Egg Harbor Township, NJ

YouTubers help cops nab pair of suspected child predators

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Jersey Shore Online

Body Camera Footage Of Non-Fatal Shooting Released

PLEASANTVILLE – The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office has released video footage from multiple body worn cameras, as well as 911 audio recordings, of a non-fatal shooting that involved a police officer. On May 24, an officer shot Jalial Whitted, 37, of Pleasantville in Pleasantville, Atlantic County, while responding...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
City
Hammonton, NJ
Hammonton Gazette

Home camera leads to arrest

HAMMONTON—A woman who interacted with a homeowner on an ADT camera at a home on the prime block of Alexander Drive was arrested at 8:46 p.m. on July 23, Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel said. Police received a call of two suspicious persons who were observed outside of a...
HAMMONTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Fatal South Jersey Shooting: Prosecutor

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Cumberland County man, authorities said. Miguel A Barea was located and arrested without incident, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. The shooting occurred late Saturday night near the intersection of S Main Road and...
VINELAND, NJ
BreakingAC

Vineland man charged in fatal shooting

A Vineland man is accused of fatally shooting a driver who then crashed into a home, authorities said. George Gonzalez, 27, was found shot behind the wheel of a vehicle that crashed into a home in the 1100 block of East Elmer Road at about 11:43 p.m., Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae announced.
VINELAND, NJ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtuber
CBS Philly

Department Of Corrections Officers, Inmates Among 10 Hospitalized In Westampton Township Crash

WESTAMPTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey Department of Corrections vehicle crashes, sending 10 people, including three children, to the hospital. It happened at 9:40 a.m. Monday, near Hedding Jacksonville Road and Oxmead Road in Westampton Township. The Department of Corrections confirms that three of their officers and three inmates were injured. They were all taken to Capitol Health for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries. The DOC van collided with a van operated by the Friends of Cyrus program. Three children and the driver in that van also suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Westampton Township police say the Friends of Cyrus van failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by the DOC van.
WESTAMPTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Miguel A. Barea Arrested In Connection With Fatal Shooting In Vineland, Cumberland County

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — Police arrested a suspect they say shot and killed a 27-year-old man in Vineland, Cumberland County on Saturday night. Miguel A. Barea, 26, was charged with murder and weapons offenses for the alleged killing of George Gonzalez of Vineland. The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s office says officers responded to a report of a vehicle striking a residence in the 1100 block of E. Elmer Road on Saturday around 11:45 p.m. Once police arrived, they found Gonzalez and pronounced him dead at the scene. Police say they arrested Barea without incident. He’s currently being held at the Cumberland County Jail. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Vineland Police Department or the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
VINELAND, NJ
MyChesCo

Two Males Rob Philly Bar at Gunpoint: Surveillance Video Released

PHILADELPHIA, PA — In a terrifying turn of events, two males armed with handguns robbed Phil’s Place Bar in Philadelphia at gunpoint. The robbery occurred on July 26, 2022, at 12:30 am. Video surveillance from the bar shows that the two offenders entered the establishment around 11 pm and stayed there for approximately 1.5 hours before committing the robbery. Offender #1 took out a handgun and pointed it at two patrons and the bartender, while offender #2 jumped over the bar and grabbed the bartender. They made off with $1500 and fled north on 2nd street after shooting one round into the air.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

