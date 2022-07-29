Toddler survives accidental heroin overdose; father arrested in Lafourche Parish, sheriff says

www.fox8live.com
Related
houmatimes.com
TPSO Arrests Final Suspect in Narcotics Investigation
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of Houma man, in connection with a Narcotics based Investigation. Thomas Ikeem Johnson was the final suspect at large for a July 19, 2022, investigation, conducted in the 200 block of Maricabo Court. On July 29, 2022, a Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office...
fox8live.com
Man shot to death in Harvey, JPSO says
HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 2) in Harvey, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The victim’s identity and age were not immediately disclosed. But deputies responding to a report of a shooting found the victim dead at the scene outside a house in the 1400 block of Pailet Avenue.
Man wanted, accused of burglarizing Terrebonne school
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a man they say is responsible for burglarizing a Terrebonne Parish School, stealing several items. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office say deputies responded to a school on Friday, where they learned that a burglary had happened...
NOLA.com
Fight between family members leads to fatal shooting in Jefferson; Suspect arrested, JPSO says
A 28-year-old man is dead and his relative is behind bars after Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigators say an altercation between the two ended in gunfire Sunday evening. The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as Darren Tatum, of Gretna. Devin Tatum, 28, was arrested at the scene of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
Louisiana man arrested after shooting at restaurant in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Denham Springs Police Department responded to Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill early Sunday morning. Officers were called to a reported “physical altercation resulting in shots fired,” according to the Denham Springs Police Department. Officers arrived at the scene between...
‘These people are animals:’ Livingston Parish man sentenced to 50 years in prison for distributing fentanyl
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Livingston Parish man will spend the next 50 years in prison after he was sentenced for distributing fentanyl pills. According to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux, Colton Boudreaux, 22, pleaded guilty to two counts of distribution of fentanyl and one count of entering contraband into a penal institution.
uptownmessenger.com
Police arrest three suspects, including two juveniles, in homicide, shooting
The New Orleans Police Department made three major arrests last week in connection to crimes committed in the Uptown area. All arrests took place on July 28, according to a press release. Two suspects were arrested in connection to a homicide last month (July 15) in the 8300 block of...
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Booking Log - July 31, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on July 31, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox8live.com
Woman arrested, other suspects sought after gunfire erupts in Seventh Ward
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was arrested Tuesday night (Aug. 2) after a violent incident in the Seventh Ward left one man shot and another woman hospitalized after she was struck by a fleeing car, New Orleans police said. The NOPD said the shooting occurred around 7:13 p.m. near...
WDSU
NOPD investigating shooting in the Lower 9th Ward
NEW ORLEANS — News Orleans police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Lower Ninth Ward on Monday night. According to reports, a man sustained a gunshot wound to the leg on the 6200 block of North Rampart Street around 10:21 p.m. No other information was released.
Wrong-way driver causes fatal crash in Louisiana, leaves 5 others injured
The driver of the jeep was wearing a seatbelt but sustained serious injuries, the other four suffered minor or moderate injuries.
stmarynow.com
Four drug arrests by local authorities; attempted murder charges in Franklin
St. Mary and Morgan City officers made four drug-related arrests over the weekend, while Franklin police arrested a man accused of five counts of attempted murder. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 72-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 34 complaints and made these arrests:. —Devan...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Teen plummets to death at abandoned Market Street Power Plant, coroner says
An investigation is underway after officials say 18-year-old Anthony Clawson fell to his death at an abandoned building Friday night.
L'Observateur
Hammond Man Wanted for Attempted 2nd Degree Murder
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in locating 20 year old Mikel “Kato” Lassare in connection with a shooting which occurred on July 30, 2022. Chief Jimmy Travis reports at approximately 2:00 PM yesterday, deputies responded to the car wash on Club...
NOLA.com
Man shot in Jefferson and has life-threatening injuries, JPSO says; 1 in custody
A man was shot Sunday night in the Shrewsbury neighborhood of Jefferson and has life-threatening injuries, authorities said. The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Lurline Drive (map), according to a 7:30 p.m. alert from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Authorities didn't immediately say when the shooting happened or what led to it.
Rapper Mystikal charged with first-degree rape in Louisiana
Mystikal faces multiple charges.
Two carjackings, armed robbery in N.O. says police
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two carjackings and an armed robbery in three separate across the city. The first carjacking happened at about 11:36 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of
18-year-old in custody after shooting ex-girlfriend during argument Friday night
On July 29 just after 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to the Woodland Grove Apartments on a call of a woman being shot at the location.
fox8live.com
Lakeview neighbors tie same stolen car to ongoing series of burglaries and thefts
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - People in the Lakeview area say someone driving a gray Audi Q7 has been repeatedly breaking into their vehicles, and in some cases stealing them. “He’s pretty efficient,” Trey Shields said. “He’s coming up and down the street, hanging out the driver-side window, pulling handles, so he can be up and down the street in 30 seconds.”
Louisiana father arrested after toddler overdoses
A 41-year-old man was arrested Wednesday, July 28 after his child suffered an opioid overdose.
Comments / 1