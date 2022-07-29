ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida FWC: Learn How To Be Alligator Aware

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
 4 days ago
With summer in full swing, many people are working and recreating near Florida’s lakes, rivers and wetland areas. Warm temperatures also mean alligators are more active and visible.

While serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) recommends taking the following precautions when in and around the water to prevent conflicts with alligators:

  • Keep a safe distance if you see an alligator.
  • Never feed an alligator. When fed, alligators can lose their natural wariness and instead learn to associate people with the availability of food. This can lead to dangerous circumstances for yourself and other people who could encounter the alligator in the future.
  • Feeding alligators is illegal and dangerous in Florida. If you see someone feeding an alligator, call FWC’s Wildlife Alert at 888-404-FWCC or visit MyFWC.com/WildlifeAlert
  • Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours. Alligators are most active between dusk and dawn.
  • Keep pets on a leash and away from the water’s edge and never let them swim in fresh or brackish water even for short periods of time. Pets often resemble alligators’ natural prey. Allowing your pet in the water for even short periods to cool off or play can result in its death.
  • Call the FWC’s Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR ( 866-392-4286 ) if you believe an alligator poses a threat to people, pets or property and the FWC will dispatch a contracted nuisance alligator trapper to resolve the situation. The FWC places the highest priority on public safety and administers a Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP) to proactively address alligator threats in developed areas, while conserving alligators in areas where they naturally occur.
  • Find more resources about living with alligators at MyFWC.com/Alligator.

The American alligator, Florida’s state reptile, is a conservation success story. Florida has a healthy and stable alligator population, which is estimated at 1.3 million alligators of every size. They are found in freshwater lakes, ponds, swamps, and slow-moving rivers in all 67 counties in Florida.

Comments / 1

charles Gray
4d ago

Anyone that lives in Florida and doesn’t realize that any body of water could have gators in, probably should move to another state. 🤷‍♂️ just saying

Reply
4
wqcs.org

Florida's Home Insurance Crisis Worsens

Florida - Monday August 1, 2022: Florida’s home insurance crisis is getting worse according to Mark Friedlander, a spokesman for the Insurance Information Institute, who is concerned that the state is now facing “the largest mass failure of home insurers” in U.S. history. “We have seen the...
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Florida AG Moody Warns Of Seven Summer Scams

  Continuing the “Summer Scam Series, Attorney General Ashley Moody highlights seven scams Floridians, and those visiting the sunshine state, need to be aware of. The popular series highlights scams that can arise during the summer months as consumers travel, move, and undertake home-improvement projects.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Severe thunderstorm warning expires for Central Florida counties

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Flagler County that expired at 11:15 p.m. In Orange and Osceola counties, a severe thunderstorm warning expired at 7:15 p.m. In Polk County, a severe thunderstorm warning expired at 7 p.m. Severe thunderstorm warnings in Seminole and Volusia counties expired...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
