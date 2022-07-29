Daily Fantasy Baseball Podcast: The Solo Shot, Friday 7/29/22

www.numberfire.com
Jake Lamb traded from Dodgers to Mariners at deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Tuesday. It was a flurry of deadline deals across MLB. One of them is a roster-clearing move by the Dodgers, sending Lamb up north in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Lamb should be a useful platoon bat for the Mariners, who are looking to end their playoff drought.
Matt Carpenter moving to Yankees' bench Monday
New York Yankees outfielder Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. The Yankees are holding the lefty-hitting Carpenter out against Seattle's southpaw. Aaron Judge will cover right field while Aaron Hicks starts in center and bats seventh.
Nationals send Josh Bell to Padres with Juan Soto
The San Diego Padres acquired first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. The Padres acquired Bell with outfielder Juan Soto in exchange for infielder C.J. Abrams, outfielder Robert Hassell, outfielder James Wood, left-hander MacKenzie Gore (elbow), and right-hander Jarlin Susana. Eric Hosmer is also expected to be dealt out of San Diego in a separate trade, likely setting up Bell as the Padres' everyday first baseman.
Hanser Alberto in Dodgers' lineup Tuesday night
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Alberto is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Giants starter Alex Wood. Our models project Alberto for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
Alex Bregman (paternity) scratched Monday for Astros
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (paternity) has been scratched from Monday's lineup against right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and the Boston Red Sox. Bregman was scratched because his wife went into labor and not because he was traded. Chas McCormick was added to the lineup in place of Bregman, and he will start in left field and bat seventh. Aledmys Diaz will cover third base and the cleanup spot.
Marcell Ozuna not in Braves' lineup Sunday afternoon
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Ozuna is being replaced at designated hitter by William Contreras versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 402 plate appearances this season, Ozuna has a .219 batting average with a .671 OPS, 18 home runs,...
Kyle Garlick starting for Twins Sunday
Minnesota Twins outifelder Kyle Garlick is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Garlick is getting the nod in left field, batting fourth in the order versus Padres starter Sean Manaea. Our models project Garlick for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
Marlins' Avisail Garcia batting fourth on Sunday
Miami Marlins outfielder Avisail Garcia is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Mets. Garcia will start in right field on Sunday and bat fourth versus right-hander Pablo Lopez and the Marlins. Bryan De La Cruz moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Garcia for 9.3...
Orioles' Austin Hays batting fifth on Tuesday
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Hays will start in right field on Tuesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Spencer Howard and the Rangers. Ryan McKenna returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Hays for 13.0 FanDuel points on...
Brewers trade reliever Josh Hader to Padres
The Milwaukee Brewers have traded reliever Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. The Padres will send the Brewers a package of left-handed closer Taylor Rogers, LHP prospect Robert Gasser, outfielder Esteury Ruiz, and right-hander Dinelson Lamet in return for Hader, whose 29 saves currently lead the league. With Hader off to San Diego, Devin Williams could step into the closer role for the Brewers in the near future. Hader, who has spent each of his first six seasons with the Brewers, will be a free agent after the 2023 season.
Austin Hedges starting for Guardians on Sunday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Hedges is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Rays starter Shane McClanahan. Our models project Hedges for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
Padres send Eric Hosmer to Red Sox ahead of deadline
The San Diego Padres traded first baseman Eric Hosmer (neck) to the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday. The Padres initially agreed to send Hosmer to the Washington Nationals in a package for Juan Soto, but the veteran first baseman exercised his no-trade clause and wound up being replaced in the deal by Luke Voit. He was sent to the Red Sox a few hours later and will presumably take over as the club's primary first baseman for the remainder of the season. That figures to result in less playing time for Bobby Dalbec and Franchy Cordero. In addition to Hosmer, the Red Sox acquired outfielder Corey Rosier, infielder Max Ferguson, and cash considerations from the Padres for left-handed pitcher Jay Groome.
David Villar in San Francisco's lineup on Monday
San Francisco Giants infielder David Villar is starting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Villar is getting the nod at third base, batting sixth in the order versus Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney. Our models project Villar for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
Astros acquire Trey Mancini from Orioles via three-team trade
The Baltimore Orioles have traded outfielder Trey Mancini to the Houston Astros as part of a three-team trade. The Orioles will receive right-handed pitchers Seth Johnson and Chayce McDermott as compensation, while the Astros (who will also receive Jayden Murray as part of the deal) send outfielder Jose Siri to the Tampa Bay Rays.
Rockies' Connor Joe batting seventh on Sunday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Connor Joe is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Joe will start at first base on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers. C.J. Cron moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Joe for 9.3 FanDuel points...
Korey Lee riding pine for Astros Monday
The Houston Astros did not include Korey Lee in their lineup for Monday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Lee will take a seat Monday while Martin Maldonado starts at catcher and bats ninth. The rookie has made 26 plate appearances so far this season and is batting .160 with...
C.J. Cron in Rockies' Monday lineup
Colorado Rockies infielder C.J. Cron is starting Monday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Cron is getting the nod at first base, batting fourth in the order versus Padres starter Mike Clevinger. Our models project Cron for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
Joey Bart in Giants' lineup Monday night
San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is starting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bart is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney. Our models project Bart for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
Jesse Winker batting second for Mariners on Sunday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Houston Astros. Winker will start in left field on Sunday and bat second versus right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Houston. Dylan Moore is being placed on the injured list. numberFire's models project Winker for 9.9 FanDuel...
Javier Baez starting Tuesday night for Tigers
Detroit Tigers infielder Javier Baez is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Baez is getting the nod at shortstop, batting second in the order versus Twins starter Chris Archer. Our models project Baez for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
