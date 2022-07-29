“Euphoria” Actor Sydney Sweeney Candidly Opened Up About Her Financial Struggles And Broke Down Exactly How Her Salary Is Spent

www.buzzfeednews.com
Related
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Heather Gray Dies: ‘The Talk’ EP Loses “Brave Battle” Against “An Unforgiving Disease”
Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of the CBS series The Talk, has died. The cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting the staff and crew behind the show on Sunday revealed she had succumbed to “an unforgiving disease” following a brave battle. The letter was signed by George Cheeks (President & CEO of CBS), David Stapf (President, CBS Studios), Kelly Kahl (President, CBS Network Entertainment), Thom Sherman (Senior EVP, Programming CBS Network Entertainment), Amy Reisenbach (EVP Current Programs, CBS Network Entertainment), and Laurie Seidman (SVP, Daytime Programs, CBS Network Entertainment). Gray...
NFL・
Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split
NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
I babysit for a couple who didn’t realise how awful their baby’s name was…they had it changed when it finally clicked
MOST parents spend months carefully choosing their baby's name, including every possible nickname or shortened version that might be used instead. But one couple missed one major thing when they landed on a name for their daughter. Their old babysitter took to Quora to reveal their oversight, she said: "I...
RELATED PEOPLE
Marc Anthony Forced To Deny His Shockingly Frail, Disheveled Appearance Due To Drug Use After Jaw-Dropping Photos Emerge
Superstar singer Marc Anthony stunned onlookers last Thursday when he was photographed looking frail, skinny and drawn out in a series of images on board a Miami yacht alongside pal David Beckham and his son Romeo.The ex-husband of recently married pop star Jennifer Lopez looked “slim and wide-eyed with unkempt hair” as he knocked back Bud Light, according to one report.It prompted friends to raise concern about Anthony, 53, who recently announced his engagement to model Nadia Ferreira with a diamond ring that looked identical to one of his ex-wife’s rings. “Marc is fine,” a source insisted to Radar. “He...
Instagram boss to move to London after outrage over app’s recent changes
Instagram chief Adam Mosseri is reportedly moving to London later this year amid the platform’s stiff competition with rival app TikTok.The planned move, which would be a temporary relocation, comes days after Instagram faced widespread criticism for its recent updates.Several users and influencers on the platform, including Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, raised complaints that the app was focusing more on videos than photos and that the interface had become similar to TikTok.The company had also received backlash for an announcement last week that it would dramatically increase the number of posts in people’s feeds from accounts they don’t...
Khloe Kardashian cheekily likes post about Kris Jenner leaking Taylor Swift's private jet news
The devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder. Well, according to new internet meme liked by Khloe Kardashian. If you've been online in the last couple of days, you would have seen celebrities exposed for their terrible private jet usage. At first, Kylie Jenner faced criticism for her carbon emissions and bragging about her luxurious modes of transport on Instagram (i.e. two private jets). But then, news broke that Taylor Swift was crowned the “biggest celebrity CO2e polluter” by sustainable digital marketing agency Yard. Using data from the CelebJets Twitter account, Yard determined Swift's carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions as...
buzzfeednews.com
Pat Carroll, Who Voiced Ursula In "The Little Mermaid," Has Died At 95
Pat Carroll, an actor, singer, and comedian who most famously voiced Ursula in Disney's The Little Mermaid, has died at 95, her family said. She had been recovering from pneumonia in her Cape Cod, Massachusetts, home when she died Saturday, Deadline reported. "It is with a heavy heart that I...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Photos: Jake Gyllenhaal through the years
Photos: Jake Gyllenhaal through the years Here are some photos of actor Jake Gyllenhaal through the years. (Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)
Netflix just canceled another teen drama after only one season
Netflix has canceled teen drama First Kill after just one season. According to Deadline, (opens in new tab) the show, which debuted in the second week of June, was not a total bomb with Netflix subscribers, but did not get the numbers it needed to earn a second run. In...
buzzfeednews.com
Sophia Grace Addressed Rumors That She And Rosie “Don’t Get Along” Anymore As She Reflected On Their Past Experience Filming “The Ellen Show” Together
If you’ve been on the internet long enough, you may have watched fan-favorite duo Sophia Grace and Rosie grow up before your very eyes. The pair were just 8 and 5 years old, respectively, when they first appeared on The Ellen Show in 2011, performing their now-viral rendition of Nicki Minaj’s smash hit “Superbass.”
Comments / 0