Tickets for AEW Dynamite in Philadelphia, PA on Sale Today

The AEW All Out pay-per-view event will take place on Sunday, September 4, 2022 from the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois. According to WrestleTix, 7,492 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (7/31/22), leaving 21 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is 7,513. Single tickets are now most likely sold out.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO