Hillsboro man charged after attack at Subway restaurant

www.am1100theflag.com
Related
Sheriff: Man fatally shot by officers in Cass County
MAPLETON, N.D. (AP) — Cass County sheriff’s officials say a Mapleton man was fatally shot by law enforcement after a hours-long standoff. According to authorities, two 911 calls were made from Mapleton about 10:30 a.m. Monday. One was a report of gunshots and the other was a report of an individual possibly suffering from a […]
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police release names of officers involved in Mapleton shooting
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department are releasing the names of four officers involved in yesterday's shooting in Mapleton. The Cass County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of shots fired in Mapleton and set up a perimeter around the scene. During the incident, the Sheriff's Office requested assistance, and multiple agencies, including the four Fargo officers, responded to the area. Cass County Sheriff Jessie Jahner says an armed individual in the area was experiencing what he described as a "mental health crisis", which was eventually linked to the prior gunshots.
kvrr.com
Man Armed With Rifle Shot And Killed By Officers In Mapleton
MAPLETON, N.D. (KVRR) — An officer has shot and killed a man who was armed with a rifle in Mapleton, North Dakota. Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired after 10 a.m. in the area of 5th Street and 5th Avenue North. Officers arrived...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Pickup driver dies days after crash with Semi near Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A pickup driver has died from his injuries after a crash on I-94 near Fargo. Authorities say 71-year-old Reed Satrom crashed into the back of a tractor trailer Friday. His vehicle caught fire and he and he and his passenger were hospitalized. Satrom died Monday of his...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kvrr.com
UPDATE: 4 Fargo Officers On Leave After Suicidal Male With Rifle Is Shot & Killed in Mapleton
MAPLETON, N.D. (KVRR) — An investigation is underway after an armed and suicidal male was shot and killed by officers in Mapleton, North Dakota, just west of the FM metro. An anonymous 911 call reported shots fired around 10:30 Monday morning. Another report at the time said a male...
kvrr.com
UPDATE: Name Released of Man Shot by 4 Fargo Officers in Mapleton
MAPLETON, N.D. (KVRR-UPDATE 8/2/22) — Cass County Sheriff’s Office releasing the identity of the man shot by four officers on Monday afternoon as 35-year-old Andrew Martinez. They say Martinez was having a mental health crisis at the time. He told negotiators several times that he would be coming...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Fargo man killed in motorcycle crash identified
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) -75-year-old Charles Hiram Bekkerus, of Fargo, ND has died after running off the road on a motorcycle. The crash happened near Horace around 4 p.m. Sunday. Bekkerus was riding near Highways 16 & 17 when his motorcycle ran off the road and then drove into...
lakesarearadio.net
Two Detroit Lakes Men Hospitalized after fiery I-94 crash in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Two men were taken to the hospital after a truck-pickup collision on I-94 in south Fargo Friday afternoon where the pickup caught fire. The crash was on eastbound I-94, west of University Drive. The State Patrol says the semi-driver slowed as he approached road construction in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kvrr.com
Vandals breaking flags, damaging greens at El Zagal Golf Course
FARGO (KVRR) – Vandals have been destroying property at El Zagal Golf Course. Fargo Park District Enterprise Director Carolyn Boutain says the course was hit at least three times in July. Several flag sticks were broken or stolen and holes were punched in the ground. Boutain says the incidents...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo man dies in Cass County motorcycle crash
(Horace, ND) -- A Fargo man has died following a motorcycle crash two miles south of Horace late Sunday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio that the 75-year-old man was headed was eastbound on County Highway 16 around 3:52 p.m, a mile and a half west of County Highway 17 when he left the roadway and entered the south ditch.
valleynewslive.com
Two hurt in a car accident in Crookston
CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people are injured after a two car accident in Crookston on Saturday. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Crookston Police Department, Crookston Area Ambulance, and Crookston Fire Department responded to Highway 2 and Highway 75 in Crookston for a car accident involving two vehicles.
valleynewslive.com
Detached garage fire forces evacuation of nearby apartment building
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A detached row of garages at an apartment complex at 1517 34th St S caught on fire early Sunday morning. Firefighters were dispatched just before 3:30 a.m. The garages were heavily engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on scene. Authorities say strong winds pushed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KNOX News Radio
GF man found dead in Bemidji cabin
Authorities in Minnesota’s Beltrami County say a Grand Forks man was found dead at a rental cabin in Lake Bemidji State Park. The County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a medical call at about 1:30 PM on July 26th, and found 48-year-old Matt Skarperud deceased inside an enclosed porch.
wdayradionow.com
Man hurt after rollover crash in Cass County
(Arthur, ND) -- A Borup, Minnesota man is recovering after a rollover crash in a rural part of Cass County late Saturday afternoon. The Cass County Sheriff's office says the 19-year-old lost control of his vehicle near the intersection of County Road 34 and 160th Avenue Southeast in Arthur around 3:44 p.m. Saturday. The car rolled through a ditch and into a field, catching fire due to the crash.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fire guts row of garages in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- No injuries were reported after a garage fire lit up the early morning sky in South Fargo Sunday. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio that at 3:27 a.m. Sunday morning, Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a fire involving a detached row of garages at 1517 34th St S. Upon arrival, the structure was heavily involved in fire and winds were pushing the fire towards the nearby apartment building. Firefighters were able to protect the apartment building and then worked to extinguish the involved garages.
wdayradionow.com
Shelter-in-Place issued in Mapleton
(Mapleton, ND) -- The Cass County Sheriff's Office has issued a shelter-in-place order in the City of Mapleton. Details regarding the active situation are limited, but a dispatcher with the Red River Regional Dispatch Center tells Flag Family Media News that the shelter-in-place is in effect for the 500 block of 5th Street North.
valleynewslive.com
The 17th annual Chiefs and Sheriffs Burger Cook-Off fires up
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo police department is hosting the 17th annual chiefs and sheriffs burger cook-off Tuesday. Cass County sheriff office and Barnesville, Glyndon, Fargo, West Fargo and Moorhead police departments prepared one burger each and were judged on looks and taste. This year’s judges includes...
wdayradionow.com
West Fargo Fire: Check outlets ahead of mini heat wave
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Fire Department is urging caution with outlet usage after a close call Sunday evening. Crews were called to The Haven apartments off 12th Street East around 10:30 p.m. for reports of smoke coming from an apartment, to find an outlet singed from overuse.
US News and World Report
North Dakota Man Dies Injuries in Lawn Tractor Rollover
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A northeastern North Dakota man has died from injuries sustained when a lawn tractor rolled over on him, authorities said Saturday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened Tuesday about five miles west of Crystal, in Pembina County. Mark Sagert, 62, of...
wdayradionow.com
Cass County deputy arrested for DWI in Minnesota
(Cass County, ND) -- The Cass County Sheriff's Office is conducting an internal investigation after one of its employees was arrested for DWI in Minnesota. Deputy Savanna Graser was booked into the Becker County Jail on Saturday. The office was notified of her arrest Monday. Graser began working for the...
Comments / 0