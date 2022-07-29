Watch: Wes Miller Announces New Player in Front of Bearcats Roster
The former UC practice player removed the practice from that title.
View the original article to see embedded media.
CINCINNATI — Wes Miller and the Bearcats just added a 15th player to UC's roster. The head coach announced Chase Kirkwood as the newest member in front of the whole team following a workout.
According to Chief of Staff Chris Lepore , Kirkwood was a manager and practice player last season. Now he gets a full uniform and a spot with the players along the bench. He figures to be a fast fan favorite like Sam Martin and plenty of walk-ons before him.
