Dr Disrespect's Game Snapshot Has Fans In An Uproar

The Nier: Automata Secret Room That Has Fans Going Wild
"Nier: Automata" released in 2017 to solid reviews and a great fan response. Known for subverting expectations with both gameplay and story, the action RPG offers a story that seems simple at first but grows more complex over time as players explore the world. Indeed, few players likely invested enough time to unlock all 26 of the game's endings or unravel the true tale. "Nier: Automata" features a double plot twist and is absolutely bursting with content and secrets to uncover. There are so many secrets, in fact, that fans are still finding new ones today.
MultiVersus Is Finally Fixing The Most Annoying Part Of The Game
The "MultiVersus" open beta is officially underway, and gamers are loving it. Although "MultiVersus" may look like a cheap "Super Smash Bros." knockoff at first glance, its unique perk system and addictive gameplay have set it apart from the Nintendo fighter. Additionally, because the game features characters plucked from a...
GTA Finally Nerfed The Oppressor Mk. II And Fans Couldn't Be Happier
"GTA Online" received a major update this week and fans are thrilled. The "Criminal Enterprises" update features a host of content, including new criminal careers, missions, and vehicles. What really has fans cheering, however, are the changes to a controversial vehicle that's been causing problems since 2018. After all this time, the Oppressor Mk. II — you know, the flying jetbike? — is finally getting nerfed.
The Real Reason Overwatch 2 Reversed Course On Moira
It's been a bit of a rocky road to release for "Overwatch 2," especially considering how popular "Overwatch" was. For starters, the game getting delayed was a big disappointment. On top of the development cycle getting extended long enough to test fans' patience, Twitch viewership imploded after a series of marketing missteps. Namely, the team behind "Overwatch 2" gave out codes during the first beta and saw a huge dropoff after the codes were gone, only to not offer any Twitch drops in the second beta.
Live A Live: Why You Shouldn't Flee From Fights
"Live A Live," the HD-2D remake of a Square Enix RPG from 1994, is now available on the Nintendo Switch. While the remake is true to the original, lesser-known RPG, the new version has overhauled graphics and sound, giving it a modern feel. "Live A Live" is an RPG, where players must progress through multiple different storylines, which take place in different parts of history. It's shorter than some modern RPGs, only taking about 20 hours, unless you are aiming for a full completion.
Dr Disrespect's Game Reveal Has Fans Throwing Shade
Dr Disrespect is known for his quality production values and hilarious persona. Although the streamer was permanently banned on Twitch for an undisclosed reason in 2020, he has made a name for himself on YouTube, amassing over four million subscribers. But Dr Disrespect is more than just an entertainer. The...
The Real Reason Nintendo's Wii U Never Got Dual Gamepad Support
Nintendo's failure with the Wii U boiled down to several business decisions compounding each other: confusing marketing, a dearth of third-party titles, and a failure to meaningfully distinguish the Wii U from its predecessor the Wii. The silver-lining, fortunately, arrived in the form of the Switch. Former Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aimé aptly described the Wii U as a failure forward (via CNET) due to how it inspired the Switch, a console-handheld hybrid. But the Japanese company had not always planned for the Wii U to stay as limited in functionality as it began at launch. At one point during system development, Nintendo proved the Wii U could support a type of controller functionality the Switch has still yet to embrace.
Fortnite: How To Unlock The Wolverine Zero Outfit
"Fortnite" is offering up the chance to snag another Marvel legend and this time it's a variant of a hero that might not come back to the shop. That hero is Wolverine, and "Fortnite" is offering players the chance to grab the Wolverine Zero outfit. Wolverine previously joined "Fortnite" as part of the Marvel season, where he was included with the battle pass. Wolverine joins the likes of John Cena, battling it out with other players to achieve a victory royale.
Former Xbox Exec Reveals The Truth About Console Wars
The famed "console wars" between Sony and Microsoft have been raging since the creation of the original Xbox. Now, PlayStation and Xbox fans are ready to defend their favorite companies, whether it's for the bragging rights about the better first-party studios, video game subscriptions, or working conditions. It's like a sports rivalry, except with consoles. One would think it's a happy accident based on the overlap between Sony and Microsoft's audiences. However, Peter Moore, former Microsoft VP, recently revealed it was more intentional.
Asmongold's Latest Update Has Fans Sighing With Relief
While streaming has proven a lucrative career choice for some, it's also a full-time job for top personalities. Many streamers have expressed the desire to quit the profession due to burnout, as the profession often leaves little time for other pursuits and puts pressure on content creators to stream all of the time — even when they want to play video games for fun instead of appeasing an audience in the process.
