College football recruiting: Malachi Nelson takes surprise visit to Texas AM

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 4 days ago

One of the top prospects in the 2023 college football recruiting class is on the road as 5-star quarterback Malachi Nelson is taking a surprise visit to Texas A&M, according to a report from TexAgs.com.

The news comes as a shock given that Nelson has already formally committed to Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans.

ESPN recently moved Nelson up to No. 1 in the overall player rankings for 2023, ahead of Arch Manning, and retains a consensus 5-star rating across all services.

Nelson, a 6-foot-3 quarterback from Los Alamitos in California, informed USC and Riley that he would be visiting Texas A&M, according to reports.

Jimbo Fisher recently signed what 247Sports called the highest-rated recruiting class in college football history.

Nelson originally pledged to Oklahoma, but flipped to USC in November after the Trojans hired Riley away from the Sooners as head coach.

Riley's move had a domino effect across the transfer portal and recruiting landscape, as OU suffered several prominent de-commitments, including Nelson.

Analysts confirmed at the time that Nelson had committed more to Riley than Oklahoma, making the move to USC, closer to his hometown, much easier.

Though Nelson's visit to A&M seems a complete surprise, the quarterback remains an official USC commit as of Friday.

USC also earned the pledge of wide receiver Makai Lemon, a consensus 4-star player and teammate of Nelson at Los Alamitos, ranked as the No. 10 overall receiver in the 2023 recruiting class by On3 Sports.

Riley and the Trojans also signed consensus 5-star receiver Zachariah Branch from Vegas high school football factory Bishop Gorman. On3 ranks Branch as the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2023 class and the No. 4 overall player nationally.

( h/t TexAgs.com )

Malachi Nelson unseats Arch Manning as No. 1 recruit

College football recruiting rankings for 2023 updated

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

IN THIS ARTICLE
247Sports

Ivins: 'I think Alabama is the team to beat for Keon Keeley’

Preps to Pros is back this week. 247Sports National Analysts Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna team up every week to talk about the latest in college football recruiting across the college football landscape. This week, part of their discussion is surrounding Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley, a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama takes over top spot in On3's Consensus Team Rankings

After a week that saw not one but two five-star commitments, Nick Saban and Alabama have now taken over the top spot in On3’s Consensus Team Rankings. Over the last few days, the Crimson Tide has received commitments from both the nation’s top safety in Caleb Downs and the nation’s top running back in Richard Young. Downs and Young join fellow five-star prospects Tony Mitchell and Jahlil Hurley as the top-rated commitments in Alabama’s class.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

