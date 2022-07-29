ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Rosner Wrap: MacLean In, Wiseman Out, Okposo’s Shocking Snow Story

By Stefen Rosner
nyihockeynow.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
nyihockeynow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Success Is Good Business For NHL

Even as the playoff losses continue to mount, interest in the Maple Leafs only continues to grow. Every regular season game feels like life and death to the most diehard fans. Then when the playoffs arrive, fans come in with the hope that this is finally the year only to have their dreams dashed again by another painful defeat.
NHL
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues, and the New York Rangers

The Blues didn’t have the pieces and space like the Panthers did. The Athletic: Yes Jordan Kyrou is a good player, but he’s not Jonathan Huberdeau and the St. Louis Blues didn’t have a ‘MacKenzie Weegar‘ to offer the Calgary Flames for Matthew Tkachuk. Not...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
markerzone.com

OFFSEASON SUMMARY & 2022-23 OUTLOOK FOR THE BUFFALO SABRES

We are in the dog days of summer, and there is little to report in the way of news, trades, & signings. So now that 98% of the pieces have fallen into place for the upcoming campaign, we can look at each club's additions & subtractions and assess what can be expected of them. Most teams are competing for the Stanley Cup, others are at one point or another of a rebuild, retool, or a straight up tank job. With 32 teams to get to, we're going to start with the Atlantic Division & the Buffalo Sabres.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elmont, NY
Elmont, NY
Sports
Yardbarker

Capitals’ Kuemper & Lindgren Must Make Immediate Impact

Whenever free agency rolls around and general managers (GMs) are forced to splash the cash on netminders, we always hear the same refrain: “goalies are voodoo.” But, considering the age of analytics and sports psychology has arrived, is that a sufficient statement anymore?. Granted, it’s difficult to forecast...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Nick Stajduhar: The Forgotten Piece of the Wayne Gretzky Trade

There’s a single day in Edmonton Oilers history that remains one of the darkest days in the organization’s history – August 9, 1988. It was the day that fans of the Oilers found out that their hero and NHL great — Wayne Gretzky — had been moved and sold by Peter Pocklington.
NHL
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Bring Back Derek Plante as Assistant Coach

Derek Plante is returning to the Chicago Blackhawks to serve as an assistant coach, according to Matt Wellens of The Rink Live. Plante, 51, spent the previous two seasons at his alma mater, Minnesota Duluth, as an associate head coach. He returned to Duluth after five seasons as a development coach with the Blackhawks (2015-20). Prior to his first stint in Chicago, Plante spent six seasons as an assistant coach for Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Artem Zub, and Landing Spots for Nazem Kadri

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Taj: Vancouver Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford on Bob McCown’s podcast: “It’s appears that it’s going to take longer to address the defense than we would have liked and we’re going to have to do it through trades.”
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy