Daytime lane closures possible as Cape Hatteras Electric continues work on the Rodanthe Bridge

Ocracoke passenger ferry service suspended due to mechanical issue
The Ocracoke Express passenger ferry has been suspended since July 27 due to a mechanical issue. Per the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), pre-paid passengers who made reservations are being notified and refunded. “It seems to be an electronics issue with the water jets, which control the steering on...
Two dredges tackle Buxton Beach nourishment; Project is 45% complete
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has announced that the dredge Ellis Island has returned to Dare County to assist the Liberty Island with the Buxton beach renourishment project. On Tuesday morning, August 2, the Ellis Island resumed dredging operations in Buxton after 10 days of work on the Town of Nags Head’s beach renourishment project. The Ellis Island used the landing point that was previously being used by the Liberty Island, (located near the south end of Tower Circle in Buxton), and began pumping north in front of the Outer Banks Motel around 12 p.m. on August 2, 2022.
“Welcome to Avon” sign stolen from north end of the village
On July 31, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a local Avon resident that the sign on the north end of Avon that says, “Welcome to Avon, Historically Named Kinnakeet,” had been stolen sometime on or around July 30. This sign is approximately 6...
Calling All Bakers (and Chefs): Enter the Ocracoke Fig Festival Bake-Off!
Join in the Fun at the 9th Annual Ocracoke Fig Festival, which is happening this weekend from Thursday, August 4 to Saturday, August 6. This year, there are four Award Categories for the annual Ocracoke Fig Festival Bake-Off:. Traditional Ocracoke Fig Cake Recipe (You can find the traditional recipe in...
Dare Board approves $422K opioid settlement plan
During its Aug. 1 meeting, the Dare County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a proposal that determines how the county plans to spend the roughly $422,000 it will receive from the national $26 billion opioid litigation settlement for the 2022-2023 Fiscal Year. This initial allocation, which will be used in...
Meet the Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week Fred
Meet the Outer Banks SPCA pet of the week, Fred, courtesy of their latest video produced by Dare County’s CURRENT TV. For more information on Fred, and the many other Outer Banks pets currently up for adoption, visit the Outer Banks SPCA website at https://www.obxspca.org/, or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/obxspca/
School families urged to complete Free and Reduced Lunch application
As families are preparing for the new school year, there is one ‘new’ task that will look very familiar. Completing the Free and Reduced Lunch application was temporarily waived during the pandemic, but it is a requirement again for students who are eligible for no-cost breakfasts and lunches when schools open in August.
Earl E. Dunmire
KILL DEVIL HILLS — Earl E. Dunmire, age 84, of Kill Devil Hills, NC passed away peacefully after a brief illness at The Outer Banks Hospital, on July 30, 2022. He was the beloved husband of his wife, Merry for 33 years. Earl is also survived by his daughter, Sandra L Hillman of Phoenix AZ, and stepchildren Merry K. Ballance of Kill Devil Hills and Michael S. Kocian of Durham NC, two brothers of Pittsburgh, PA, James Dunmire (Sandy) and Robert Dunmire (Joyce), aunt Naomi Jane Polinski of Amherst, NY, also four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; six nieces and a host of great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife Edna (Lois), father Earl A. Dunmire and his mother Ruth M. Dunmire of Glenshaw, PA. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend who touched the lives of many.
Jean Ioleen Best Beacham
KITTY HAWK — Jean Ioleen Best Beacham, 90, passed away July 27, 2022, at her home in Kitty Hawk, NC. Jean was born in Panama City, Panama and returned to Kitty Hawk at a young age. She was the daughter of Edith and Robert Best. After graduating from high school Jean married Glenn Porter “Port” Beacham and moved to Norfolk, VA. After working at Thomas Rutherford Insurance Agency for over 25 years, she retired and moved back to where she called home, Kitty Hawk, NC.
Roy Clayton Smith, Jr.
KITTY HAWK — Roy Clayton Smith, Jr. passed peacefully into eternal life July 25, 2022 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. He was at his home surrounded by the family and friends he loved most. Roy has been joyously reunited with his parents Roy Smith, Sr. and Mary Hawkins Smith, his brother, Carroll Smith, and his step-children, Sharon Church, James Hancock, and Wayne Hancock.
Warren Charles Joule
MANTEO — Suddenly on July 27, 2022, Warren Charles Joule, 82, of Manteo, husband of predeceased Jean Joule, passed away. He was a proud father of three daughters, seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Warren had a love for the Outer Banks and its beaches. Twiford Funeral Homes, Outer Banks...
