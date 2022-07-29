ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Traffic Alerts: Rain brings heavy delays during rush hour

By Morgan Mitchell
All of the following alerts have been cleared .

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday’s thundershowers are causing heavy delays around the Memphis area.

  • 2 left lanes blocked on I-55 northbound north of the Shelby Drive exit due to multi-vehicle crash
  • Right lane blocked on I-55 southbound near Stateline due to disabled vehicle
  • Heavy delays in southbound lanes of I-55 in Crittenden county coming into Memphis near Mississippi River Bridge
  • Delays on Bill Morris Parkway east bound near Hacks Cross
  • Delays in eastbound lanes of I-40 near Jackson Ave due to crash
