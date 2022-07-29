Why Kohl's Stock Dropped This Week

www.fool.com
Related
Motley Fool
2 Dow Stocks to Buy More of in August
American Express is benefiting from a return to travel, and is also looking to a new generation of cardholders. Coca-Cola has successfully increased prices to offset inflation, demonstrating the power of its brand. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
1 Monster Metaverse Stock Down 58% to Buy Now
Meta Platforms posted its first-ever drop in revenue during the second quarter of 2022. With that aside, it's observing rapid growth in its new short-form video Reels format on Instagram. The company continued to make substantial investments in the metaverse. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
These Beaten-Down Stocks Could Reap Monster Returns From Strong Consumer Spending
Ruth's Hospitality is enjoying an uptick in "just because" and "special occasion" dining. Texas Roadhouse's namesake chain and Bubba's 33 concept are both seeing revenue increase. Callaway Golf's Topgolf has plenty of room to run as consumers spend on new experiences. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
Why Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Spiked Higher Today
Warner Bros. Discovery posts its first full quarter of earnings Thursday after forming in April with the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery. The company has the No. 1 film in the country, "DC League of Super-Pets." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
3 Cryptos That Could Beat Bitcoin
Ethereum has smart contracts and more developers than any other cryptocurrency. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
This Beaten-Down Stock Looks Like a Great Value Now
GE Aviation is the company's most significant business, and it's well on track in 2022. Management lowered profit expectations for GE Healthcare in 2022 by some $200 million. GE Power is doing fine, and management is taking action to improve GE Renewable Energy. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
Why Caterpillar Stock Is Down Today
Caterpillar delivered a solid quarter, but revenue was a little light compared to expectations. The company continues to see strong demand from North America, but other parts of the world are weakening. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
Roku's Stock Crash: Should You Buy Now?
Its shares plummeted after earnings, but the news wasn't all bad for Roku. The next few quarters will be difficult for the maker of digital media players. But that doesn’t mean the company won’t succeed over the long haul. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
Why Snap Stock Lost 25% in July
Revenue grew just 13% in Q2, and management did not give guidance for Q3. The company also reported a steep loss, raising concerns about share dilution and cash burn. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip
Alphabet stock is down 22% this year, and trades at a discount compared to the broader tech sector. Google Cloud was a bright spot in a modest second quarter for the rest of the company. YouTube boasts incredible potential for the rest of 2022 and beyond. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
PayPal Holdings (PYPL) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. PayPal Holdings (PYPL 1.20%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
Motley Fool
No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Apple is a giant in technology and a cash flow machine that's too good to pass up. Verizon doesn't get much love from investors, but it has a big dividend and a growing broadband business. Oil isn't popular, but it's profitable and Exxon Mobil is swimming in cash as a...
Motley Fool
Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX 10.81%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
Motley Fool
Sprott Inc. (SII) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Sprott Inc. (SII -2.29%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
Motley Fool
Evolus Inc
The best Bull and Bear pitches based on recency and number of recommendations. Read the most recent pitches from players about EOLS. Beauty market is growing and is not constrained by government or insurance company payers. Their focus on cash paying beauty market I believe is key.
Motley Fool
Uber Technologies (UBER) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Uber Technologies (UBER 18.90%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
Motley Fool
Sealed Air (SEE) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Sealed Air (SEE -8.71%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
Motley Fool
EnPro Industries (NPO) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. EnPro Industries (NPO 3.16%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
Motley Fool
Microchip Technology (MCHP) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Microchip Technology (MCHP 0.16%) Q1 2023 Earnings Call.
Motley Fool
Evolent Health (EVH) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Evolent Health (EVH 1.21%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
Comments / 0