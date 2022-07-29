Crews in Ukraine prepare to ship grain trapped by months of war

www.pbs.org
Russia threatens to break off diplomatic relations with US; Brittney Griner's sentencing due 'very soon': Live updates
Brittney Griner returned to a Russian courtroom Tuesday amid heightened diplomatic talks between the U.S. and Russia. Live Ukraine updates.
Top Russian official Anatoly Chubais 'is hospitalized and feared POISONED' after quitting Putin's government in protest at Ukraine invasion and fleeing to unnamed European country'
A senior Putin official who quit his position and left Russia in protest at the Ukraine war has been rushed to intensive care after suddenly suffering acute numbness in his arms and legs. Specialists in hazmat suits examined the room where Anatoly Chubais, 67, was taken ill in an unspecified...
Ukraine resumes grain shipments amid global food shortages
First ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves Odesa amid global hunger crisis
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain set out Monday from the port of Odesa under an internationally brokered deal to unblock the embattled country’s agricultural exports and ease the growing global food crisis. The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni sounded its horn as it...
EXPLAINER: Why Pelosi went to Taiwan, and why China's angry
WASHINGTON (AP) — When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew into Taiwan on an Air Force passenger jet Tuesday, she became the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island. China announced military maneuvers in retaliation, even as Taiwanese officials welcomed her and she headed to her hotel. The reason her visit ratcheted up tension between China and the United States: China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, and it views visits by foreign government officials as them recognizing the island’s sovereignty. President Joe Biden has sought to calm that complaint, insisting there’s no change in America’s longstanding “one-China policy,” which recognizes Beijing but allows informal relations and defense ties with Taipei. Pelosi portrays her high-profile trip as part of a U.S. obligation to stand with democracies against autocratic countries, and with democratic Taiwan against China.
Pelosi pledges solidarity with Taiwan as China holds military drills, vents anger
TAIPEI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - China furiously condemned the highest-level U.S. visit to Taiwan in 25 years as House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi hailed the self-ruled island as "one of the freest societies in the world" and pledged American solidarity.
Lloyd's of London's Hiscox to provide insurance for Ukraine grain corridor
LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Hiscox (HSX.L) is committed to a planned insurance consortium providing cover for ships travelling through a safe passage from Ukraine, its chief executive said on Wednesday, as the Lloyd's of London insurer shares plunged on a first-half loss.
Russia, Ukraine blame each other for deadly attack on POW prison in Donetsk region
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia and Ukraine accused each other Friday of shelling a prison in a separatist region of eastern Ukraine, an attack that reportedly killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war captured after the fall of Mariupol, the city where troops famously held out against a monthslong Russian siege.
Blinken, Russian top diplomat speak about Griner, Whelan
WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday in the highest-level known contact between the two sides since Russia invaded Ukraine, with Blinken urging Russia to accept a deal to win the release of American detainees Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan.
House passes semi-automatic gun ban
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House passed legislation Friday to revive a ban on semi-automatic guns, the first vote of its kind in years and a direct response to the firearms often used in the crush of mass shootings ripping through communities nationwide. Once banned in the U.S., the high-powered...
Ukraine aims to retake the south, tying down Russian forces
Even as Moscow’s war machine crawls across Ukraine’s east, trying to achieve the Kremlin’s goal of securing full control over the country’s industrial heartland, Ukrainian forces are scaling up attacks to reclaim territory in the Russian-occupied south. The Ukrainians have used American-supplied rocket launchers to strike...
WATCH: White House issues a disaster declaration for Kentucky flooding
President Joe Biden issued a major disaster declaration for Kentucky Friday, as record flash flooding killed at least 16 people in the eastern part of the state and swamped entire Appalachian towns, prompting a frenzied search for survivors. Watch the briefing in the video player above. White House press secretary...
Pelosi Taiwan visit - live: Chinese media calls House speaker’s trip ‘opening salvo of war’
China is responding on several fronts to US House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, with Chinese state-owned media calling the trip an “opening salvo of war”.“The stage was set for war and the speaker’s visit may have lit the fuse,” said the editorial in Global Times.China has also summoned the American envoy in Beijing to lodge a stern protest and warned that Washington will “pay a price” for its “mistakes”.And Beijing says it will hold almost a week of military exercises that include live-fire drills in six zones surrounding Taiwan, which the island has dubbed a “blockade”. Earlier,...
Political rivalry stirs panic of protests and escalation in Iraq
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi security forces erected concrete barriers on Monday ahead of counter-protests planned by Shiite political rivals against an influential cleric whose followers have staged a parliament sit-in for a third day. Many feared that dueling protests could escalate tensions. Calls for the counter-protest came from a...
Japanese video journalist detained at Myanmar protest march
BANGKOK (AP) — A Japanese video journalist has been detained by security forces in Myanmar while covering a protest against military rule in the country’s largest city, pro-democracy activists said Sunday. Toru Kubota, a Tokyo-based documentary filmmaker, was arrested on Saturday by plainclothes police after a flash protest...
China's social media users were threatening war over Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. Now they're talking about sand.
With the chances of an all-out war diminishing, Chinese social media users have rallied en masse behind a sand export ban against Taiwan.
North Korea reports no new fever cases amid outside doubts over COVID data
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Saturday reported no new fever cases for the first time since it abruptly admitted to its first domestic COVID-19 outbreak and placed its 26 million people under more draconian restrictions in May. There have been widespread outside doubts about the accuracy...
Russia-Ukraine war live: 10m Ukraine border crossings since Russian invasion, UN says; first grain exports arrive in Turkey
First shipment of grain to leave since invasion reaches Turkish waters; number of border crossings from Ukraine passes 10m mark
House approves bill to boost computer chip industry
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House on Thursday passed a $280 billion package to boost the semiconductor industry and scientific research in a bid to create more high-tech jobs in the United States and help it better compete with international rivals, namely China. The House approved the bill by a...
CIA drone strike kills al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri in Afghanistan
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Monday that al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Kabul, an operation he hailed as delivering “justice” while expressing hope that it brings “one more measure of closure” to families of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.
