Destination Eat Drink – Chicago with Dilla

(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago Furniture Bank Provides Free Furnishing To Residents In PovertyLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
3 great steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Someone in the Chicago area bought winning $1.28B Mega Millions ticketEntrepreneur's JournalIllinois State
GhanaFest at Washington Park on 7/30Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
CityBird Tenders is Making Chicago Debut in Greektown
This will become the sixth location for the Thunderdome Restaurant Group
Rosebud Steakhouse Coming to Munster’s Centennial Village
The company's second location will open sometime in Summer 2022
wgnradio.com
Exploring the new Carlucci Chicago
President of Carlucci Hospitality Group, Joe Carlucci, and Chef Dana Heffernan joined WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan in studio to talk about the first few months of his new restaurant, Carlucci Chicago located at 400 E. Randolph. They addressed Chef Dana’s “audition” for Joe and his experience prior to working at Carlucci Chicago, the collaborative process they go through to create the menu, the items on the current menu, and more!
The 5 Best Restaurants That Opened in Chicago in July 2022
To keep tabs on every Chicago restaurant and bar opening is folly. But to keep tabs on the most worthy? Yeoman’s work, and we’re proud to do it. Thus we present Table Stakes, a monthly rundown of the five (or so) must-know spots that have swung wide their doors in the past thirty (or so).
fb101.com
96-Year-Old Mom-and-Pop Ice Cream Shop Now Franchising
The Original Rainbow Cone a Chicago tradition for over 95 years, has announced a new franchise partner program. The uniquely designed program, created with third-generation Rainbow Cone Owner Lynn Sapp, and the Buonavolanto Family, will expand the Rainbow Cone family and its celebrated history, flavors and values to new communities throughout the Midwest, Southeast and South/Southwest.
The Hot Dog Box’s Signature Steak Dog Will Be Available In 4-Packs Online, In Stores And To Go
PORTAGE PARK — Fans of the popular Hot Dog Box in Six Corners will soon be able to get their fix of the stand’s signature steak hot dog to enjoy at home. The Hot Dog Box at 4020 N. Milwaukee Ave., which opened in January to local and national hype, has released The MACDOGS — uncured beef steak hot dogs the restaurant created and uses for some of its own menu items.
Kid-Friendly Brunch Spots in Chicagoland
Remember the days of sleeping in, rolling out of bed and heading out for leisurely brunch? Those times may be long gone now that kids are in the picture, but a fun weekend brunch is still possible. These Chicagoland spots cater to both the mimosa crowd and the sippy cup...
This $15.2 Million Chicago Penthouse Is a Fitness-Lover’s Dream Home
Click here to read the full article. Soaring above downtown Chicago’s landmark Navy Pier and Lakeshore Drive, this stunning 65th-floor, 7,500-square-foot penthouse in Robert A. M. Stern’s One Bennett Park tower is an exercise lover’s dream. The owner can take the private elevator—or perhaps the stairs—down to the building’s third floor, where a 7,000-square-foot state-of-the-art wellness center features an expansive fitness club designed by New York’s acclaimed the Wright Fit group. In addition to a gym packed with cardio and strength-training equipment, there’s a separate Pilates studio, a low-impact “relaxed energy” studio and a full-service spa suite with a massage-treatment...
What are the 10 best diners in Chicago according to Yelp?
Whether your craving is for an omelet, a Reuben sandwich, or maybe some fluffy pancakes, Yelp has you covered. (CHICAGO) Chicago may be known internationally for its diverse restaurant scene with its trendy new spots and fine dining, but what if all you really want is a greasy cheeseburger, fries, and a milkshake?
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston Pour adds a caffeine kick to Main-Dempster Mile
The Main-Dempster Mile’s diverse selection of culinary delights got a little richer this year with the opening of Evanston Pour, 528 Dempster St., in late February. One part local coffee hub, one part European wine bar, Evanston Pour has the welcoming atmosphere of a neighborhood Cheers. An enthusiastic crowd...
wgnradio.com
Not going to Lollapalooza? There is still plenty do in the city this weekend
Jason Lesniewicz, Senior Director of Cultural Tourism, Choose Chicago, joins Wendy Snyder (filling in for Bob Sirott) to talk about other fun things to do this weekend besides Lollapalooza for people who want to enjoy all the city has to offer! For more information, check out ChooseChicago.Com.
How to Look Good in 5 Minutes Flat
Danielle Tufano, the Executive Director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance, is on location at Amber Waves in this Around Downtown. Danielle is joined by Amber Wave Stylists Alaina and Gabby, to get tips on how to look good in 5 minutes flat. Five-Minute Hair. Tips to create a beachy wave...
wgnradio.com
Classic Chicago commercials, legendary pitchpeople and memorable jingles only Chicagoans know
What is the classic Chicago TV commercial or business that is your remember that is gone but not forgotten?. Roger Badesch, retired WGN Radio news anchor, returns to ‘The Dave Plier Show’ to talk to Dave and our listeners about vintage Chicago commercials including Boushelle (Hudson3-2700), Victory Auto Wreckers, Empire Carpet, Zayre, Wieboldt’s, Marshall Fields, Lincoln Carpeting and United Auto Insurance; and Chicago’s most legendary pitchmen Elmer Lynn Hauldren (The Empire Carpet man), Al Piemonte, Linn Burton, Harry Schmerler and others.
fox32chicago.com
Rapper Lil Durk injured during performance at Chicago's Lollapalooza
CHICAGO - Rapper Lil Durk was injured during his performance at Chicago's Lollapalooza music festival on Saturday. Video posted on social media shows pyrotechnics exploding right in front of him. On Instagram, Lil Durk shared a photo of himself with a bandage over one eye and the message: "Due to...
Three Ice Cream Shops in Wisconsin and Illinois Called America’s Best
When it comes to ice cream, it always tastes better in the summer. Maybe it's because you don't want to eat anything cold when it's cold. For the same reason I don't want a bowl of soup in the middle of July, I definitely don't want an ice cream cone in December.
The Museum of Ice Cream opens in Chicago
There are museums for art, science even architecture. You can add ice cream to the list. And let’s say it a yummy good time.
spotonillinois.com
Illinois ticket sole winner of $1.28 MegaMillions jackpot
Someone in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one jackpot-winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines.... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
Could Chicago ever get more than a foot of rain?
The St. Louis area was just hit by more than a foot of rain. Could Chicago ever get that much?. Absolutely and it’s already happened. More rain than fell in St. Louis, hit the Chicago area on July 17-18,1996 affecting the entire region. Waves of thunderstorms repeatedly developed along a corridor from near Rockford to just north of Kankakee, bringing incredible amounts of precipitation, along with major flooding. Aurora was at the epicenter of the heaviest precipitation, logging 16.91 inches of rain in a 24-hour period, an Illinois record. Much of the metro area received more than 8 inches of rain. Brandon Dam near Joliet measured 13.60 inches, while nearly 11 inches fell on Chicago’s Southwest Side. Eight people died in the flood, and damage totaled more than a half-billion dollars.
Chicago magazine
Our Five Favorite North Side Burritos Right Now
Restaurant cooks have a special relationship with burritos. They’re the meal of choice for many after a long night on the line, and there’s no better all-encompassing food that combines carbs, veggies, and protein in such a portable format. One of my former coworkers, Travis Heitkamp, who’s a talented pizzamaker at Paulie Gee’s Logan Square (where I used to work), came home from a vacation in San Diego a few months ago, marveling at just how delicious the burritos were on the West coast.
