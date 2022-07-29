ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Mounted deputy dies after being thrown from horse at county fair, Michigan cops say

By Mike Stunson
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

A volunteer mounted deputy known for her kindness and compassion died after she was thrown from her horse while working a county fair, Michigan cops say.

The incident reportedly happened on Monday, July 25, at the Clare County Fair, where Nichole Shuff had stopped to help someone having a medical emergency.

“She went to dismount from her horse to assist an injured person and somehow her horse got spooked , which set off a chain reaction which caused her to fall and hit her head on the concrete,” her aunt, Laurie Mccullough, said in a Facebook post. “When she fell, the horse also lost its balance and fell on top of her.”

Shuff died on Wednesday, July 27 , sheriff officials said. Loved ones say she was kept on a ventilator for organ donation.

“Nichole was not only a community helper as a deputy but a physician assistant,” the MPD Mounted Patrol Foundation said. “She was known for her kindness, compassion and love for horses.”

Others said Shuff was known for her adventurous spirit .

“Too young, too talented, too much potential, too kind, too big a future and so much left to come,” Tasha Smith said.

Shuff got married on June 22 , according to a Facebook post. She had been a member of the mounted division for two years, WJRT reported.

“Your brilliant smile is lighting the heavens,” Samanta Marrie Galvez said on Facebook . “You are by far the kindest, most caring person I’ve ever had the pleasure to know.”

