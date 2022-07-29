1 person in critical condition after an auto-pedestrian collision in Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA) Nationwide Report

On Thursday morning, one person suffered critical injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Baton Rouge. As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian crash took place on Sherwood Forest Blvd. and Coursey Blvd. [...]

Read More >>

More Louisiana News from Nationwide Report™

Louisiana Resources from Nationwide Report™