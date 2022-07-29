ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

1 person in critical condition after an auto-pedestrian collision in Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zH0tE_0gxUeLX900
1 person in critical condition after an auto-pedestrian collision in Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)Nationwide Report

On Thursday morning, one person suffered critical injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Baton Rouge. As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian crash took place on Sherwood Forest Blvd. and Coursey Blvd. [...]

Read More >>

More Louisiana News from Nationwide Report™

Louisiana Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Officials: Two possibly injured in Sherwood Street incident

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An incident possibly involving a gun occurred on Sherwood Street Monday (August 1) evening and two people may have been injured, officials say. Sources indicate it was around 6 p.m. when the situation unfolded. At this time, details are scarce and authorities have not...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

6-year-old, woman injured in shooting at Baton Rouge home, police say

A woman and child were injured in a Monday night shooting at a home in Baton Rouge, Baton Rouge police said. A 6-year-old and a 44-year-old were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after an unidentified man began shooting at a house in the 4000 block of Sherwood Street, police said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Hit & run on I-10 West near College Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials are responding to a Monday, August 1 hit and run on I-10 West near the Essen Lane and College Drive exits. The incident occurred around 5:17 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. Area drivers may want to use...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Accidents
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

EBR Coroner’s Office seeks identity of man killed in Airline Highway crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The coroner’s office and Baton Rouge police are seeking help in identifying an unknown male who was killed in an early morning hit and run. The fatal hit and run took place at 4:14 a.m. Monday morning on Airline Highway near Prescott Road, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The EBR Coroner’s Office said the victim, a Black male, was on a purple beach cruiser-type bicycle at the time of the vehicle crash.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police: 6-year-old hurt in double shooting Monday evening

BATON ROUGE - Two people, including a child, were taken to a local hospital after a shooting Monday evening. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to a home on Sherwood Street following a shooting. An unknown individual reportedly shot at a home, hitting a 44-year-old woman and a 6-year-old child.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Sherwood Forest Blvd#Louisiana Drivers#Daily Newsletter
brproud.com

Gonzales man killed in early morning crash on LA 429

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — State Police say a 50-year-old Gonzales man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on LA 429 Monday morning. The crash victim was identified by troopers as Chad Jones, 50, of Gonzales. Louisiana State Police said the 5:30 a.m. crash took place at the intersection of LA 429 and Roddy Road. Jones’ vehicle, a 2007 Chevrolet Camaro was driving south on Roddy Road, driving through the intersection when a 2003 Toyota Camry traveling west on LA 429 disregarded the traffic light and hit the Camaro, according to State Police.
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Police: 21-year-old dead after Sunday Bradley Street shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department says a 21-year-old man is dead after Sunday night’s triple shooting on Bradley Street. Police were called to a reported shooting in the 4700 block of Bradley Street Sunday night at 11:39 p.m. Three people were shot after an argument, according to BRPD.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD: Suspect wanted in Monday North Street crash killing woman

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A suspect is wanted by police in connection to a fatal Monday morning vehicle crash on North Street. The Baton Rouge Police Department said a crash involving a stolen 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2006 Ford Explorer took place at around 10:11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1 in the 4600 block of North Street.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WAFB

Man killed in 2-car crash

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A crash involving two vehicles claimed the life of a man in Ascension Parish on Monday, Aug. 1, according to Louisiana State Police. Investigators said Chad Jones, 50, of Gonzales was killed. LSP reported it happened on LA 429 at Roddy Road in Gonzales around 5:30...
GONZALES, LA
wbrz.com

Man dies after triple shooting off Winbourne Avenue late Sunday night

BATON ROUGE - A man was fatally shot after getting involved in an argument near his home late Sunday. The Baton Rouge Police Department said three people were taken to a hospital after gunfire erupted around 11:30 p.m. on Bradley Street, near the intersection of Winbourne Avenue and North Foster Drive. The shooting reportedly stemmed from an argument between the shooter and the three victims.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Police respond to Essen Lane crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials are responding to a Sunday, July 31 crash on Essen Lane near the intersection of Tunnel Road and United Plaza Boulevard. The incident occurred around 5:17 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. Area traffic is experiencing congestion and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Plane makes emergency landing at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – An American Airlines plane made an emergency landing at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport today, according to WAFB. According to WAFB and an airport spokesperson, a passenger onboard the American Airlines flight had a medical issue at the time of the emergency landing. Once landed, the passenger was conscious and taken to the hospital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

48K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy