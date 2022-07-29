ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville Police offer support for community while investigating deadly shooting

By Anna McDougall
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — On Thursday afternoon, members of the Danville Police Department hosted a H.E.A.R.T. walk to show their support for the community after an overnight shooting at an apartment complex led to a man’s death.

H.E.A.R.T. stands for Heal and Engage After Recent Trauma, which police are trying to promote in Danville following the city’s most recent act of gun violence.

At approximately 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, the department says officers were dispatched to the Woodside Village Apartments along Piney Forest Road, where they found a 23-year-old Darick Lamont Richardson II of Danville, who had been shot multiple times in the parking lot. He was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died during the early morning hours of Thursday, July 28.

PREVIOUS: Man dies following shooting at Danville apartment complex

According to Capt. Steve Richardson, Wednesday night’s shooting is the latest of several gun-related incidents at this address.

“Since Jan. 1 of 2019 at this 1321 Piney Forest Road, we’ve had five aggravated assault incidents involving firearms and this is the first homicide during that time period,” said Richardson.

When a violent incident occurs close to their homes, authorities say neighbors may feel unsettled, which is why officers go door-to-door during H.E.A.R.T walks, checking in on community members and making sure they have access to any mental health resources they may need.

Richardson says H.E.A.R.T. walks also serve as a way to allow neighbors to have access to the facts surrounding a case, as well as bring up any questions or concerns with police.

“There’s so much anxiety in the community when some violent act like this happens. A young man lost his life in this parking lot last night and people want to know whether it’s a random act,” Richardson told WFXR News. “We believe he was the target of this, we don’t believe it was a random act, so we want to share as much information as we can.”

Police say they believe this was a targeted attack, but have yet to make any arrests in connection with this ongoing homicide investigation.

Police identify woman found dead in Roanoke’s Belmont Park

If you live in Woodside Village Apartments or the surrounding area and either have information about the shooting or video surveillance cameras, you are encouraged to reach out to the Danville Police Department via one of the following methods:

  • Patrol office at 434-799-6510
  • Investigations at 434-799-6508
  • Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000
  • Dispatch at 911 or 434-799-5111
  • Facebook messenger or other social media
  • CARE crime tips app

According to authorities, that information leading to an arrest or conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.

