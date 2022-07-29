Nuno Tavares set to join Marseille on loan

www.90min.com
Related
Millie Bright insists England don't have 'individual focuses' heading into Euro 2022 final
England centre-back Millie Bright has said that she and her teammates are not going into Sunday's Euro 2022 final with Germany with individual glory in mind.
Transfer rumours: Liverpool continue Bellingham talks; Juventus interested in Martial
Saturday's transfer rumours, including Liverpool's interest in Jude Bellingham & Anthony Martial's links to Juventus.
Lucy Staniforth signs new 12-month Man Utd contract
Man Utd midfielder Lucy Staniforth has signed a new contract with the cub after her old deal expired.
Chelsea reveal agreement to sign Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa
Chelsea have reached an agreement with Aston Villa to sign young midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka.
RELATED PEOPLE
Joe Rodon joins Rennes on initial loan
Tottenham have confirmed that Joe Rodon has joined French side Rennes on a season-long loan with the option to make the move permanent.
Adama Traore hoping to leave Wolves; Tottenham & Chelsea interested
Adama Traore is hoping to secure a move away from Wolves before the end of the summer transfer window, 90min understands.
England to play the USWNT at Wembley in October friendly
Fresh from their Euro 2022 triumph, the FA have announced that England will play world champions the United States in a friendly at Wembley in October.
Chelsea hold talks with Inter over Denzel Dumfries
Chelsea have held talks with Inter over a move for right-back Denzel Dumfries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Leicester reject second Newcastle bid for James Maddison
Newcastle have up their offer for Leicester's James Maddison.
Jurgen Klopp reacts to Diogo Jota's new Liverpool contract
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given his reaction to Diogo Jota's new contract at Anfield.
Marcus Tavernier completes move to Bournemouth
Bournemouth have completed the signing of Middlesbrough's Marcus Tavernier.
Gareth Bale: LAFC teammate claims winger 'only wants to speak Spanish'
LAFC midfielder Ilie Sanchez has admitted that new signing Gareth Bale goes out of his way to speak Spanish with him and the South American players in the squad. Bale's time at Real Madrid was littered with accusations that, despite living in the country for eight years, he had refused to learn Spanish and declined the chance to communicate with his teammates as a result.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chelsea open Marc Cucurella talks after Man City negotiations stall
Chelsea have opened talks with Brighton over Marc Cucurella, 90min can confirm.
West Ham learn potential Europa Conference League play-off opposition
West Ham United will face either Danish side Viborg or Faroese outfit B36 Torshavn in the play-off round of the Europa Conference League.
Philadelphia Union sign defensive midfielder Richard Odada from Red Star Belgrade
The Philadelphia Union have signed defensive midfielder Richard Odada from Red Star Belgrade to a two and a half-year contract.
Niamh Fahey signs new Liverpool contract
Liverpool captain Niamh Fahey has signed a new contract ahead of the 2022/23 WSL season.
Jordan Henderson & Andy Robertson hail Darwin Nunez's Liverpool debut
Liverpool duo Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson were both impressed by Darwin Nunez's debut from the bench in Saturday's 3-1 Community Shield win against Manchester City.
Gabriel Slonina agrees six-year Chelsea contract
Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina has agreed to join Chelsea and will sign a contract until 2028 before heading back to Major League Soccer. Slonina is one of MLS' most exciting talents, keeping ten clean sheets so far this season from 23 starts, and has been linked with some of Europe's top clubs.
MLS・
Brentford in talks with Sampdoria over Mikkel Damsgaard
Brentford are in talks with Sampdoria over the signing of Mikkel Damsgaard, 90min understands.
Christian Eriksen reveals talks with three ex-Man Utd managers regarding move
Christian Eriksen has revealed that he discussed a potential move to Manchester United with each of the club's last three permanent managers.
90min
760
Followers
7K+
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0