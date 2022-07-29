Ellenville man accused of desecrating cemetery
WAWARSING, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – An Ellenville man has been charged with a hate crime after he allegedly spray-painted swastikas and other markings on tombstones and a vault at Fantinekill Cemetery. At about 5:10 p.m. on Monday, Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the cemetery on State Route 209 in Wawarsing for a report of criminal mischief caused to a headstone and a receiving vault.
Joseph Pilgrene, 32, of Ellenville was arrested on Thursday. He was charged with several felonies, including criminal mischief as a hate crime.
Charges:
- Third-degree criminal mischief (hate crime) (Felony)
- Third-degree criminal mischief (Felony)
- First-degree cemetery desecration (Felony)
- Making graffiti (Misdemeanor)
- Third-degree criminal trespass (Misdemeanor)
Pilgrene has since been released on appearance tickets. He will appear in the Town of Wawarsing Court at a later date.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 1