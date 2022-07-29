Tell us: Do you think happy hour should come back to Massachusetts?

www.boston.com
Related
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
universalhub.com
Nazis try to get on the ballot in Massachusetts - but may not have collected enough signatures
Dianna Ploss used to just be another screamy Trump crank, but now she's running for governor - as an independent - with a platform that calls for a crusade against Jews in Massachusetts. Today's the deadline to file enough signatures statewide to get a place on the November ballot; Ploss...
This Massachusetts Funeral Law May Have You Scratching Your Head
As you have probably read in past articles, Massachusetts is home to some strange laws. Sure, we are a progressive state but we still have some laws on the books that are beyond outdated and others that make you say huh?. A few of the laws we mentioned in the...
Great News Concerning The Upcoming School Year In Massachusetts
Some excellent news right here, Berkshire County! It concerns the upcoming 2022-2023 school year and it's beneficial for both students and parents all across the Bay State. Thanks to Governor Charlie Baker, Massachusetts will once again provide free school meals for all students for the upcoming academic year. I told you it was excellent news.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
25 Investigates: Quarry testing requirement stalls on Beacon Hill as local homes continue to crumble
A provision that would requires Massachusetts quarries to test for pyrrhotite was not included the state budget which was finalized over the weekend at the Statehouse, but is still under consideration. As 25 Investigates reported last November, pyrrhotite is a naturally occurring mineral. It is considered a contaminant in concrete...
pioneerinstitute.org
Where Are Massachusetts Residents Moving To?
A blog published earlier this month by Pioneer shined a light on the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ growing dilemma in the past decade: having more people emigrating from the state than migrating into the state. We know Florida is receiving the most in adjusted gross income (AGI) from residents leaving...
Some MA Residents are Receiving a Scary Email Regarding a Private Activity
Massachusetts folks will want to be on alert as the scammers are at it again. As is the case with many scams, this scam is through the use of email. This past Friday morning when I was sitting in my office in southern Berkshire County, I was going through some emails when I came across this email (and I can't believe I'm approaching this topic but it's to keep the public aware of what could be hitting their inboxes and not to fall for this scam)
CNET
Massachusetts Tax Rebate Checks: Who Is Eligible and How Much Will They Get?
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's plan to send $250 checks to middle-income residents this fall has failed, but taxpayers will still probably get a tax rebate from the state. Separate bills were making headway in both houses but failed to pass before Sunday's deadline. However, last week legislators on Beacon Hill suddenly remembered a 35-year-old voter referendum that could mean nearly $3 billion in surplus taxes must be returned to taxpayers this fall.
RELATED PEOPLE
WATCH: Beautiful Owl Takes a Bath in Western Massachusetts (VIDEO)
I love spring and summer in Massachusetts, especially in the Berkshires. It's the time of year we get to observe animals in nature. Some of these animals literally explore our backyards which is quite the treat. However, many people are busy and unfortunately don't get the chance to get out into nature and observe Berkshire County wildlife. If you don't have the opportunity to get a peek at wildlife, there are plenty of Berkshire County residents that are able to capture photos and videos of some of our favorite animals out in nature.
These Massachusetts cities are expected to feel over 100 degrees on Thursday
Oppressive summer heat will return to Massachusetts to close the week, bringing temperatures in the 90s to communities across the state. But adding a heavy amount of moisture to the air, some cities could at times feel as hot as 105 degrees. The burst of heat and humidity comes roughly...
This is the Best Miniature Golf Course in Massachusetts (photos)
One thing I loved as a kid and still do is playing miniature golf. Though I was never great at it which is probably because I approach playing miniature golf like a bull in a china closet, I still have a lot of fun doing it. Of course in the Berkshires, I have enjoyed playing minigolf over the years whether it was in North Adams, Lanesborough, or Great Barrington In addition, my family and I would always partake in miniature golf when we were on vacation be it in Wildwood, New Jersey, Old Orchard Beach, Maine, or Lake George, NY. I hope to someday partake in Kiss miniature golf in Las Vegas.
Several lottery tickets with 6-figure prizes sold at stores in Massachusetts on Monday
BOSTON — Several lottery tickets with six-figure prizes were sold in Massachusetts on Monday. One winning ticket fetched a prize of $650,000, while six other tickets were winners of $100,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winners were as follows:. Double Your Money -- $650,000 -- Turnpike Food...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1960s Baby Names for Girls
Coming up with the perfect name for your baby can be a fun task and for others, it may be quite daunting. It's hard to believe that my daughter Hannah is already two. She was born in Berkshire County, Pittsfield as a matter of fact, in 2020 right at the beginning of the pandemic. It was an interesting time to have a child but also definitely one of the greatest moments in my life. During those first few weeks of Hannah being at home with me and my wife, it was quite odd because family and friends weren't rushing right over to visit since the pandemic was fresh, new, and downright scary. Everybody was doing what they could to remain safe and protected from COVID-19.
3 affordable weekend getaways in Massachusetts
It's no secret that Massachusetts is a very beautiful state. Here, you can find pretty much anything you could think of. No matter how you like to spend your free time, you will most likely find something exciting to do in Massachusetts. It's a great holiday destination for those travelling with their families and children but it's also a great choice for groups of young people who want to make some amazing memories together. Last but not least, it's a good place to travel on your own too, if you prefer to travel solo. So you have never been to Massachusetts before, it's time to change that.
Here’s how to get one of those rescued beagles
Check out some of the beagles currently available for adoption from MSPCA. MSPCA-Angell, a nonprofit organization that works to protect animals from cruelty, and the Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) in Salem worked together in July to bring beagles from a breeding facility in Virginia to Massachusetts, some of which are now ready for adoption.
‘It’s going to happen:’ Massachusetts taxpayers to see relief this year despite Legislature scrapping $250 stimulus checks
Tax relief is “going to happen” this year in Massachusetts, House Speaker Ronald Mariano said, despite the Legislature’s failure approve $250 stimulus checks for middle-income residents, but some watchdogs say the relief headed to taxpayers is “steps backwards in terms of progressivity.”. Beacon Hill leaders scrapped...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MA Residents Should Expect Something Extra From Uncle Sam
During these trying times, everyone needs some much needed relief as Bay State residents from The Berkshires to Boston will be eligible to receive tax rebate checks as plans are under way to ease the financial stress that has been plaguing consumers for the past few months. We are STILL seeing high prices at the grocery store and even though gas prices have been declining, people are STILL feeling the pinch as they are struggling to keep up with their monthly budgets.
WNYT
Prices on electricity bills expected to rise
If you’ve been spending more on your electricity bill, it’s not just because you’ve been cranking up the air conditioner to combat this summer heat. The price of electricity is skyrocketing nationwide, and unfortunately more price hikes are expected – starting as soon as Monday. We’re...
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Massachusetts or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
Celebrate National Dog Month at one of these dog-friendly restaurants in western Massachusetts
National Dog Month is observed in August, to celebrate take your dog to a local restaurant!
Comments / 6