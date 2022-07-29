Matt Ryan pushing the tempo in Colts practices: 'You can't waste any time'

www.nfl.com
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
WATCH: Bills' Stefon responds to Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs 'Not one' catch in the SB trash talk
As the NFL Network continues their tours around NFL training camps, the extremely fun rivalry between the Brothers Diggs continues on the national level. The Maryland natives train with each other in the offseason, formerly as receivers until Diggs was moved to cornerback while playing for the University of Alabama. As the older brother Stefon’s team, the Buffalo Bills, have ascended to Super Bowl caliber the natural conversation turns to whether the two could square off against each other in the big game.
Kenny Pickett gets brutally honest on struggles during Steelers training camp
Kenny Pickett has been a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers for only a few months, but he’s already experienced the wrath of the passionate fanbase. The prized rookie visibly struggled during the first few days of the training camp. The viral clips during that practice had some fans calling for veteran Mitch Trubisky to step in instead of Pickett.
7 takeaways from Day 2 of Colts training camp
The Indianapolis Colts were back on the field Thursday for Day 2 of training camp at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. Unlike the first day of training camp, the Colts were able to stay outside. The Colts reportedly had the largest crowd in attendance since 2018. Before practice...
Cowboys’ Micah Parsons ditching Chik-fil-A is bad news for rest of NFL
Micah Parsons is poised for a huge second year with the Dallas Cowboys. Not only has he gotten one year of experience under his belt, but he’s also starting to take care of his body better. Speaking to reporters as the Cowboys’ training camp gets underway, Parsons revealed that...
Ricky Williams Reveals How Leaving The NFL Changed His Life
He had achieved success at the highest level of athletics but only found true happiness when he walked away from the game he loved. Heisman Trophy Winner Ricky Williams, who played several years in the NFL, reflects on the decision that changed his life. "I got to a point where my path as a football player was just that, was a journey to get me somewhere. Even as a football player, I was looking for some way to have a bigger impact than scoring touchdowns and running over linebackers."
Colts OC Marcus Brady drops major hint on plans for Matt Ryan, Jonathan Taylor in 2022 season
Much attention for the Indianapolis Colts heading into the 2022 season has centered on just how offensive coordinator Marcus Brady will look to balance out the play calls for Matt Ryan and Jonathan Taylor. In the 2021 season, Taylor was the do-it-all offensive talent for the Colts, as he finished the year ranking at first […] The post Colts OC Marcus Brady drops major hint on plans for Matt Ryan, Jonathan Taylor in 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Viral Laura Rutledge Video
Laura Rutledge and the ESPN NFL Live crew got in on a viral trend this week. The tortilla slap challenge. Yes, you read that correctly. "NFL Live takes on the Tortilla Challenge. It’s the sound of the smacks for me," Rutledge wrote. Who came away looking the best?. "Hard...
Buffalo Bills schedule: Preseason opens against the Colts
Buffalo Bills schedule: Week 1 preseason Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Saturday, Aug. 13 Colts 4:00 PM WIVB, WROC
Twelve NFL rookies I can't wait to watch in training camp/preseason: Each position's must-see newbie
On Saturday, July 30, NFL Network will present Training Camp: Back Together Saturday. Beginning at 9 a.m. ET, more than 50 analysts, reporters and team correspondents will provide 13 hours of live coverage from training camps across the NFL -- plus, check out NFL Films-produced wired sound of players and coaches in action.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: 'I plan for this to be the golden year'
Locked On Colts: Matt Ryan Takes Control Early in Training Camp
On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, Matt Ryan is already in control of the offense after two training camp practices. He and Nick Foles generated multiple chunk plays on Thursday, and we saw the beginning of some one-on-one drills.
Veteran DL Derek Wolfe, Super Bowl 50 winner with Broncos, retires from NFL after 10 seasons
2022 NFL training camps: 10 things we learned from 'Back Together Saturday'
It's important, perhaps more than anything else, to note that it is very early in training camp. Everything we hear -- the optimism, the best-shape-of-his-life gushing, the changes in scheme and position -- needs to be taken with a grain of salt. We're all excited about the return of football....
Steelers announce Heath Miller, three other Pittsburgh legends as 2022 Hall of Honor class
The Steelers announced the addition of four more members to their Hall of Honor as part of Pittsburgh's Back Together Saturday celebration. The four new members selected from Pittsburgh's storied history include tight end Heath Miller, offensive guard Sam Davis, halfback/right end Ray Mathews and broadcaster Myron Cope. "We started...
Ruling in Browns QB Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing expected on Monday
A ruling in Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing is expected to come on Monday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday afternoon. Watson's three-day hearing in front of former U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson concluded on June 30. Post-brief hearings from Watson's and the NFL's representation were turned in the week of July 11.
Packers' Rashan Gary taking on leadership role in Year 4: 'I'm just naturally doing what I normally do'
When pass rusher Rashan Gary entered the league as the Green Bay Packers' No. 12 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, he did so as an athletically gifted but raw prospect. After starting zero games in his rookie season and four in his second, Gary emerged as Green Bay's biggest threat to the quarterback in 2021 with 9.5 sacks. He molded himself into an emerging star through a relentless quest for knowledge and betterment, leaning on players like Preston Smith and now-former teammate Za'Darius Smith. And he's still molding -- only now it's the minds of younger teammates who look up to him.
Todd Bowles says Russell Gage standing out in Bucs' crowded WR room: 'I don't think we've covered him yet'
The Buccaneers' signing of Julio Jones garnered most of the attention at the start of training camp, but the other former Falcon that Tampa Bay added this offseason is earning early praise. Coach Todd Bowles singled out Russell Gage for a strong start to camp. "The receivers are doing a...
Titans WR Robert Woods (ACL): 'My biggest objective is being ready for Week 1'
NFL community mourns passing of NBA legend Bill Russell
Universally recognized as one of the most accomplished athletes in professional sports history, NBA legend Bill Russell died Sunday. He was 88. During a 13-year career with the Boston Celtics, Russell won 11 NBA championships, five NBA Most Valuable Player awards and was selected to 12 All-Star games. Becoming the NBA's first Black head coach in 1967, Russell did so as a player during two of his championship-winning seasons in Boston. Russell preceded his fruitful NBA career with two NCAA championships at the University of San Francisco and an Olympic Gold Medal at the 1956 Melbourne Games. Russell was inducted into the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame in 1975.
49ers, WR Deebo Samuel agree to three-year contract extension worth up to $73.5 million
The San Francisco 49ers and wide receiver Deebo Samuel have agreed on a three-year contract extension worth up to $73.5 million with $58.1 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. Samuel had initially emerged as the next domino to fall in an offseason of massive WR upheaval after...
