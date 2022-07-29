Vehicle fire at major Fargo intersection

www.am1100theflag.com
Pickup driver dies days after crash with Semi near Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A pickup driver has died from his injuries after a crash on I-94 near Fargo. Authorities say 71-year-old Reed Satrom crashed into the back of a tractor trailer Friday. His vehicle caught fire and he and he and his passenger were hospitalized. Satrom died Monday of his...
Fargo man dead following Horace motorcycle crash
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo man was killed in a motorcycle crash southwest of Horace yesterday afternoon. The Sheriff's Office says the 75-year old man lost control of his bike on County Highway 16, about two miles southwest of Horace, just before four. A passerby spotted the cycle in a sunflower field and called authorities.
Name revealed in fatal Cass County motorcycle crash
The North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash in Cass County that led to the death of one man. The man has been identified as 75-year-old Charles Hiram Bekkerus from Fargo. Bekkerus was driving a motorcycle at about 3:52 p.m., July 31, when the accident occurred. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, […]
Man identified after being pulled from Otter Tail County lake following crash
(Otter Tail County, MN) -- Authorities say a motorcyclist pulled from Lawrence Lake has been identified. Officials say 70-year-old George Hough was rescued from the lake Friday morning. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. According to his brother on social media, Hough may have suffered a...
Fire guts row of garages in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- No injuries were reported after a garage fire lit up the early morning sky in South Fargo Sunday. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio that at 3:27 a.m. Sunday morning, Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a fire involving a detached row of garages at 1517 34th St S. Upon arrival, the structure was heavily involved in fire and winds were pushing the fire towards the nearby apartment building. Firefighters were able to protect the apartment building and then worked to extinguish the involved garages.
West Fargo Fire: Check outlets ahead of mini heat wave
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Fire Department is urging caution with outlet usage after a close call Sunday evening. Crews were called to The Haven apartments off 12th Street East around 10:30 p.m. for reports of smoke coming from an apartment, to find an outlet singed from overuse.
Sheriff: Man fatally shot by officers in Cass County
MAPLETON, N.D. (AP) — Cass County sheriff’s officials say a Mapleton man was fatally shot by law enforcement after a hours-long standoff. According to authorities, two 911 calls were made from Mapleton about 10:30 a.m. Monday. One was a report of gunshots and the other was a report of an individual possibly suffering from a […]
Car catches fire following rollover crash in rural Cass County
ARTHUR, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A 19-year-old Minnesota man was hurt after his car rolled over and caught on fire. The crash happened around 3:45 Saturday near the intersection of County Road 34 and 160th Avenue SE in rural Arthur, which is about 15 minutes north of Casselton. The Cass...
Toddler rescued after nearly drowning at Otter Tail County lake
(Pelican Rapids, MN) -- A toddler is in stable condition after a near drowning at an Otter Tail County lake. Authorities say the two-year-old boy was found face down in the water late Sunday morning at Sand Lake. A visitor who was also a firefighter started CPR while 911 was called.
One man remains hospitalized after fiery crash Friday on I-94 in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – One man remains in the hospital after a truck-pickup collision on eastbound I-94 in south Fargo Friday afternoon, where the pickup burst into flames. The State Patrol says the driver of the pickup, 71-year-old Reed Satrom of Detroit Lakes, did not slow down in time and slammed into the semi, driven by Brant Jacobson, 45, from Harwood, N.D., who was uninjured in the crash.
Shelter-in-Place issued in Mapleton
(Mapleton, ND) -- The Cass County Sheriff's Office has issued a shelter-in-place order in the City of Mapleton. Details regarding the active situation are limited, but a dispatcher with the Red River Regional Dispatch Center tells Flag Family Media News that the shelter-in-place is in effect for the 500 block of 5th Street North.
Mapleton standoff ends in officer-involved shooting
(Mapleton, ND) -- What began as a report of gunshots just after 10:30 a.m. Monday ended with one person dead after officers fatally shot a suicidal male in Mapleton, located just 20 minutes west of Fargo, in Cass County. "At or around the same time, we received a report that...
UPDATE: Motorcyclist found unresponsive in lakes country dies
VERGAS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 70-year-old man is dead after authorities say his motorcycle crashed into a lake. It happened at around 10:20 a.m. Friday, July 29, on Co. Hwy. 4, southwest of Vergas, MN in Otter Tail County. A witness said a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Co. Hwy. 4 when it drifted over the centerline before entering a ditch. The Sheriff’s Office says the motorcycle then continued into Lawrence Lake.
Woman & children found in cornfield following crash near Downer, Minn.
CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) – Two children and a woman are safe following a search of a cornfield near Downer, Minnesota Friday morning. A man reported the crash on County Road 10 at the Dilworth police station. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a search of a cornfield including...
UPDATE: 1 dead in Otter Tail County crash
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Joseph Bernstetter from Fergus Falls died in a crash on County Highway 1 this afternoon. Bernstetter’s vehicle appeared to have crossed over the center line and hit another vehicle carrying two people...
Fergus Falls man dies in crash
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) – A Fergus Falls man is dead following a crash in Otter Tail County. It happened at the intersection of Highways 1 and 83 around 4:00 Thursday afternoon. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a car driven by 35-year-old Joseph Bernstetter crossed the...
Becker County Sheriff Asking for Public’s Help in Wolf Lake Investigation from 1970s
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help with an investigation that stems back to the 1970s. On April 2, 1976, a fire engulfed the residence of Bernard Rusness, his wife, Peggy McKay, and their 8-year-old son, Brian, near Wolf Lake, MN. The body of Brian was recovered at the scene of the fire, but Bernard and Peggy’s remains were not identified after the fire.
Cass County deputy arrested for DWI in Minnesota
(Cass County, ND) -- The Cass County Sheriff's Office is conducting an internal investigation after one of its employees was arrested for DWI in Minnesota. Deputy Savanna Graser was booked into the Becker County Jail on Saturday. The office was notified of her arrest Monday. Graser began working for the...
UPDATE: 9 detained, 4 arrested after SWAT standoff
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Nine people were detained and four people arrested on Tuesday morning after the SWAT team, Cass County Drug Task Force and Fargo Police surrounded a house in south Fargo for a high-risk search warrant. Police say they went to the home in the 900...
