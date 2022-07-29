ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Deshaun Watson decision likely next week: I-Team

By Darcie Loreno, Peggy Gallek, Talia Naquin, Ed Gallek
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND – Just how many games will Cleveland Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson be playing this fall? That’s the question every Browns fan has been waiting to hear.

And most are hoping their wait will be over soon. The FOX 8 I-Team confirmed from a source that Watson’s discipline ruling will most likely be released next week.

It’s been nearly a month since Watson’s disciplinary hearing was held.

Browns begin training camp

The hearing ended June 30 and post-hearing written arguments were given to the hearing officer, former Federal Judge Sue L. Robinson, on July 12.

Robinson, who presided over the three-day hearing, has yet to release a ruling and it’s not known when one will be made. Many expected a decision before the Browns started training camp on July 27.

Robinson will decide if Watson violated the league’s personal conduct policy and if he should be suspended. After Robinson makes her ruling, both sides can decide if they want to appeal her decision.

Twenty-four women sued Watson claiming sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Watson settled 20 of the 24 lawsuits last month. Details of the settlements are confidential.

Cleveland Browns sign QB Josh Rosen

About half of the women who have filed lawsuits spoke to league investigators.  Watson also spent several days talking to NFL investigators.

Watson and his attorneys have said he cooperated fully with investigators.  Watson has maintained the allegations made against him were false.

Houston Texans settle with 30 women over Deshaun Watson sexual misconduct claims

He faces no criminal charges.

Ten women filed criminal reports against him. Nine of the cases were presented to a Harris County Grand Jury. One case was presented to a grand jury in Brazoria County. Both grand juries declined to indict Watson on any criminal charges.

Suspect shoots man 6 times at Akron store

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department is looking for a suspect who was caught on surveillance video shooting another man six times. The police department released photos from the surveillance Tuesday. Police say the shooting happened on July 23 around 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of...
