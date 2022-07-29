ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

How To: Spend Your Mega Millions Jackpot Winnings

By Stephen Douglas
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.thebiglead.com

Comments / 1

Related
HipHopDX.com

DJ Khaled Buys A Ton Of Lottery Tickets For $1B Mega Millions Jackpot: 'I Ain't Playing With This'

DJ Khaled may be a multi-millionaire with a reported $75 million net worth but that isn’t stopping him from playing the lottery. The DJ/record producer took to Instagram on Thursday (July 28) to share a video of himself holding a ton of tickets for the upcoming Mega Millions lottery, which has an estimated grand prize of $1.02 billion. No winning tickets were sold for Tuesday’s (July 26) drawing with a $830 million jackpot, so the prize money is rolling over to Friday (July 29).
LOTTERY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Mcelhenney
Person
Ryan Reynolds
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Media#Jackpot#Auction#Nhl#Americans#Nba#Major League Baseball#Florida Panthers#Ottawa Senators#National League#Choco Tacos Klondike
Lootpress

No one wins U.S. Mega Millions, jackpot now over $1B

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to $1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers Tuesday night and won the top prize. The new estimated jackpot will be the nation’s fourth–largest lottery prize. The jackpot has grown so large because...
LOTTERY
FOXBusiness

Michigan man wins $6 million from lottery scratch off

A Michigan man won $6 million from a lottery scratch-off ticket. The man, who is choosing to remain anonymous, won the multi-million dollar prize after buying the Michigan Lottery's new "Diamond Riches" instant game, according to the lottery. The anonymous man said he's been "shaking" since he scratched off the...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
Outsider.com

Powerball Lottery: Here Are the Winning Numbers for Saturday, July 30 Drawing

Friday night saw much of the U.S. in a frenzy when, after 29 straight weeks without a single jackpot winner, one lucky ticketholder took home the $1.28 billion prize. What made that win so noteworthy was that it was of the top-three largest jackpot prizes in the nation’s history. Unfortunately, that means we likely won’t see the Mega Millions achieve that number any time soon. However, in the meantime, we can still play the Powerball. Fortunately for you, we have Saturday, July 30th’s winning numbers listed here. Good luck!
LOTTERY
The Associated Press

Time to check Mega Millions numbers: Are you a billionaire?

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — You bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket and have been dreaming of how you’ll spend $1.28 billion. Now it’s time to check your numbers and face reality. Friday’s winning numbers are: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14. The jackpot is the third-largest lottery prize and the biggest in nearly four years. It grew so large because there have been 29 consecutive draws without a winner, a span that stretches back to April 15 when a Tennessee player matched all of the game’s six numbers.
LOTTERY
CBS Chicago

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $1.28 billion — its second largest prize ever

The Mega Millions jackpot is estimated to top out at $1.28 billion by Friday night's drawing. The $747.2 million cash value — before taxes —would be the second largest prize in the game's history, according to Mega Millions.The game's largest jackpot ever was $1.537 billion in 2018, with the winning ticket sold in South Carolina. The next biggest Mega Millions prize was $1.05 billion in 2021, with one winning ticket sold in Michigan. The current jackpot is also the third largest prize in U.S. lottery history, behind a Powerball drawing in 2016 that reached $1.586 billion, with winners in California, Florida...
LOTTERY
Phys.org

Statistics expert says consider the odds ahead of Friday's Mega Millions lottery

With Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot having ballooned to $1.02 billion, people in eligible states across the country are no doubt considering purchasing a ticket or two. Virginia Tech statistics expert J.P. Morgan is available for interview and offers a few comparisons to keep in mind given the astronomical chance of winning the jackpot stands at 1 in 302,575,350.
LOTTERY
NBC Sports

Players with the most championships in NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB

The world lost a great winner and civil rights icon Sunday when it was announced that Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell had died peacefully at the age of 88. Russell is, quite simply, the greatest winner in NBA history and arguably in all of team sports. He won a record 11 championships, went 10-0 in Game 7s and won five league MVP awards, among many other accomplishments. He also was a leader in the fight for social justice and racial equality.
BOSTON, MA
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
38K+
Followers
8K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy