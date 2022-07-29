Daytime lane closures possible as Cape Hatteras Electric continues work on the Rodanthe Bridge

KILL DEVIL HILLS — Earl E. Dunmire, age 84, of Kill Devil Hills, NC passed away peacefully after a brief illness at The Outer Banks Hospital, on July 30, 2022. He was the beloved husband of his wife, Merry for 33 years. Earl is also survived by his daughter, Sandra L Hillman of Phoenix AZ, and stepchildren Merry K. Ballance of Kill Devil Hills and Michael S. Kocian of Durham NC, two brothers of Pittsburgh, PA, James Dunmire (Sandy) and Robert Dunmire (Joyce), aunt Naomi Jane Polinski of Amherst, NY, also four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; six nieces and a host of great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife Edna (Lois), father Earl A. Dunmire and his mother Ruth M. Dunmire of Glenshaw, PA. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend who touched the lives of many.

