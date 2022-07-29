'Poor' water quality detected at Edgewater Beach, Villa Angela Beach due to predicted E. coli concentration levels

www.wkyc.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 great burger places in ClevelandAlina AndrasCleveland, OH
Breyona Reddick: Woman accused of murdering infant in college dormitory appeals sentenceLavinia Thompson
[Opinion] The NFL doesn't care about women but loves their moneyJake WellsCleveland, OH
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Great and Inexpensive SushiIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
WKYC
The brothers behind Cleveland Kitchen grow Northeast Ohio company to a national presence
CLEVELAND — After a childhood spent among farmers markets and organic produce, it seems brothers Drew and Mac Anderson, along with their brother-in-law Luke Visnic, was always destined to work in the food industry. The trio officially started their company Cleveland Kitchen, previously known as Cleveland Kraut, in 2014....
Date extended to sign up for Cleveland’s new recycling program
After more than two years of not recycling, the city of Cleveland is finally implementing a permanent program for its residents.
WKYC
Clear the Shelters 2022: Meet Quinn from the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter!
Since Clear the Shelters began in 2015, more than 700,000 pets have been adopted. We're hoping to make Quinn one of them!
spectrumnews1.com
Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase
AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
Cleveland Jewish News
Historic Alcazar Hotel in Cleveland Heights sold for $2.6M
The iconic Alcazar Hotel in Cleveland Heights, designed by Cleveland architect Harry T. Jeffrey in the likeness of two Florida hotels, sold for $2.6 million to real estate developer Rico Pietro and business partner Erik Loomis. The 1924 building features a penthouse ballroom and a first-floor dining room among other...
Construction, impatient drivers compound traffic woes at west side intersection
Construction in the area of one of Northeast Ohio’s more notoriously busy intersections has exacerbated driver frustration and traffic delays.
Cleveland Scene
Some of Our Favorite Places in Cleveland to Score a Chicago Italian Beef, the Sandwich of the Summer
For those of us who have never worked in a busy restaurant kitchen, “The Bear” on FX offers an unvarnished behind-the-swinging-door glimpse at the workings of that chaotic world. For those of who have worked in a busy restaurant kitchen, the show likely conjures a string of long-simmering nightmares like being in the weeds, getting disfigured by the meat slicer, or forgetting to fire table #7.
wksu.org
How can I avoid getting a false negative COVID-19 test result?
The BA.5 variant is spreading across Northeast Ohio and the share of people testing positive in Cuyahoga, Lorain, Summit and Mahoning counties is nearly one in five, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That means many people are once again turning to testing — particularly at-home tests...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland cuts lot after resident with rat infestation calls 19 News Troubleshooter team
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - John Garner Jr. has been trying to kill every rat that comes into his house, and he says the city of Cleveland is to blame for his unwanted roommates. “I have raccoons, I even had two twin foxes born back there, it’s a jungle back here,” said Garner.
point2homes.com
1441 River Edge Dr, Kent, Portage County, OH, 44240
Enjoy the location having wildlife, scenic views, and much more. Contemporary colonial River Bend Kent, Ohio. 3,800 s.f., 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. The gourmet kitchen with hardwood floors, double ovens, a cooktop kitchen island with room for prep work and room to sit at the island for a quick meal or snack, a beverage fridge, and a tremendous amount of counter space & cabinets. The kitchen blends into the great room with a stunning stone fireplace, woodburning with ventless gas logs. Great for cozy nights in the family room, a gourmet kitchen, and foyer, which has hardwood, and a formal study, the foyer welcomes you to this home. Sliding glass french door open side porch. The dining room has beautiful hardwood flooring and wooden baseboards & crown molding, and the laundry/mud room & powder room have marble flooring on the first floor. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms, The primary bedroom has a jetted jacuzzi, and balcony, and an ensuite bedroom with tub, shower, and walk-in closet. The primary bedroom w/Jacuzzi bath with two walk-in closets. The other 2 bedrooms have traditional closets and a full bath off the wide hallway. All bathrooms have marble flooring. The 3rd floor is finished with carpet. Full walk-out to the garage basement, 3-car garage, double-tiered back deck, covered porch across part of the front of the house and down 1 side, mature landscaping with gorgeous natural woods in the private back yard, a path leading to the Cuyahoga River enjoyed by many along w/fishing.
WKYC
Akron Zoo announces upcoming 'Wild for Wine' tasting event
Tickets are now on sale for the Akron Zoo's "Wild for Wine" wine tasting event, the zoo announced today. The adults-only tasting event will take place on Saturday, Aug 13 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Tickets include admission to the zoo and nine tastings from local wineries stationed around the grounds.
Are your at-home COVID-19 test kits really expired?
As COVID-19 creeps back into Northeast Ohio, many people are wondering how reliable are the at-home tests with the latest strain?
cleveland19.com
Tower City’s Skylight Park hosts carnival in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A free, family-friendly carnival was hosted at Skylight Park in Tower City on Saturday for many to enjoy. But, visitors like Tiffany Wright still miss the way things were. “At first I was kind of sad that they took it out because it was like a...
Forecast: Ready for some heat, humidity?
Another nice day as we round out the weekend. A bit warmer Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid 80s and a touch more humidity. Mostly sunny and quiet through the day with a mild night as we fall into the mid 60s.
4 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio
Are you looking for a restaurant to visit on your next date night? Do you live in Ohio? Then you and your significant other should consider checking out these local establishments.
Time for Ohio’s annual sales tax holiday: What you need to know Aug. 5-7, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohio’s sales tax holiday is fast approaching, starting Friday, Aug. 5, and running through Sunday, Aug. 7. The holiday will make certain purchases like clothing and school supplies exempt from state and local sales tax. In Cuyahoga County, the holiday will wipe away an 8%...
4 escape early morning house fire in Cleveland, man reports sparks coming from window air conditioner
CLEVELAND — Cleveland firefighters spent several hours at the scene where a house went up in flames on Hillman Avenue near Broadway early Tuesday morning. A 3News crew at the scene has learned that four adults who were renting the property were able to safely escape the fire. They tell us they've lost everything.
Planet CLE: Floating 'seabins' to collect hazardous debris from Lake Erie marinas
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The movement is called "Plastic Free July," but it's really all about using "plastic - less" in our daily lives. And living where we do, plastic is one of the biggest threats to Lake Erie. Fifty years ago, the amount of our lake's pollution landed it...
Garfield Heights City Officials Honor Local Barber and Business Owner Pete Harwell with a Parkway Street Sign
Pkwy Sign Pete HarwellCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, OH. - Garfield heights City Officials dedicated a parkway named signage to business owner and local barber Pete Harwell. Mr. Harwell is an active community leader. Harvell moved to Cleveland, OHIO, from Mason, Tennessee, in 1958. He served two and half years in the United States Army. He opened Harvell's Barbershop in the Garfield Heights Ward One community.
4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in the Cleveland area. Locals love this butcher shop in Cleveland Heights. Mister Brisket offers high-quality cuts of meat such as Wagyu beef, USDA Prime steaks, tender veal chops, fresh chicken, Berkshire pork, and more. And of course, as the name of the place would suggest, they serve fantastic brisket. They also have a deli that serves great sandwiches and chicken soup with matzo balls.
