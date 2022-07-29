Virginia Union University Welcomes Marcus Majette as Director of Client Services

www.vuu.edu
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
vuu.edu
Virginia Union University Appoints Dr. Mark James as Assistant Dean of Students
[RICHMOND - July 29, 2022] — Virginia Union University is announcing new leaders in its academic and administrative teams. “Accomplished people build top-tier universities,” said Dr. Hakim J. Lucas, President and CEO. “Virginia Union University is welcoming experienced new leaders who make great things happen and who will help propel us toward our goal of becoming Best in Class.”
NBC12
More than $300K awarded to Richmond, Tri-Cities artists & organizations
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - CultureWorks has awarded more than $300,000 through its grant program to organizations and professional artists in the Richmond and Tri-Cities areas. The CultureWorks Annual Grants Program helps artists and nonprofit arts and culture organizations with operating budgets under $750,000. The grant program helps multiple localities in central Virginia.
cardinalnews.org
Emory & Henry expects record number of students
Here’s a round-up of education briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Want more education news? There’s no full-time education reporter west of Richmond. You can help change that. Help fund us. * * *. Emory & Henry expects record enrollment. Emory & Henry College says it expects an...
vuu.edu
Virginia Union University Welcomes Kofi Jack as Chief Information Officer
[RICHMOND - July 22, 2022] — Virginia Union University is announcing new leaders in its academic and administrative teams. “Accomplished people build top-tier universities,” said Dr. Hakim J. Lucas, President and CEO. “Virginia Union University is welcoming experienced new leaders who make great things happen and who will help propel us toward our goal of becoming Best in Class.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxbaltimore.com
The Virginia Black Business Expo
The 3rd Annual Virginia Black Business Expo is a 2-day event held at the Fredericksburg Expo by the Virginia Black Business Directory. The event will include 150 vendors, food trucks, entertainment, shopping and so much more on August 6th & 7th.
One family gains homeownership in Richmond thanks to Habitat for Humanity
One family is a step closer to closing the Black homeownership gap thanks to Habitat for Humanity.
rvahub.com
Majority of employers experiencing negative impact due to inflation, according To latest Virginia CEO survey
CEOs expect sales and employment to increase some, but capital spending to remain flat over the next six months. Eighty-four percent of CEOs are experiencing a negative impact on their business due to inflation. In addition to the current impact of inflation, 55% expect inflation to continue to rise above current levels over the next six months. That’s the latest from the quarterly CEO Economic Outlook Survey conducted by the University of Richmond’s Robins School of Business and the Virginia Council of CEOs.
fredericksburg.today
Former City and Spotsylvania school official named interim superintendent in Alexandria
Former City and Spotsylvania school official named interim superintendent in Alexandria. The Alexandria City School Board has appointed Dr. Melanie Kay-Wyatt as the interim superintendent for Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS), effective Sept. 1, 2022, at a special called School Board meeting. Kay-Wyatt is currently the ACPS chief of human resources, having joined the school division in July 2021 and served previously as the ACPS acting chief of human resources and the executive director of human resources. She is the second Black female interim superintendent at ACPS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Surprising a Petersburg athletic director who helps kids continue their studies
With the help of our friends at Virginia Credit Union, Sean Robertson surprised the man who is making college possible for so many students.
Kids are getting ready for school. But will there be enough teachers?
Sarah Abubaker with RPS said that the biggest vacancy numbers are those who teach math, science and history.
NBC12
Richmond Public Schools looking to fill 270 positions
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With less than a month before the first day of school, Richmond Public Schools is looking to fill about 270 positions. As of Aug. 1, there are 163 teacher positions open, as well as numerous jobs for bus drivers, custodians and cafeteria workers. There are also...
Demolition underway for new Midlothian Library
The new building will be at the same site as the old one at 521 Coalfield Rd., but it will be about 10,000 square feet bigger.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Leading Our Ladies’ application process opens
Leading Our Ladies, a six-month initiative for 16-20 year-old teens and young women in the Richmond region, is accepting applications. Only 15 candidates will be selected for the program, which is designed to improve the confidence and self-esteem of participants while also facilitating new friendships among young women who share a desire for self-improvement and self-sufficiency.
Despite offering incentives, Richmond still has to hire 163 teachers
“I would implore anyone that is interested in coming to teach for Richmond, we would love to have you,” Richmond preschool teacher Darrell Turner said.
Subpar assisted living facilities: What to do to ensure your loved ones don’t end up there
8News' investigations continue to reveal that about a dozen assisted living facilities statewide are operating with subpar conditions.
Inside Nova
Virginia school board members back firing of teacher over pronoun dispute
(The Center Square) – Eight school board members from five school divisions filed a brief with the Virginia Supreme Court in support of West Point Public Schools after the district fired a teacher who refused to use a student’s preferred pronouns. High school French teacher Peter Vlaming lost...
‘American Idol’ hosts virtual ‘Idol Across America’ auditions in Virginia
A search across the country is underway for the next "American Idol" and the search is coming to Virginia next week.
Restaurant in the works for Swift Creek Reservoir
“Clover Hill is not the restaurant capital of Chesterfield County. But with this project, we’re getting closer,” said Clover Hill district supervisor Chris Winslow at last week’s meeting.
WHSV
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Over $27 Million in Affordable and Special Needs Housing Loans
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced more than $27 million in Affordable and Special Needs Housing loans for 34 projects across the Commonwealth, according to a press release. The recommended projects will create and preserve 1,990 total units for low-income and extremely low-income households, including 137 permanent supportive...
Virginia Business
Virginia companies weigh office returns
Many companies in Virginia are taking a flexible approach on whether employees must return to work in offices or continue working remotely or via hybrid models. For instance, Capital One Financial Corp., the McLean-based credit card company, is planning to reopen its U.S. offices in a hybrid model on Sept. 6. Capital One delayed its initial call to return to the office in September 2021 because of the delta and (later) omicron variants of coronavirus causing spikes in infection rates.
Comments / 1