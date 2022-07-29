ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Street to be renamed in honor of Reby Cary

 4 days ago
Celebrate the life and accomplishments of Reby Cary at an unveiling of the Reby Cary Memorial Street sign on East Rosedale Avenue.

Meet at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 30, at 5950 Plaza Circle at Bunche Drive for a brief ceremony.

A Fort Worth native, Cary (1920-2018) was a local education leader and civil rights pioneer. He graduated from I.M. Terrell High School and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in history and political science from Prairie View A&M. He was the first African American elected to the Fort Worth ISD Board of Education, and the first African American professor hired at UT-Arlington. He helped establish the McDonald College of Industrial Arts for African Americans in the Riverside area, and as District 95 state representative, helped pass legislation to establish the Human Relations Commission to fight discrimination.

Photo: Reby Cary

