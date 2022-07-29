Matt Ryan pushing the tempo in Colts practices: 'You can't waste any time'

When pass rusher Rashan Gary entered the league as the Green Bay Packers' No. 12 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, he did so as an athletically gifted but raw prospect. After starting zero games in his rookie season and four in his second, Gary emerged as Green Bay's biggest threat to the quarterback in 2021 with 9.5 sacks. He molded himself into an emerging star through a relentless quest for knowledge and betterment, leaning on players like Preston Smith and now-former teammate Za'Darius Smith. And he's still molding -- only now it's the minds of younger teammates who look up to him.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO