Daeger has low round in women’s match play

Fett and Laird win LATA mixed doubles
LIMA – Tennis has opened some doors for Ian Laird and Maggie Fett. A couple years ago, Laird and Fett met through some of their tennis connections in Findlay. Sunday, at the University of Northwestern Ohio tennis courts, Laird and Fett won the Lima Area Tennis Association (LATA) mixed doubles tournament, as they defeated Brandon Amstutz and Brooke Camper in the finals, 7-5, 6-1.
Limaland to hold King of Quarter Mile event
ELIDA — Limaland Motorsports Park will hold its King of the Quarter Mile event with pits opening at 4:30 p.m. Friday at 1500 Dutch Hollow Road, Elida. Learn more by visiting limaland.com/schedules or calling 419-339-6249.
Bands perform at Spartan Thunder
LIMA — Spartan Thunder, the Drum Corps International competition rang loud in Spartan Stadium on Tuesday night. Teams from as far away as San Diego, California and as close as Cincinnati performed intricate marching routines for those in attendance. Michael Ley, when he took over the leadership of the...
Ohio high school football previews: Carey looks to defend its OHSAA Division 6 state title
Carey has a lot to replace but hopes to still make noise in Division VI
Reminisce: Answering the bell: Tracing the history of the Lima Fire Department
LIMA — Beginning in early 1916 horsepower began replacing horses at the Lima Fire Department. “If the present plans of Safety Director (Albert) Gale are carried the motorized apparatus from the Central, West and South stations will be installed within the next two weeks,” the Lima Times-Democrat reported Jan. 10, 1916. “No more supplies for the horses will be purchased unless absolutely necessary,” the newspaper added.
Lima region celebrates National Night Out
LIMA — The annual National Night Out returned to the Lima region Tuesday as several area communities hosted events geared toward strengthening relationships with law enforcement and promoting public safety. Town Square in downtown Lima was blocked off to traffic for the event, and guests were able to enjoy...
Taviano returns to sideline as head coach
RIDGEWAY — Luke Taviano is exactly where he wants to be. With the beginning of two-a-day practices for high school football Monday, Taviano is conducting practice as the head coach of Ridgemont. “This is one of the best decisions I have made athletically,” said Taviano, who has been working...
OSU Extension hosts Kenton cropwalk
KENTON — Hardin County OSU Extension will hold a ‘Fruit and Vegetable Crop Walk’ program from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 on a produce farm at 15237 County Road 209, Kenton. OSU Extension experts will provide information on controlling pests on produce, growing grapes...
Jammin’ at the Bluffton Library begins Aug. 8
BLUFFTON — Jammin’ at the Library starts at 5:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at the Bluffton Public Library, 145 S. Main St., Bluffton. This is a relaxed, song-circle-style jam session where anyone is welcome to join with their instrument or voice, or just to listen.
Police calls
900 block of North Cable Road, Lima — Officers responded to an accident causing property damage Monday. 200 block of South Kenilworth Avenue, Lima — Officers responded to a fight in progress Monday. 500 block of Michael Avenue, Lima — A report of breaking and entering was investigated...
Day 1 of Dayton Air Show draws large crowd
"Oh my gosh, it's very emotional," Rachel Daniels from Columbus said. "Everyone should come see it at least once."
Primary results in … again
LIMA — The 78th District has elected Susan Manchester as the new State Representative for Ohio. She will run unopposed in the November general election. Manchester is replacing House of Representatives Speaker Bob Cupp who is retiring. Bob Cupp assumed the position in January of 2015. Manchester was the...
ArtSpace Lima gives away watercolor kits as part of To-Go bag giveaway
Budding artiest got some supplies to create a piece of art that will be on display during an art walk in September. For this month's to-go bag, ArtSpace Lima teamed up with Mercy Health to provide a watercolor paint set, brush, and paper to paint their surroundings. The completed work then can be returned to ArtSpace to be part of the art walk this fall. The To-Go art projects giveaway has been going on since March of 2020, as a way to give kids a creative outlet during the past couple of years and continues to gain support from the whole community.
