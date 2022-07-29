ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Wes Miller Announces New Player in Front of Bearcats Roster

By Russ Heltman
The former UC practice player removed the practice from that title.

CINCINNATI — Wes Miller and the Bearcats just added a 15th player to UC's roster. The head coach announced Chase Kirkwood as the newest member in front of the whole team following a workout.

According to Chief of Staff Chris Lepore , Kirkwood was a manager and practice player last season. Now he gets a full uniform and a spot with the players along the bench. He figures to be a fast fan favorite like Sam Martin and plenty of walk-ons before him.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

linknky.com

NKY Sports Hall of Fame to honor five at annual summer reunion

The Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame will present five awards at hits 40th summer reunion later this month. The event, scheduled for Wednesday, August 17 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Gardens of Park Hills (1622 Dixie Highway, Park Hills), will feature former Northern Kentucky Norse and Cincinnati Bearcats men’s head basketball coach John Brannen as guest speaker.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Why are Cincinnati TV stations changing traffic reporters?

Today's traffic update: Expect to see Raven Richard do more traffic reporting for WCPO-TV, and to see more fill-ins on WLWT-TV during a national search to replace Cincinnati native Alanna Martella. Richard, hired three years ago as weekend weather forecaster, has been named the replacement for Sina Gebre-Ab, who left...
CINCINNATI, OH
luxury-houses.net

Private Home with Serene Garden in Cincinnati Listed at $3,399,000

The Estate in Cincinnati is a luxurious home featuring detailed ceilings throughout in main floor and great outdoor spaces now available for sale. This home located at 9170 Given Rd, Cincinnati, Ohio offering 06 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 10,760 square feet of living spaces. Call Judy S Recker – Sibcy Cline, Inc. (Phone: 513 518-2520, 513 793-2121) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Taylor Mill police chief passes baton

Taylor Mill Police Chief Steve Knauf passed the baton to his successor, James Mills, on Monday. Knauf is ending 34 years with Taylor Mill’s police department, and 29 years as chief of police. “When I was appointed chief in 1993, our department had a revolving door, and we were...
TAYLOR MILL, KY
WKRC

'It's German soul food': Exploring the origins of goetta

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Have you ever had somebody come in from out of town? You get up in the morning and say, "let's have some goetta". And then you try to explain what goetta is but you're not really sure you explained it right. Well, we decided to come to a place where we could find out how to explain it right.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

One lane blocked on I-71 after a crash in Madisonville

CINCINNATI — The right lane is blocked on northbound I-71 after a crash, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported at 4:17 p.m. between the Ridge Avenue and Red Bank Road exits. Delays are expected to...
CINCINNATI, OH
