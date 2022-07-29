“Euphoria” Actor Sydney Sweeney Candidly Opened Up About Her Financial Struggles And Broke Down Exactly How Her Salary Is Spent

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri is reportedly moving to London later this year amid the platform’s stiff competition with rival app TikTok.The planned move, which would be a temporary relocation, comes days after Instagram faced widespread criticism for its recent updates.Several users and influencers on the platform, including Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, raised complaints that the app was focusing more on videos than photos and that the interface had become similar to TikTok.The company had also received backlash for an announcement last week that it would dramatically increase the number of posts in people’s feeds from accounts they don’t...