Elida to hold National Night Out
ELIDA — The National Night Out in the Village of Elida will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 at the Elida Fieldhouse parking lot, 301-325 Hillcrest Drive, Elida. Activities include a bounce house, DJ, games, raffles, giveaways, free hot dogs, and more.
Hopeland Church mourning the loss of Assoc. Pastor Joel Burton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton community is mourning the loss of a local pastor who was tragically killed while on vacation in Florida. Associate Pastor for Hopeland Church and Founder of Simple Street Ministry Joel Burton was hit and killed by a car Sunday morning. His close friend Zeb Dill was also hit and […]
Dayton Air Show attendance hits 80K; organizers looking at parking issues
About 80,000 people attended the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show this past weekend, perhaps the event’s strongest attendance in 15 years, show organizers said Monday. “I think it’s going to be more than 80,000, to be honest with you″ when a final count is complete, Scott Buchanan, chairman of the U.S. Air and Trade Show, the event’s parent entity, said at a press conference.
Companies Are Starting & Expanding in Springfield - Ohio’s Central Location
Springfield and Clark County are centrally located in Ohio, providing easy access to the Dayton and Columbus markets. Beyond that, the city itself is growing rapidly, becoming a destination for families looking for a community that offers it all - good schools, parks, activities and affordable housing. New Businesses in...
Steer sells for $14,400
SIDNEY — Day two of the Shelby County Junior Fair Livestock Sale saw steers, poultry, goats and lambs going on the auction block. Hayden Huleskamp sold his Grand Champion Steer for $14,100, which set a new sale record. The buyers were A G Boogher & Son Inc, Alvetro Orthodontics, Anna Young Farmers, Ashley Furniture Homestore, Austin Regula Farms & Trucking, Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/Jackson, Barga Show Cattle, Barhorst Farms, Barker Insurance Agency & Show Cattle, Bohman Trucking, Botkins Family & Jackson Center Dental, Buckeye Ford, Donald A. Sommer Inc., Egbert Livestock Botkins & St Henry, Fennig Homan Agri Business, First National Bank of New Bremen, Rob and Barbara Frische, Matt Huelskamp From The Ground Up Ag Services, Fultz Flooring, Goffena Furniture Inc., Aaron and Sarah Heilers, Hemmelgarn Services Inc., Huelskamp County Line Farms LLC, Inn Between Restaurant, Lochard Inc., Sidney Municipal Court Judge Gary J. Carter, Plastipak Packaging Inc., Provico Farm & Show Supply, Roger Schulze Trucking LLC, Garrett and Megan Serr, Shelby County Republican Party/Kerg, Sidney Body Carstar, Sidney Electric Company, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Tammy Barhorst/Wagner Realty, US Bank, Vondenhuevel Auction Service, Wiessinger, Ron and Marcia, Zimpfer Farms, Sidney Auto Tech, Schnippel Construction Inc., Huelskamp Welding, LLC, SLD Trucking, LLC, Germain of Sidney, Edward Jones Investments-Christman, Salm-McGill & Tangeman Funeral Home, JR Cattle, Matt Huffman for Ohio, May PT and Performance LLC, Henschen Family, Billing Chiropractic, SS Auto Detailing, LLC, Jeremy and Nikki Resor, Ellis Construction, A & B Service Center, Elmer’s Towing and Recovery, Carter & Caileigh Huelskamp and Pohlkat Inc.
Friday is deadline for City of Lima's Impact Grant applications
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's a way to strengthen your neighborhood with grant dollars from the City of Lima. There are few days left for neighborhood associations and 501(c)(3) organizations to submit applications for the Impact Grant Program through the City of Lima Department of Housing and Neighborhoods. Up to ten $500,000 grants are available and Activate Allen County is awarding additional grant dollars to a few of the approved projects.
2022 Dayton Air Show leaves some ‘awe inspired’ on final day
DAYTON — The 2022 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show came to a close Sunday evening. Gates for the final day of the air show opened at 9 a.m. Sunday. The just over 4-hour long show started at noon and wrapped up around 4:15 p.m. The United States Navy’s Blue...
