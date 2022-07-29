Readers respond: Consumer plastic harming ocean

www.oregonlive.com
Tuesday in Portland: Woman arrested for bias crime after car crash escalates into confrontationEmily Scarvie
5 great pizza places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Monday in Portland: Multnomah County reporting 2 more heat-related deaths and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Officials concerned about rise in potential heat-related deaths amid high tempsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Drivers can pump their own gas during heat wave, cooling shelters expand capacityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Watch humpback whale engulf 2 women and spit them out in California
The magic of the Internet and our curiosity of some of the most magical ocean creatures has a video of a humpback whale engulfing two women only to spit them out again trending after two years. Julie McSorley and Liz Cottriel were kayaking in California’s San Luis Obispo Bay when...
Big Rattlesnake fire in eastern Oregon fully contained; feds laud local volunteers
The Big Rattlesnake fire, southwest of the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest in eastern Oregon, is now 100% contained, officials said. At the fire’s peak, more than 30 firefighters were battling the blaze that swept through public and private property in the rural area. “Generally we have a great cooperation with...
Hundreds sought refuge at cooling centers during record Portland heat wave
As a seven-day heat wave took hold in Portland, the city’s cooling centers housed nearly 300 people on their busiest night, county workers distributed more than 100,000 bottles of water and emergency crews treated more than 80 people for heat-related illnesses. Multnomah County officials released the numbers Tuesday as...
Oregon sees year’s first unhealthy air day, as research tracks dramatic rise in wildfire smoke
Wildfires in Oregon have been burning more acres than usual in recent years, causing longer stretches of poor air quality in the state, new research finds. The study by Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality, which operates air-monitoring stations around the state, found that central and southern Oregon cities such as Bend, Klamath Falls and Medford neared or broke records in 2021 for the number of smoky days considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” such as the elderly, pregnant women, young children and people with lung or respiratory disease.
Housing costs and remote work contribute to Oregon applicant shortage, report finds
Hundreds of applications have landed in the mailbox of Woodlark, a luxury hotel in downtown Portland, since it began restaffing following COVID-19 closures. Convincing those applicants to take the job is harder. One common reason, said Aria Walker, the hotel’s supervising manager, is the commute for service workers who have...
Readers respond: Cascade of failure includes decriminalization
Chuck Brinkerhoff in his recent letter to the editor laments society’s “cascade of failures” that is responsible for the plight of the unhoused, but he doesn’t offer specifics. (“Readers respond: Cascade of failures,” July 22) Let me offer one glaring example of how society...
California fire death toll rises to 4; McKinney wildfire remains out of control near Oregon border
YREKA, Calif. — Two more bodies were found within the burn zone of a huge Northern California wildfire, raising the death toll to four in the state’s largest blaze of the year, authorities said Tuesday. Search teams discovered the additional bodies Monday at separate residences along State Route...
2 bodies found inside McKinney fire zone 10 miles from Oregon border
YREKA, Calif. — Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle in a driveway in the wildfire zone of a raging California blaze that was among several menacing thousands of homes Monday in the western U.S., officials said. Hot and gusty weather and lightning storms threatened to boost the danger that the fires will keep growing,
‘Dangerous’ fire near Oregon border destroys a dozen homes, intensifies overnight
The fast-moving McKinney fire in northern California burned down at least a dozen residences in a largely rural area near the Oregon state line, according to fire officials. Wildlife was seen fleeing the area to avoid the flames. “It’s continuing to grow with erratic winds and thunderstorms in the area...
Student voices: Slightly terrifying, even with practice
Today is our first day of working on our stories with our reporting partners, which brings up an important and slightly terrifying part of journalism: interviews. Preparing meant formulating questions, researching information, and endless amounts of note taking. Every time it felt like a few minutes had passed, I’d look at the clock and hours had flown by. I constantly feel like I am getting so much work done and none at all at the same time.
New large fires burning in Oregon, close section of Pacific Crest Trail
Nineteen wildfires began over the weekend in Oregon, many started by lightning strikes, as the wildfire season begins in earnest in the state. Some of the fires have triggered scattered evacuation warnings, closed a 60-mile section of the Pacific Crest Trail near Crater Lake and shut down some campgrounds. Lightning...
Opinion: Portlanders shouldn’t fall for ‘take-it-or-leave-it’ charter reform proposal
Hershey is a retired journalist and author of a memoir, “The Scorekeeper,” which was a finalist for the Oregon Book Award. He lives in Portland. Just a few months ago, it seemed a near-certainty that Portland residents would at long last vote to abandon the city’s archaic commission form of government this November. That optimism has since devolved into just about the opposite, a growing sense that the alternative governmental model proposed by a citizens’ commission will be rejected — and for very good reason.
Want to help Oregon gardens through summer heat? Here’s your August to-do list
Timely advice on garden chores, fertilizing, pest control, and more from OSU Extension. These tips are not necessarily applicable to all areas of Oregon. For more information, contact your local Extension office. Oregon State University Extension Service encourages sustainable gardening practices. Practice preventive pest management rather than reactive pest control....
Hikers evacuated from Pacific Crest Trail as McKinney fire blazes near Oregon border
Dozens of hikers were rescued from the Pacific Crest Trail over the weekend as the McKinney fire continues to ravage Northern California’s Klamath National Forest. Sixty people were rescued Saturday afternoon on the California side of the trail at Red Buttes Wilderness, officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon said. The evacuation was an assist with the Siskiyou County sheriff’s search and rescue team.
Oregon restaurant faces online harassment over vaccine requirement
SALEM — It’s hard to miss Epilogue Kitchen and Cocktails when walking through Salem’s downtown district. Taped to its windows are tons of signs, some of them handmade. They read: “Black Lives Matter,” and, “No Place For Hate.”. There are large portraits of George...
Readers respond: Don’t ignore intimidation
Given the fear, anger and violence in our country, it’s difficult to focus on specific incidents. But I found the story “Mayor’s sister, others on far-right harass residents who raise concerns in Gladstone, 2 residents say,” (July 21) to be frightening. Two citizens expressing concerns to...
Readers respond: Stop big severance payouts
Portland Housing Bureau Director Shannon Callahan, after working for the city for five years, recently submitted her resignation. (“Portland paid its housing director $88K to leave,” July 21) Her spokesperson said that Ms. Callahan was leaving of her own accord. The city, under the terms of her contract, rewarded her with a payment of $87,620 - half of her annual salary, while she agreed not to sue. Other high ranking city officials, some who did a good job and some who didn’t, have received a full year’s pay as a severance.
Paradise Mariscos brings Mexican seafood, ‘escapism’ to Northeast Portland parking lot
Portland’s best kept dining secret hides behind a chain-link fence next to Güero, the colorful Northeast Portland torta shop. Here in a former auto garage that once held priceless vintage cars, a chef with training at three-star Michelin restaurants is making food that reminds him of home — specifically, the Mexican-style seafood popular in the Los Angeles neighborhood where he grew up — from now until October.
Oregon lawmaker shares story of escaping fast-growing McKinney fire
Oregon Rep. Dacia Grayber was camping with her husband near Mount Ashland at the border of Oregon and Washington. Since both are firefighters, they were aware of the McKinney fire that started burning Friday in the Klamath National Forest in Siskiyou County. But they didn’t expect it to affect Oregon just yet.
Multnomah County voters could decide in November whether to extend voting rights to noncitizens
Multnomah County voters could decide in November whether to become the first county in Oregon to extend voting rights to residents who are not U.S. citizens. The proposal is among seven changes to the county charter that the volunteer charter review commission will put before voters this fall. The proposal...
