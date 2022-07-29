ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews in Ukraine prepare to ship grain trapped by months of war

PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 4 days ago
Daily Mail

Top Russian official Anatoly Chubais 'is hospitalized and feared POISONED' after quitting Putin's government in protest at Ukraine invasion and fleeing to unnamed European country'

A senior Putin official who quit his position and left Russia in protest at the Ukraine war has been rushed to intensive care after suddenly suffering acute numbness in his arms and legs. Specialists in hazmat suits examined the room where Anatoly Chubais, 67, was taken ill in an unspecified...
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why Pelosi went to Taiwan, and why China's angry

WASHINGTON (AP) — When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew into Taiwan on an Air Force passenger jet Tuesday, she became the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island. China announced military maneuvers in retaliation, even as Taiwanese officials welcomed her and she headed to her hotel. The reason her visit ratcheted up tension between China and the United States: China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, and it views visits by foreign government officials as them recognizing the island’s sovereignty. President Joe Biden has sought to calm that complaint, insisting there’s no change in America’s longstanding “one-China policy,” which recognizes Beijing but allows informal relations and defense ties with Taipei. Pelosi portrays her high-profile trip as part of a U.S. obligation to stand with democracies against autocratic countries, and with democratic Taiwan against China.
PBS NewsHour

Blinken, Russian top diplomat speak about Griner, Whelan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday in the highest-level known contact between the two sides since Russia invaded Ukraine, with Blinken urging Russia to accept a deal to win the release of American detainees Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan.
PBS NewsHour

House passes semi-automatic gun ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House passed legislation Friday to revive a ban on semi-automatic guns, the first vote of its kind in years and a direct response to the firearms often used in the crush of mass shootings ripping through communities nationwide. Once banned in the U.S., the high-powered...
PBS NewsHour

Ukraine aims to retake the south, tying down Russian forces

Even as Moscow’s war machine crawls across Ukraine’s east, trying to achieve the Kremlin’s goal of securing full control over the country’s industrial heartland, Ukrainian forces are scaling up attacks to reclaim territory in the Russian-occupied south. The Ukrainians have used American-supplied rocket launchers to strike...
The Independent

Pelosi Taiwan visit - live: Chinese media calls House speaker’s trip ‘opening salvo of war’

China is responding on several fronts to US House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, with Chinese state-owned media calling the trip an “opening salvo of war”.“The stage was set for war and the speaker’s visit may have lit the fuse,” said the editorial in Global Times.China has also summoned the American envoy in Beijing to lodge a stern protest and warned that Washington will “pay a price” for its “mistakes”.And Beijing says it will hold almost a week of military exercises that include live-fire drills in six zones surrounding Taiwan, which the island has dubbed a “blockade”. Earlier,...
PBS NewsHour

Political rivalry stirs panic of protests and escalation in Iraq

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi security forces erected concrete barriers on Monday ahead of counter-protests planned by Shiite political rivals against an influential cleric whose followers have staged a parliament sit-in for a third day. Many feared that dueling protests could escalate tensions. Calls for the counter-protest came from a...
PBS NewsHour

Japanese video journalist detained at Myanmar protest march

BANGKOK (AP) — A Japanese video journalist has been detained by security forces in Myanmar while covering a protest against military rule in the country’s largest city, pro-democracy activists said Sunday. Toru Kubota, a Tokyo-based documentary filmmaker, was arrested on Saturday by plainclothes police after a flash protest...
PBS NewsHour

House approves bill to boost computer chip industry

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House on Thursday passed a $280 billion package to boost the semiconductor industry and scientific research in a bid to create more high-tech jobs in the United States and help it better compete with international rivals, namely China. The House approved the bill by a...
PBS NewsHour

CIA drone strike kills al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Monday that al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Kabul, an operation he hailed as delivering “justice” while expressing hope that it brings “one more measure of closure” to families of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.
