Watch: Wes Miller Announces New Player in Front of Bearcats Roster

The former UC practice player removed the practice from that title.

View the original article to see embedded media.

CINCINNATI — Wes Miller and the Bearcats just added a 15th player to UC's roster. The head coach announced Chase Kirkwood as the newest member in front of the whole team following a workout.

According to Chief of Staff Chris Lepore , Kirkwood was a manager and practice player last season. Now he gets a full uniform and a spot with the players along the bench. He figures to be a fast fan favorite like Sam Martin and plenty of walk-ons before him.

