Local Developer Betting Big on Old Hilliard

Last month, we reported on your favorite places to thrift shop.I recently rolled up my sleeves and dug into the bins at Columbus' Goodwill Outlet to see what all the fuss is about.My take: This takes "thrill of the hunt" to the next level … and I'm addicted.How it works: Items are unsorted and sold per pound — 59 cents for books and $1.89 for everything else.Pro tips: Bring gloves to avoid that slimy "I just rooted through piles of used items" feeling on your hands. (Luckily, the items were much cleaner than I expected.)Go on a weekday. It's less...

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO