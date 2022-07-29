Franklin Elementary School gets a new playground

unionnewsdaily.com
unionnewsdaily.com
The Gateway Family YMCA Rahway branch announces swim team tryouts
This slideshow requires JavaScript. RAHWAY, NJ — The Gateway Family YMCA has announced upcoming tryout dates for the 2022-2023 fall/winter Rapids Swim Team. Tryouts are scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 11; Tuesday, Aug. 16; and Thursday, Aug. 23, from 6 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Gateway Family YMCA Rahway branch, 1564 Irving St., Rahway. Interested swimmers ages 6 to 18 can attend any of the tryout sessions; no registration is necessary. The YMCA swim team is open to children from the communities served by the Gateway Family YMCA in eastern Union County and northern Middlesex County.
Residents in one NJ county getting chance to go to college tuition-free
PATERSON (PIX11) — Despite the obstacles handed to her, Erica Plaza has always kept her eye on the ball. The Paterson mom has raised three sons on her own, seeing them thrive and move on to big things. Now she’s taking the plunge and heading back into the classroom. “Now that my son, the little one, is […]
unionnewsdaily.com
Youth Academy campers have a guided tour of Linden Airport
LINDEN, NJ — When the Linden Police Department’s Youth Academy visited the Linden Airport on Thursday, July 21, participants had a behind-the-scenes experience that few people get to have. “This is our way of helping this whole police department youth camp out, because it gives them a chance...
Bear Sighting Reported In Morris County Backyard
A bear sighting was reported in a Morris County backyard, authorities said. The bear was seen in a yard on Lorraine Road near Greenwood Avenue in Madison on Monday, August 1, according to a post from the borough’s Facebook page. Animal Control services were handling the sighting, and the...
themontclairgirl.com
28 Essex County News Stories You Missed This Week
Another summer week is in the books and there’s never a dull moment in Essex County, which is why we cover the news in the Montclair and greater Essex County area so you don’t miss a beat. Among the headlines: Ruthie’s Bar-B-Q + Pizza temporarily closes following an oven fire; SOPAC announces new leadership; Montclair’s historic Stagecoach House is for sale; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Essex County and beyond.
essexnewsdaily.com
Sandwich shop celebrates grand opening in West Orange
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange leaders helped the owners of PrimoHoagies in the Essex Green shopping center cut the ribbon on the new Italian specialty sandwich shop on July 28. The new store’s employees were joined by members of the West Orange Chamber of Commerce, as well as members of the Seton Hall University basketball team, who were signing autographs.
wrnjradio.com
COVID-19 case count in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on August 1, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
Car Fire Causes Delays, Shutdowns On Route 80 In Morris County
A car that caught fire on Route 80 caused serious delays and several lane closures in Morris County. The fire broke out on the westbound ramp to Exit 30-Howard Boulevard in Mount Arlington shortly before 1:10 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, according to 511NJ. All lanes were initially closed, while...
Dump Truck Catches Fire At Sussex County Intersection (VIDEO)
Emergency crews efficiently battled a dump truck that went up in flames at a Sussex County intersection. The blaze was reported at the intersection of Prides Crossing and Deire Drive in Sparta shortly after 10:45 a.m. on Monday, August 1, the Sparta Township Fire Department said. Upon arrival, crews found...
boozyburbs.com
Opening Alert: Colombia Kaliente, Englewood, NJ
Colombia Kaliente, a bakery, bar, and grill, has opened in Englewood. The menu (View Menu) includes apps, salads, chicken, seafood, meats, pastas, sandwiches, burgers, arepas, baked goods and more — with service covering breakfast, lunch and dinner. A liquor license provides a bar featuring sangria, margaritas and mojitos. It’s...
SUNY New Paltz student passes away
SUNY New Paltz student passes away
NEW PALTZ – A 20-year-old SUNY New Paltz student has passed away, College President Darrell Wheeler announced on Thursday. Kailas Ferrari of Cornwall died on July 23. Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, July 29. Wheeler said she joined the campus community in 2019 as a participant in a...
70and73.com
Yeshiva expected to move its school and students from NY to former M'kor Shalom in Cherry Hill.
A Lakewood-based Jewish educational organization wants to move its school in New York state to the former M'kor Shalom synagogue property in Cherry Hill this fall. Yeshiva Shaar Hatalmud would buy the M'kor Shalom property and close its Hillburn, New York, school by October. The anticipated 100 students, the college...
News 12
Linden mayor: 2-year-old boy drowned in backyard pool
A 2-year-old boy drowned Sunday in a backyard pool in Linden, according to Mayor Derek Armstead. Officials say it happened after 6 p.m. at a house on Mckinley Street. Armstead said paramedics worked to resuscitate the toddler, but their efforts were unsuccessful. The boy was brought to Trinitas Regional Medical...
5 Locally Sold Lottery Tickets Worth $10K
JERSEY SHORE – Three Ocean County and two Monmouth County lottery tickets won the third-tier prize of the recent Mega Millions drawing. The tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, each winning the $10,000 prize. The winning numbers for the July 29 drawing were: 13, 36, 45, 57, and 67. The Gold Mega Ball was 14, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.
wrnjradio.com
No injuries after tractor-trailer jackknifes on I-287 in Somerset County
BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – No injuries were reported Monday morning after a tractor-trailer jackknifed on Interstate 287 in Somerset County, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. The incident occurred at 3:51 a.m. on Interstate 287 southbound at milepost 14.7 in Bridgewater Township, Curry...
morristowngreen.com
Firefighters put out kitchen blaze at Modera apartments in Morristown
Morristown firemen extinguished a noontime kitchen fire Saturday at the Modera 44 apartment complex. There were no injuries, but the kitchen of a fourth-floor apartment sustained extensive fire damage, along with smoke, and water damage from sprinklers, to the rest of the unit, said Fire Chief Robert Flanagan. Water damage...
Defunct baseball stadium in NJ to make way for major city development
The stadium was once home to minor league baseball’s Newark Bears, which folded in 2013. The stadium location was earmarked for redevelopment before the last brick from the stadium hit the ground. The 11-acre site is located at the corner of Broad and Division Streets and is close to...
ahherald.com
Grand Opening of Charlie’s of Lincroft, formerly Lincroft Inn
MIDDLETOWN, NJ – Charlie’s of Lincroft, formerly the Lincroft Inn, held their grand opening on Thursday afternoon. Monmouth County officials Sheriff Shaun Golden, County Clerk Christine Hanlon, Director Tom Arnone, Deputy Director Sue Kiley, Commissioner Nick DiRocco, Commissioner Lillian Burry, Commissioner Ross Licitra, and Middletown Mayor Tony Perry cut the ribbon and welcomed the new restaurant to the community.
bulletin-news.com
Cardiologist From Maplewood Dies After Brief Illness
Cowboys and Indians was a popular game among the youngsters in Dr. Keith A. Hawthorne’s Maplewood neighborhood, but, according to his obituary, which was released over the weekend, “He decided to utilize the toy medical kit that his mother had given him. That item served as the starting point for a lengthy profession as a doctor committed to serving others.”
boozyburbs.com
Opening Alert: &pizza, East Rutherford, NJ
&pizza, the popular pizza chain that started in Washington DC, has opened it’s latest area location in East Rutherford. This is their second shop in Bergen County — the first is in Paramus — with stores in seven states and plans for even more expansion. Known for...
