retirement. It all got us thinking about where these legends of the game stack up all time at their respective positions.
NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl
After winning their second Super Bowl in team history in 2022, the Los Angeles Rams are one of 20 franchises
Chiefs Reveal Preference For Arrowhead Stadium: NFL World Reacts
Few NFL stadiums, if any, pose a better home-field advantage than Arrowhead Stadium. The home of the Kansas City Chiefs is getting old, though, so there's been talk of a new stadium for the AFC West franchise. However, the Chiefs have made it clear that their preference is a renovation,...
NFL docks 1st-round pick from Dolphins, suspends owner Stephen Ross after Tom Brady tampering investigation
The NFL handed down its sentence following a six-month-long investigation into the Miami Dolphins' alleged tampering with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton this past offseason, as well as team owner Stephen Ross allegedly financially incentivizing tanking to former head coach Brian Flores.
Chiefs Rookie Injured At Practice: NFL World Reacts
The Kansas City Chiefs have high hopes for Skyy Moore. They'll hope the rookie receiver is OK after limping off the field Monday. Per Aaron Ladd of KSHB 41 News, the second-round pick left practice with an apparent leg injury. Moore came up awkwardly after minor contact during a drill in training camp.
NFL Q&A: Super Bowl LVII start time, channel, date, and the halftime show
Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona, home of the Arizona Cardinals. It is
NFL drops hammer on Dolphins for tampering with Tom Brady, plus Deshaun Watson could face longer suspension
Welcome to the Tuesday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. It's been a big day in my house and that's because my 2-year-old just headed off to her first day of school. I haven't gotten any calls yet from the school so I'm assuming that things are going well. The two of us had Mickey Mouse waffles for breakfast and that's what I'll be using as energy to power my way through today's newsletter.
Rams All-Pro receiver Cooper Kupp shows off elite footwork
Cooper Kupp is getting his deserved praise as one of the NFL’s best receivers. And with a particular viral video this week, it is very easy to give more. An incredible video made the rounds on Twitter this week of Los Angeles Rams star pass catcher Kupp doing footwork drills at training camp. Kupp quickly and effortlessly stepped his way through the drill like the best dancers moving in fast forward.
Dolphins 2022 Opponent Breakdown: San Francisco 49ers
The Miami Dolphins will face the 49ers in head coach Mike McDaniel's return to San Francisco in Week 13
AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots
Dolphins OT Terron Armstead believes that the team’s offensive line will be better heading into the 2022 season. “Just watch the game,” Armstead said, via Palm Beach Post. “Just watch the game. It all starts in practice. It all starts with us putting the work in. We will improve. That’s no doubt about it. I have zero doubts about that.”
NFL History: All Super Bowl MVPs
There have been a total of 57 Super Bowl MVPs handed out in the history of the NFL, yet only
Roger Goodell Expected To Send Major Warning To NFL Owners
Earlier Tuesday, the NFL announced significant penalties for the Miami Dolphins after an investigation into the team for alleged tampering and tanking. The NFL docked the Dolphins' first-round pick in 2023 and their third and fourth-round picks in 2024. Additionally, owner Stephen Ross has been suspended through Oct. 17. According...