Apex Legends: Everything We Know About Vantage
Battle royales have rapidly grown into one of the most popular genres in the video game industry. The premise of these games is usually pretty simple: A player and a few of their friends are dropped into an arena to compete in a winner-take-all death match. Games like "Fortnite" and "PUBG" would probably burn out pretty quickly if they were left in their original state forever, but studios keep these titles alive by consistently upgrading them with seasons of content that add new maps, skins, weapons and – most importantly – new playable characters.
What's The Max Level In Elden Ring?
Becoming the Elden Lord in "Elden Ring" has typically demanded overcoming a brutal learning curve steeped in navigating challenging mechanics, grinding for Runes, and fighting bosses bordering on the impossible. Players have known this from the beginning. At 13.4 million copies sold in the first month alone according to Bandai Namco (translation via IGN), many evidently felt the difficulty worth the gameplay experience. All games come to an end, however. Whether players completed New Game+, fought through the entire pantheon of bosses, or beat the game with all starting classes, they have found multiple challenging paths to finish "Elden Ring." Yet some brave Tarnished have taken a harder route still: reaching max level.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3: How Do Collectopaedia Cards Work?
One of the best Nintendo Switch games of 2017 finally got a new sequel with the release of "Xenoblade Chronicles 3" on July 29. It's getting plenty of love from critics and receiving praise for its combat and the sheer amount of things to do. The game is absolutely packed with places to explore, characters to meet, and quests to complete and it's likely to take well over 100 hours to beat.
Digimon Survive: How To Beat Arukenimon
There have been a lot of different storylines in the "Digimon" franchise and some of them have explored surprisingly dark themes, considering they were made primarily for children. The new video game "Digimon Survive" takes this a bit farther, however. Players make decisions across the sizable campaign that can affect the outcomes of events in the story. Some of these decisions will change the character's personality through a new mechanic called the Karma System while others may lead toward danger and even death if the player isn't careful.
xQc Rages Over MultiVersus Stream Snipers
Free-to-play multifandom brawler "MultiVersus" is off to a strong start. The open beta for the game went live July 26, 2022, granting all players access to the free-to-play title. Fan-made mods have already embraced the "Smash Bros." similarity, showing clear passion for the game. There's also reason to expect more characters on the way in addition to the already interesting cast, with everyone from Batman to Steven Universe to Velma and beyond. All in all, the game has the potential to draw in a wide audience, especially since it touches on so many fandoms.
TommyInnit Calls Out The Problem With MrBeast Clones
TommyInnit, a YouTuber with nearly 12 million subscribers who primarily makes "Minecraft" videos, has called out MrBeast imitators in a new interview, and not for the reasons you might expect. TommyInnit, who recently accused JiDion of bad behavior at a convention, was recently on the Colin and Samir show on YouTube when the topic of MrBeast came up. During a discussion of the ways in content creators comparing themselves to each other — and whether or not that hurts creativity on the platform — TommyInnit brought up MrBeast as someone most content creators compare themselves to.
Is Rollerdrome Coming To Xbox Series X And S?
"Rollerdrome," developed by Roll7, combines two well-known genres. Roll7 is known for its fast-paced skating games, such as "OlliOlli" and "OlliOlli World," where players rack up points by pulling off tricks. "Rollerdrome" keeps the tradition alive, with players turning in their skateboards for a pair of roller skates in addition to another major mix-up.
The Real Reason Destiny 2 Chat Was Shut Off
Exploits are an inevitability in gaming. No matter how hard a developer tries to stifle opportunistic gamers, it's highly unlikely that every unfair advantage will patched over. For the most part, exploits usually come down to banned game moves or a weird meta that players can use to their advantage. But every now and then, these exploits cross the line between cheesy and flat-out game breaking. Such is the case of a particularly nasty glitch that was recently discovered in Bungie's "Destiny 2."
Diablo Immortal Player's $100K Character Backfires Terribly
"Diablo Immortal” released in June, and it's already found itself at the center of ongoing controversy. The game received generally positive reviews from critics for staying true to the "Diablo" gameplay and garnered millions of downloads and tens of millions of dollars in revenue for Blizzard in just the first month of its launch. However, "Diablo Immortal" players have had a big problem with the game's heavy use of microtransactions from the beginning.
Halo Meets P.T. In This Unbelievable Recreation
"Halo Infinite" still doesn't have a Forge mode. It's been over eight months since launch and co-op and Forge mode still doesn't have a release date. However, fans have gotten to take an early look at the mode through leaks on social media. One of these leaks just happened to be a impressively accurate recreation of Hideo Kojima's infamous "Silent Hills" demo, "P.T."
