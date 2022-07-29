ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exxon profits soar along with the cost of crude

By CATHY BUSSEWITZ AP Energy Writer
Exxon Mobil was swimming in profits the last few months, reporting Friday that it brought in a record $17.85 in net income during the second quarter, a period in which Americans struggled with painfully high prices at the pump.

The Irving, Texas, company increased oil and gas production as crude prices hovered above $100 a barrel.

Revenue skyrocketed to $115.68 billion in revenue, up from $67.74 billion during the same quarter last year.

Natural gas and liquefied natural gas prices area also elevated due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and ensuing sanctions against Russia, a major supplier of natural gas.

Exxon earned $4.21 per share, exceeding analyst expectations of $4.02 per share, according to analysts polled by Factset.

