Locos advance to championship series

Limaland to hold King of Quarter Mile event
ELIDA — Limaland Motorsports Park will hold its King of the Quarter Mile event with pits opening at 4:30 p.m. Friday at 1500 Dutch Hollow Road, Elida. Learn more by visiting limaland.com/schedules or calling 419-339-6249.
Bands perform at Spartan Thunder
LIMA — Spartan Thunder, the Drum Corps International competition rang loud in Spartan Stadium on Tuesday night. Teams from as far away as San Diego, California and as close as Cincinnati performed intricate marching routines for those in attendance. Michael Ley, when he took over the leadership of the...
Taviano returns to sideline as head coach
RIDGEWAY — Luke Taviano is exactly where he wants to be. With the beginning of two-a-day practices for high school football Monday, Taviano is conducting practice as the head coach of Ridgemont. “This is one of the best decisions I have made athletically,” said Taviano, who has been working...
Reminisce: Answering the bell: Tracing the history of the Lima Fire Department
LIMA — Beginning in early 1916 horsepower began replacing horses at the Lima Fire Department. “If the present plans of Safety Director (Albert) Gale are carried the motorized apparatus from the Central, West and South stations will be installed within the next two weeks,” the Lima Times-Democrat reported Jan. 10, 1916. “No more supplies for the horses will be purchased unless absolutely necessary,” the newspaper added.
OSU Extension hosts Kenton cropwalk
KENTON — Hardin County OSU Extension will hold a ‘Fruit and Vegetable Crop Walk’ program from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 on a produce farm at 15237 County Road 209, Kenton. OSU Extension experts will provide information on controlling pests on produce, growing grapes...
Lima region celebrates National Night Out
LIMA — The annual National Night Out returned to the Lima region Tuesday as several area communities hosted events geared toward strengthening relationships with law enforcement and promoting public safety. Town Square in downtown Lima was blocked off to traffic for the event, and guests were able to enjoy...
Primary results in … again
LIMA — The 78th District has elected Susan Manchester as the new State Representative for Ohio. She will run unopposed in the November general election. Manchester is replacing House of Representatives Speaker Bob Cupp who is retiring. Bob Cupp assumed the position in January of 2015. Manchester was the...
Police calls
900 block of North Cable Road, Lima — Officers responded to an accident causing property damage Monday. 200 block of South Kenilworth Avenue, Lima — Officers responded to a fight in progress Monday. 500 block of Michael Avenue, Lima — A report of breaking and entering was investigated...
Jammin’ at the Bluffton Library begins Aug. 8
BLUFFTON — Jammin’ at the Library starts at 5:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at the Bluffton Public Library, 145 S. Main St., Bluffton. This is a relaxed, song-circle-style jam session where anyone is welcome to join with their instrument or voice, or just to listen.
Elida to hold National Night Out
ELIDA — The National Night Out in the Village of Elida will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 at the Elida Fieldhouse parking lot, 301-325 Hillcrest Drive, Elida. Activities include a bounce house, DJ, games, raffles, giveaways, free hot dogs, and more.
Heartbeat of Lima Charity Car Show
LIMA — Heartbeat of Lima will hold its Annual Charity Car Show from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5 at the Tom Ahl Family of Dealerships, 617 King Ave., Lima. The event will feature many giveaways and prizes awarded, including Best of Show-Motorcycle, Best of Show-Jeep, Best of Show-Corvette, Best of Show-Lowrider, Best of Show-1949 & Older, Best of Show-1950-2000, Best of Show-Late Model and more. The show is open to all vehicles and motorcycles and over 30 trophies will be awarded.
10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s program offered Aug. 11
LIMA — The Northwest Ohio chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will offer “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 at Senior Citizens Services, 3400 W. Elm St., Lima. The program is free and open to the public. Pre-registration...
Bluffton Library to offer free coloring books
BLUFFTON — National Coloring Day will be celebrated from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 at the Bluffton Public Library, 145 S. Main St., Bluffton. Free coloring books are available.
Dedication ceremony honors nun undergoing cancer treatment
DELPHOS — After Sunday morning Mass at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Landeck, an unincorporated village on the outskirts of Delphos, parishioners walked across the street to the closed Landeck Elementary School for a baseball field dedication and naming of Sister Immacolata Field, honoring parish manager, Sister Immacolata Scarogni, who has been battling thyroid cancer.
Lima Public Library Book Reviews
The Storm Beneath a Midnight Sun by Alexander Dan Vilhjálmsson. War on the mainland is draining Reykjavík. For some, the remote islands off Hrímland’s coast are their only hope of survival. Elka, a recovering addict, has fled there with her son Sölvi. In their village they find a new life — all thanks to the Deep, a peculiar power their neighbors praise for the booming fishing industry. Everything seems perfect, but Sölvi does not trust the people who take his mother in.
Pastors plans task force to end gun violence
LIMA — A task force of educators, clergy and concerned citizens against gun violence is coming together amid an increase of alleged gang activity and a spate of shootings in Lima, the most recent of which injured a 10-year-old girl and 21-year-old man outside a home on Cole Street one week ago.
