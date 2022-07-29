ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Guns are weapon of choice for violent crime in Shelby County, officials say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 4 days ago
(WHBQ)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Guns are the weapon of choice for violent crime, according to a release from the Shelby County Crime Commission.

According to figures from the Memphis Police Department (MPD), for the first six months of 2022, there were 3,578 reported violent incidents involving guns compared to only 1,630 in 2011 and 2,522 just six years ago (2016).

The percentage of reported violent incidents involving guns has spiked, according to the release.

During the first half of 2022, over 72 percent of reported violent incidents involved guns. That compares to 41 percent in 2011 and 58 percent in 2016.

For the first six months of 2022, over 52 percent of reported domestic violence aggravated assaults involved guns compared to about 24 percent in 2011 and 34 percent in 2016.

According to the release, more and more guns ending up in the wrong hands are stolen, especially from vehicles.

The new truth in sentencing law enacted by the Tennessee General Assembly and eliminating eligibility for parole is designed to put a dent in gun crimes committed after July 1 of this year by (1) holding offenders more accountable and (2) serving as a deterrent to others.

As of July 1, crimes covered by the new truth in sentencing law include those incarcerated for:

Attempted first degree murder

Second degree murder

Voluntary manslaughter

Aggravated kidnapping

Carjacking

Aggravated robbery

Aggravated burglary

Aggravated assault involving use of a deadly weapon or serious bodily injury

