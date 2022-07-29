Readers respond: Consumer plastic harming ocean

Today is our first day of working on our stories with our reporting partners, which brings up an important and slightly terrifying part of journalism: interviews. Preparing meant formulating questions, researching information, and endless amounts of note taking. Every time it felt like a few minutes had passed, I’d look at the clock and hours had flown by. I constantly feel like I am getting so much work done and none at all at the same time.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 5 HOURS AGO