Titans WR Robert Woods (ACL): 'My biggest objective is being ready for Week 1'

Malachi Nelson, 5-star QB and USC commit, reportedly taking SEC visit
Malachi Nelson, a USC commit, is taking a visit to a different school. The QB out of Los Alamitos, California is reportedly visiting Texas A&M according to Billy Liucci of TexAgs and Antonio Morales of The Athletic. Nelson is listed as a 5-star QB per the 247Sports Composite. He is...
Micah Hyde carted off field
According to Sal Capaccio, Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde was carted off the field after intercepting a pass and limping to the sideline during Friday's training camp session. (Sal Capaccio on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Micah Hyde's health is paramount to the success of the Bills' defense and would be a...
Former Vikings co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer hired by Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals have hired former Minnesota Vikings co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer to a new role and job title. Per ESPN’s Field Yates, the longtime assistant will serve in an offensive analyst role for the reigning AFC champions. There’s obviously some familiarity between Zimmer and the Bengals organization considering...
Chiefs Pro Bowler spills on Andy Reid’s shocking callout after ‘flat out’ underachieving
The Kansas City Chiefs had a rather bizarre 2021 season. After making it all the way to the Super Bowl the year prior, the team fell flat in the first few weeks. Their defense was atrocious, and their offense just couldn’t bail them out of the holes they dug themselves in. They did eventually recover, […] The post Chiefs Pro Bowler spills on Andy Reid’s shocking callout after ‘flat out’ underachieving appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LSU Officially Announces Five Transfers Joining Program
Tigers add Vanderbilt transfer Carter Young to the transfer haul, opts not to sign with Baltimore Orioles
Look: Paige Spiranac Has New Question For Golf Fans
At this point, almost everyone who plays the game of golf knows who Paige Spiranac is. A former professional golfer turned social media superstar, Spiranac has over 3.5 million followers on Instagram. Add in another 600,000 on Twitter and she's one of the most followed former athletes in the game.
GOLF・
247Sports
Nick Saban lauded by media after Alabama's recruiting streak continues with Richard Young commitment
With the string of commitments, Alabama's 2023 class now ranks No. 4 nationally per the 247Sports Composite, a seven-spot leap since midsummer for the Crimson Tide. Whispers about Saban's perceived slow start in recruiting coming off a conference championship and appearance in the national title game are no more with Alabama's vice grip nationally in recent weeks.
247Sports
Big Ten football expansion: Notre Dame, Alabama among player favorites in further realignment
The Big Ten is reportedly exploring further conference expansion in the immediate future following recent acquisitions of USC and UCLA from the Pac-12. "We're not 'targeting,'" Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said when CBS Sports inquired about the candidacy of those four programs. "Like I said, my focus is on taking care of our 14 institutions."
Look: NFL World Reacts To Viral Laura Rutledge Video
Laura Rutledge and the ESPN NFL Live crew got in on a viral trend this week. The tortilla slap challenge. Yes, you read that correctly. "NFL Live takes on the Tortilla Challenge. It’s the sound of the smacks for me," Rutledge wrote. Who came away looking the best?. "Hard...
Alabama making late push for 2023 OT Monroe Freeling
Alabama’s coaching staff has made it clear that their goal is to sign five or six offensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class. Thus far, they have commitments from Wilkin Formby, RyQueze McElderry and Olaus Alinen. One uncommitted lineman is offensive tackle, Monroe Freeling. He is the highest-rated recruit from South Carolina.
NFL
NFL Presents: League-wide Guardian Cap Use to Reduce Head Impacts
On August 11, NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills will lead a discussion on the League's comprehensive approach to reducing head impacts on the field. The conversation will focus on the League-wide requirement of Guardian Cap for the first time this season, and will also highlight other aspects of the NFL's approach, including annual helmet testing, player helmet choice, and the collection and analysis of data that underpin these efforts. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions of the panelists. Register via the form below to join the webinar live on August 11, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET.
Four-star edge Neeo Avery will make college decision today
Today is July 31. It is also the day Neeo Avery has chosen as commitment day. The 6-5, 230-pound edge rusher plans to make his announcement via social media channel Instagram. And, oh, by the way, he just wrapped up a two-day visit to Ole Miss. Avery is a four-star...
NFL
Veteran DL Derek Wolfe, Super Bowl 50 winner with Broncos, retires from NFL after 10 seasons
Recruiting Update: LSU Basketball
Tigers hosting pair of blue-chip recruits in early August, crack Top-10 for elite prospect
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, July 29
On Saturday, July 30, NFL Network will present Training Camp: Back Together Saturday. Beginning at 9 a.m. ET, more than 50 analysts, reporters and team correspondents will provide 13 hours of live coverage from training camps across the NFL -- plus, check out NFL Films-produced wired sound of players and coaches in action.
FOX Sports
Titans safety still in bit of shock after mother's death
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Training camp is giving two-time All-Pro Kevin Byard a sense of normalcy as the Tennessee Titans safety works through the grief over his mother's unexpected death earlier this summer. “At times, I feel like I’m still in shock a little bit, it hasn’t set all...
NFL
2022 NFL training camps: 10 things we learned from 'Back Together Saturday'
It's important, perhaps more than anything else, to note that it is very early in training camp. Everything we hear -- the optimism, the best-shape-of-his-life gushing, the changes in scheme and position -- needs to be taken with a grain of salt. We're all excited about the return of football....
NFL
Steelers announce Heath Miller, three other Pittsburgh legends as 2022 Hall of Honor class
The Steelers announced the addition of four more members to their Hall of Honor as part of Pittsburgh's Back Together Saturday celebration. The four new members selected from Pittsburgh's storied history include tight end Heath Miller, offensive guard Sam Davis, halfback/right end Ray Mathews and broadcaster Myron Cope. "We started...
247Sports
Alabama football: Butch Jones 'very indebted' to Nick Saban, raves over Mac Jones
Former Alabama staffer and Tennessee head coach Butch Jones appreciates the time spent with the Crimson Tide under the legendary Nick Saban, a seven-time national champion who leads the odds-on favorite to win another into the 2022 season. Jones spent several seasons at Alabama as an analyst following his ousting from Tennessee prior to landing his current job as head coach at Arkansas State.
Notre Dame misses out on the nations best 2023 running back
At one point in time the Irish and Florida running back Richard Young looked like they could be a match. An official visit by Young in June made the possibility of Notre Dame landing the top rated running back in the country a legit possibility. The door didn’t completely close...
