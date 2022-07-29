USM office to help area’s homeless with homecoming service project

www.wdam.com
Mississippi law firm donates supplies to Hattiesburg Public Schools
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Public Schools received extra help on Tuesday, Aug. 2, with the donations of supplies for students. The Hattiesburg offices of Richard Schwartz & Associates donated pens and COVID-19 protocol materials, such as N95 masks and hand sanitizer. Attorney Matthew Lawrence said it is important...
Southern Miss gala will be ‘A Diamond Affair’ in support of the arts
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta
William Carey University welcomes 200 incoming medical school students
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University in Hattiesburg held an orientation for incoming medical students today, Aug. 1. The university welcomed over 200 students into the program, making William Carey’s College of Osteopathic Medicine (COM School) the largest medical school in the state. Dean of the COM School,...
Baritone band member breaks barriers at Columbia High School
Laurel police celebrate annual National Night Out
City of Hattiesburg agrees to help mitigate overpass project noise
Laurel & Jones County law enforcement celebrate National Night Out
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel community gathered at the police department on Aug. 2 for the annual National Night Out event. The celebration included free food, music, a bounce house and a mechanical bull for families to enjoy. Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said this event is a fun...
Pine Belt healthcare facility gear up to host final milk bank drive
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - To help with the baby formula shortage across the nation, health care facilities are gearing up for their final milk bank drive. Forrest General Hospital, Merit Health Wesley and Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative partnered with the Mother’s Milk Bank of Mississippi to host multiple breast milk drives.
Golf cart ordinance in the works for the Hub City
City of Hattiesburg launches survey for ARPA funds ideas
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg wants to hear from area residents regarding how they want to see federal funds spent. Hattiesburg received $12.8 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which provides funds to help communities recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the city, those...
Local photo studio hosts school supply giveaway
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One Pine Belt creative is providing local kids with items they will need when they head back to school. DesJambreya Butler owns 601 Kre8tive, a photography studio located in Hattiesburg. Sunday, she held a back-to-school giveaway, supplying kids with backpacks, crayons, notebooks and more. Butler said...
Hattiesburg Pocket Museum adds ‘old school’ August exhibit
Hattiesburg Public Schools welcome students back to classrooms
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Public Schools students and teachers returned to the classroom Monday, August 1. While it may not feel like it outside, summer break has come and gone in Hattiesburg. “We are excited to see the shining, happy faces of our students and our teachers and our...
WATCH: Burglary suspect wanted in Jones County
Foxworth church hosts third, ‘Day of Hope’
FOXWORTH, Miss. (WDAM) - A Marion County church community gathered Saturday to help local families with school supplies, clothing and other items. The third “Day of Hope” at Foxworth First Baptist Church provided free clothing, school supplies, hygiene products and free sack lunches to anyone who came through the doors.
Pastor recognized for 35 years of service
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Sunday, the Wesley Southern Methodist Church family celebrated one individual who they say has not only touched their lives but the lives of people everywhere. Pastoring the same church for 35 years, Rick Pigott and his wife, Gale, will soon be leaving the Hattiesburg area. However,...
City of Hattiesburg says two-week long street closure on Oak Grove Road
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A section of Oak Grove Road in Hattiesburg will be closed due to sewage line repairs. The street closure will last two weeks, starting today, Aug. 2. The Lamar Park Water and Sewer Association closed off part of the street between Baywood road and Greenwood drive.
‘Win This Car’ raffle ticket sales brisk, wrap up on Aug. 22
Petal Healing Garden sees ‘growth’
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Growth - that’s the word of the year for the Petal Healing Garden. Since its founding eight months ago, the garden has blossomed. “I’m just in awe of how it was when we started,” said Keely Morgan, founder of the Petal Healing Garden. “I sat down to talk about this; it was just a vision, and now to see how it has thrived, it is just amazing.”
