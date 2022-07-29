Honoring Dave Hallenbeck: A career in golf and charity

bvmsports.com
Related
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Illinois Talk Show Names ‘Best Burger’ in the Area
We're knocking on fall's door and for me that means swapping salads for something a little more comforting, a burger maybe?. Throughout the month of July on Good Day Stateline we had the delicious pleasure of searching for the Stateline's Best Burger. It was a lot of hard work but...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon in Brookfield announces closing
BROOKFIELD — Owner David Dayler and General Manager Jennine Dayler announced through a YouTube video Monday that Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon will be closing on Aug. 20. “Unfortunately, just shy of 11 years, with heavy hearts and bacon-clogged arteries, we have to announce that due to circumstances well beyond our control, this has to be our final month at Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon,” said David.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee musician Keith Pulvermacher of ‘Love Monkeys,’ ‘Chasin’ Mason’ dies
MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee music scene lost a good friend and amazing musician over the weekend. Keith Pulvermacher died of multiple myeloma just weeks short of his 50th birthday. If you’ve ever seen “The Love Monkeys” or “Chasin’ Mason” perform, then you’ve seen Keith play....
IN THIS ARTICLE
bvmsports.com
Top 10 Illinois HS football players in Class of 2023
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (BVM) – The high school football season is upon us, and the state of Illinois is set to showcase plenty of talent on the field throughout the fall. Illinois’ group of seniors in particular features many future Division I and Power 5 players who will look to prove their talent throughout the 2022 season. Here is a look at the 10 best Illinois High School Association (IHSA) football players in the Class of 2023.
Illinois Football: Illini first in on future superstar Wisconsin linebacker
The Illinois football team is focusing on the future with one of their latest scholarship offers. The state of Wisconsin hasn’t been the nicest to the Illini over the years when it comes to recruiting. We tend to not get a ton of talent from this area, but Bret Bielema has been trying to buck that trend.
3 great steakhouses in Illinois
When it comes to food, Americans do love their steak. In fact, that's what a lot of them go for when they eat at a restaurant. And it's easy to see why - it's delicious and very filling, and even though you can easily prepare it at home and enjoy it in the comfort of your home, it's way better when someone else cooks it, and you just get to eat it. On top of that, it's a great chance to spend time with your loved ones.
experiencewisconsinmag.com
What’s Happening at the 2022 Walworth County Fair
This Labor Day weekend, head over to Wisconsin’s largest county fair for six days of fun and food at the Walworth County Fair! The fair is happening Aug. 31 – Sept. 5 in Elkhorn and has a jam-packed schedule that includes: concerts, monster trucks, a demo derby and more.
WISN
Pick 'n Save store in Brookfield to close
BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Pick 'n Save is closing one of its Brookfield stores. The location at Ruby Isle will be closed by Sept. 3, the ownership group confirmed to WISN 12 News. Pick 'n Save said the store's 78 employees were told last week about the closure and that they will be offered jobs at other Pick 'n Save/Metro Market stores.
wlip.com
Popular Kenosha Cafe To Move to Pleasant Prairie
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–A popular Kenosha café will be making the move from the city to the village of Pleasant Prairie. The village Plan Commission approved the move of Daily Dose Café from its current location on 60th Street in Kenosha to the former Garbo Motor building on 75th Street.
CBS 58
Race car driver dies following 200 mph crash at Great Lakes Dragaway
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A tragic crash at the Great Lakes Dragaway over the weekend took the life of one of the most well-known race car drivers there. Chuck Weck was 66 years old. This is a shock and a huge loss for family, friends and the greater...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Marquette Dentistry student killed in Marquette Interchange crash
MILWAUKEE - A 22-year-old man was struck and killed in the Marquette Interchange near 16th Street on I-94 around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, July 31. Marquette University President Dr. Michael R. Lovell said in a letter to students the victim is Payton Claybaugh, "a 2022 cum laude graduate of Marquette’s College of Health Sciences and a D1 student in our School of Dentistry."
Wisconsin Business Robbed By Two People, Did One Forget Her Pants?
Why, in an era of technology a swipe or click away, are people still choosing to steal from businesses? Business owners are obviously going to protect their property with some sort of security system. I was shocked when I learned only 21% of businesses have "active monitored alarm systems," according to Berg Insights.
kenosha.com
Code STEMI with Dr. Cheema
Healthy Connections is published by Froedtert Kenosha Hospital and Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital. This Code STEMI story begins with a calm, Friday morning at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital. Dr. Omar Cheema, Froedtert South Medical Group Interventional Cardiologist, is in clinic, sipping coffee, unaware of the dramatic scene hurtling in his direction. Within moments, he will be thrust into performing with precision a key role in someone else’s life story.
whby.com
Hortonville man killed in Milwaukee crash
MILWAUKEE, Wis–A Marquette University student from Hortonville dies after being hit by a car in Milwaukee. The victim, identified as Payton Claybaugh, was hit while walking on the Marquette Interchange Sunday. Claybaugh was a 2022 graduate of Marquette’s College of Health Sciences and a D-One student in the School...
5 people wounded in drive-by shooting in northwestern Chicago suburb
WHEELING, Ill. — Five people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in a northwestern Chicago suburb on Saturday, authorities said. According to the Wheeling Police Department, the shooting appeared to be connected to an earlier dispute at a restaurant in neighboring Prospect Heights, the Chicago Tribune reported. The shooting...
Crushed Memories Are Found In Once Popular Rockford Area Mall
Inside the abandoned Machesney Park Mall is a total disaster. When I was in college, I met some new friends from the Rockford area. I would drive in from the suburbs to hang out with them during breaks from school. They lived near Machesney Park Mall. We would go there quite a bit because it was a happening place to spend time. One of my buddies actually worked at the movie theater inside the mall so we would check out a lot of flicks for free.
nbc15.com
Milton family welcomes Ukrainian family into their home
MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Ukrainian family now calls Milton their home after a long journey escaping their war-torn home country. Gretchen Kingsley and her husband adopted two daughters from Ukraine in 2016. Their girls kept in touch with people in their birth country who needed to flee after the Russian invasion began.
Milwaukee woman evicted from home left dilapidated by landlord
“Right now, I’m still frustrated, I’m scared ‘cause I don’t know what I’m going to do,” Patricia Williams tells Wisconsin Examiner as she sits on the front porch of the place she called home for nearly a decade. “I don’t know where I’m going to go.” Like many others across Milwaukee County, the 62-year-old mother […] The post Milwaukee woman evicted from home left dilapidated by landlord appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Comments / 0