Daeger has low round in women’s match play

Budding artiest got some supplies to create a piece of art that will be on display during an art walk in September. For this month's to-go bag, ArtSpace Lima teamed up with Mercy Health to provide a watercolor paint set, brush, and paper to paint their surroundings. The completed work then can be returned to ArtSpace to be part of the art walk this fall. The To-Go art projects giveaway has been going on since March of 2020, as a way to give kids a creative outlet during the past couple of years and continues to gain support from the whole community.

3 DAYS AGO