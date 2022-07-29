Local Developer Betting Big on Old Hilliard

columbusunderground.com
Outside patio of lesbian bar Slammers, painted with the LGBTQ rainbow flag. Credit: Courtesy of Slammers. Columbus has proven itself as a great city for members of the LGBTQ community to visit or call home. Because of this, many of the best spots Columbus has to offer are LGBTQ-owned.
This Columbus restaurant has been at the Ohio State Fair since 1914, making it the event’s oldest food stand
In the Ohio State Fair’s arena of eye-catching neon signs and comically-oversized signage, one local eatery doesn’t need anything ostentatious to capture the attention of visitors. That’s because it’s been serving Fair-goers since 1914. Schmidtt’s Sausage Haus, which first opened in German Village in 1886 (known...
Fire breaks out at former Columbus elementary school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire was reported at the address of an elementary school in southeast Columbus Tuesday afternoon. An Ohio Department of Transportation traffic camera along I-70 picked up a plume of smoke from the school starting around 6:55 p.m. The Columbus Division of Fire chief confirmed a fire started around 6:30 p.m. […]
Kona Ice Brings a One-of-a-Kind Experience to Residents in Newark
Mobile Franchise Expands in Ohio, Giving Back to Community Schools and Organizations. August 02, 2022 // Franchising.com // NEWARK, Ohio - Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice is expanding in Newark and Sheridan. Introducing its distinctive blend of entertainment, gourmet frozen treats and FUN-draising, the Kona Ice experience is unlike any other in the area. Serving up good vibes in a cool ride, Kona Ice is now cruisin’ through Newark and Sheridan.
We dug for buried treasures at Columbus' Goodwill Outlet
Last month, we reported on your favorite places to thrift shop.I recently rolled up my sleeves and dug into the bins at Columbus' Goodwill Outlet to see what all the fuss is about.My take: This takes "thrill of the hunt" to the next level … and I'm addicted.How it works: Items are unsorted and sold per pound — 59 cents for books and $1.89 for everything else.Pro tips: Bring gloves to avoid that slimy "I just rooted through piles of used items" feeling on your hands. (Luckily, the items were much cleaner than I expected.)Go on a weekday. It's less...
Two Ohio Family Dollar Locations Face Multiple Citations
The proposed penalties for both stores total over $1,200,000. Two Family Dollar stores in Ohio face over $500,000 in proposed penalties each. The two stores, one in Maple Heights and another in Columbus, were recently inspected and cited by OSHA, according to a press release. At the Maple Heights location, an employee reported “unsafe conditions,” and at the Columbus location, an employee filed a complaint about “water leaking through the ceiling causing wet floors and ceiling tiles on the floor,” which lead to the OSHA inspections.
Trip planned to German Village Aug. 5
A bus trip is being planned from Mayfield Heights to tour German Village in Columbus from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 5. Cost is $47 per person. For more information, visit bit.ly/3RLVwfr.
Moundbuilders fights state to keep golf course on historical site, lease not up until 2078
NEWARK, Ohio (WSYX) — About 35 miles east of Columbus sits a golf course and a 2,000-year-old landmark. "We now realize that it’s important for a site of this significance to be accessible to the public," Ohio History Connection Executive Consultant to the Board of Trustees Burt Logan said.
Busting Myths – Mr. Mayor and City Council: May I introduce you to the city of Columbus? Beyond the Short North and the Scioto River Bank, there is a diverse complicated city
Do the Mayor, City Council, and senior staff need a map of Columbus? A walking tour? A bus tour of their “Opportunity for a Few City”? They cannot turn to Columbus Partnership whose CEO lives in New Albany, the Downtown Development Corporation which does recognize the actual downtown, Columbus Police Department who does not know one area from another, or the Department of Public—that is, Private—Service who sells public space to private interests indiscriminately. I personally give walking tours of the University District to City Neighborhood staff but I recognize my limits. City government does not know the city.
Dolly Parton coming to Ohio for private luncheon raising support for Imagination Library
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dolly Parton is set to visit the Buckeye state next week as she raises funds and support for the Imagination Library program in Ohio. The Imagination Library started in 1995 to mail books to children regardless of family income. Originally starting in Sevier County, Tennessee...
Dublin Life Calendar | August/September 2022
Aug. 5-7 Dublin Irish Festival. Coffman Park, 5600 Post Rd. Bridge Park, 6504 Riverside Dr. Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd. Riverside Crossing Park, 6635 Riverside Dr. Arthritis Foundation Classic Auto Show and Cruise-In Metro Center Business Park, 555 Metro Place N. Aug. 20. Riverboxes: Bridge Unveiling. Noon-3 p.m.
Benefit concert for Ohio veterans to feature Joe Walsh, Dave Grohl, others
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus native and guitarist for The Eagles Joe Walsh is reuniting with his old band and bringing along some friends, all to benefit Ohio veterans. VetsAid, an annual festival organized by Walsh, is coming to Nationwide Arena this November and will feature Walsh reuniting with James Gang (Walsh, bassist Dale Peters, […]
Dublin Connector will get you where you need to go
As the City of Dublin strives to become the most connected city in the U.S., this goal not only includes expanding technology but also ensuring all amenities available to residents are easily accessible. “As Dublin enhances efforts to be a destination of choice, it’s important that everyone can access our...
1 dead after crash at intersection in southwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash in Columbus Monday night. According to Columbus police, the crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Mound Street and Harrisburg Pike. One vehicle was involved in the crash, police said. The victim was pronounced at...
The Top 10 Restaurant Patios in Columbus
This summer we asked our readers to help select the best patios in the city across a wide variety of genres. Competition was fierce in the “best restaurant patio” category, but Basi Italia topped the list with the most votes. This Victorian Village staple first opened its doors in 2003, almost 20 years ago. Since then it has become a go-to for both romantic date night adventures as well as casual happy hour gatherings. The small interior seats few guests, but the external patio tucked out back provides more options for diners to enjoy the outdoors while feeling like they’ve been whisked far away from home.
Intel’s Impact: Water and sewer deal means Columbus draws from New Albany’s windfall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A water and sewer agreement Columbus City Council approved this week means the city will tap into New Albany’s economic bounty from Intel Corp. and surrounding development. In addition to private users paying their utility bills, New Albany will pay as much as $10.5 million to Columbus as land […]
Woman hit, killed by car on I-270 in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a serious crash on I-270 eastbound near Columbus. Around 5 a.m. Monday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to reports of pedestrian-involved crash on I-270 eastbound near State Route 104 in southern Franklin County. A Columbus man was traveling eastbound on I-270, just east […]
