An intersection in Saint Bernard will close for several hours Friday

WLWT 5
One lane blocked on I-71 after a crash in Madisonville
CINCINNATI — The right lane is blocked on northbound I-71 after a crash, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported at 4:17 p.m. between the Ridge Avenue and Red Bank Road exits. Delays are expected to...
Fox 19
Green Township man shocked on utility pole, taken to hospital with burns
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 25-year-old Green Township resident up on an electric pole was shocked and burned Tuesday morning and taken to a hospital University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a fire official said. The man suffered second and third-degree burns on 20% of his body but he is...
Fox 19
Report of electrocution sends 1 to hospital
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person was taken to a hospital after an electrocution was reported in Green Township Tuesday morning, according to Hamilton County dispatchers. Police and fire crews responded to the 2800 block of Westbourne Drive at about 10:16 a.m., they said. A person was reported to...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati-area police departments, communities host 'National Night Out' events
CINCINNATI — It’s a day that has been celebrated since 1984. Police departments and local community groups get together ahead of the school year to promote unity with block parties, barbecues and festivals. It’s known as “National Night Out”. The night is meant to foster...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man seeks justice after being attacked outside of Kenwood mall
CINCINNATI — It’s a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. A man says he was beaten to the ground right outside the Kenwood Towne Centre Friday night after he was walking home from work. Now he’s trying to find out why this happened and where the other suspect is.
WLWT 5
Two firefighters injured during structure fire battle in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati firefighters responded to a structure fire in Avondale earlier Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Two firefighters received minor injuries while extinguishing the blaze. Crews responded to the structure fire on the 3400 block of Harvey...
Police investigating after body found in Dayton
The Montgomery County Coroner's Office confirmed that they were called to the scene.
WLWT 5
Staying Steamy
CINCINNATI — Humid air isn't going anywhere. Rain and storms threats stay pretty low the next two days.
WLWT 5
Engineers close a road in Morgan Township to begin culvert replacement work
MORGAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Butler County Engineer's Office announced a portion of road will close in Morgan Township for a culvert replacement project. Race Lane Road will close approximately one-tenth of a mile north of Howard Road beginning Tuesday, August 2. The closure will allow crews to replace...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police investigating fatal Oakley stabbing
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department says one man has died after a stabbing early Saturday in Oakley. Officials say around 1 a.m., District 2 officers and personnel from the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to he 3400 block of Cardiff Avenue for a reported stabbing. Watch the latest headlines...
Fox 19
Vehicle hits pedestrian, drives away from scene in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - The Erlanger Police Department is investigating after a vehicle hit a 67-year-old pedestrian and then left the scene. Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, the person was hit at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Home Street, according to the Erlanger Police Department. The vehicle did not stop,...
WLWT 5
Police: Suspect arrested after man found dead in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A man is dead and another man has been arrested after police responded to a report of gunfire in Middletown on Monday. It happened around 10:30 p.m. when officers responded to the 2100 block of Grand Avenue for a report of gunfire. When they got to...
WLWT 5
'I'm lost': Middletown mother reacts to son arrested, accused of killing uncle
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A Middletown mother said she woke up Tuesday to devastating news. She learned her brother had been killed, and her son was charged with murder. "I just want to know what happened. I want to know why. Why?" Tina Fuller said. Fuller spoke through tears and...
Fox 19
Kids playing with lighters spark fire that significantly damages Avondale home
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kids playing with lighters caused a Harvey Avenue home to catch on fire Monday. Shortly after 5 p.m., the Cincinnati Fire Department said calls came in from people at Cincinnati Children’s saying they could see smoke and flames from a house one street over. Firefighters arrived...
WKRC
City making improvements to prevent trucks from getting stuck under Madisonville bridge
MADISONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - The city is trying to prevent problems at a troubled bridge. The railroad bridge at Madison and Kenwood roads in Madisonville has 12 feet of clearance. Trucks that are too tall frequently wind up getting stuck underneath. Madisonville community leaders say the city is working on...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police make arrest after man shot to death in West End
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department says they have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man early Sunday morning in the West End. Police say they have arrested 37-year-old Ronneceia McCrary in the death of Aaron Zander, 44. Authorities say Zander was shot around 3 a.m....
Man arrested, accused of killing another man outside Middletown home
A man was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing another man outside a home in Middletown late Monday night, police said.
WLWT 5
A disabled vehicle is blocking lanes on I-275 in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — 4:14 p.m. The incident has been cleared by police. Traffic is still moving slowly as it returns to normal. Delays are still exceeding one hour but should be clearing up soon. 3:16 p.m. Three lanes are now blocked on westbound I-275 as police attempt to remove...
WLWT 5
Safety a top concern as Greater Cincinnati schools head back to class
MADEIRA, Ohio — Police, fire and EMS in and around Madeira spent all day Tuesday at an intense active shooter training in Madeira. It was held at Madeira Middle School. "We watch the news like everyone else," Lt. Paul Phillips said. "We see what's going on in the rest of the country. And, that's why safety is always at the very front of our mind."
Fox 19
Fire causes estimated $250,000 in damage at Spring Grove Village deli
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Fire Department responded to multiple reports of “heavy smoke” coming from a deli in Spring Grove Village on Saturday morning. According to District 3 Fire Chief Kelly Callen, damage has been estimated $250,000 from a fire at S & S Deli on Winton Road that broke out around 10:40 a.m., before the deli opened.
