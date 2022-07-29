ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bertie County, NC

Community spread of COVID-19 remains high in Eastern Carolina

By WITN Web Team
WITN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.witn.com

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

State health leaders remind parents of required vaccinations ahead of new school year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reminding families that vaccinations are an important part of back-to-school success and overall health and well-being. “Following CDC recommendations to control the spread of all vaccine-preventable diseases is an essential piece of both child and family...
HEALTH
WITN

Planning underway for Pitt County Family Justice Center

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Escaping domestic violence can be one of the most vulnerable times in someone’s life. Now, leaders in Pitt County are trying to make the process of getting help a little easier. Tuesday was the start of making that happen. “It’s a cycle, and the only...
PITT COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Greenville, NC
County
Bertie County, NC
WITN

Governor’s School Supply Drive now underway in North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper has announced the beginning of the Governor’s School Supply Drive. The effort will run from August 1st to August 31, 2022 and encourages people to donate school supplies for public school students and teachers across the state. On average, teachers in North...
EDUCATION
WITN

Kentucky governor shares grim outlook on floods

No injuries after plane makes emergency landing in Washington County. A popular herbicide ingredient some farmers say is vital to business has devastated other farms because of the chemical's ability to drift under certain conditions. Enforcing the rules is in the hands of states, but there is a growing concern over whether federal action needs to be taken.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Community Spread#Hospital#General Health#Medical Services#Witn#Omicron#Ncdhhs
WITN

Financial analyst firm ranks North Carolina economy among best in U.S.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Moody’s, an international financial research firm, has declared that North Carolina’s economy is one of the best in the country, thanks to entrepreneurs in the state. According to Secretary of State Elaine Marshall, the first two quarters of 2022 totaled about 93,000 new businesses...
ECONOMY
WITN

Greenville Utilities launches energy-saving thermostat program

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Utilities is launching a pilot program in an effort to reduce energy consumption. GUC says the Smart Thermostat Pilot Program is a partnership with ecobee, a smart thermostat company, and will give incentives for customers who have an ecobee smart thermostat in their home and sign up for the program.
GREENVILLE, NC
WBTV

State awards $30M in grants to expand internet access in 11 N.C. Ccounties

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 13,000 households and 582 businesses across North Carolina are set to receive access to high-speed internet thanks to more than $30.8 million in grants. Governor Roy Cooper made the announcement on Monday through a press release. The N.C. Department of Information Technology’s (NCDIT) awarded...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WITN

Craven County deputies investigating death of South Carolina man

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County deputies say they are investigating the death of a South Carolina man. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the 4200 block of U.S. 70 Highway near New Bern Monday in reference to a death investigation. Deputies say it was...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Town of Vanceboro welcomes new police chief

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern North Carolina town welcomed a news police chief Monday. According to the Vanceboro’s Facebook page, Jared Keys was promoted to chief of police. Mayor of Vanceboro, Chad Braxton said within the post “Chief Keys is committed to serving and protecting citizens of Vanceboro.”
VANCEBORO, NC
WNCT

Recipes from North Carolina worth trying

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — A 2019 study by Hotschedules, a restaurant and hospitality software, revealed that Americans eat out a lot. In fact, 56% of Americans told the company that they eat out two to three times a week, which included both in-restaurant dining and ordering takeout. Diners certainly have a wide variety of options […]
cfvts.org

North Carolina Rice Festival

The North Carolina Rice Festival stands as a cultural beacon to teach people about the culture of The Carolinas and of Gullah Geechee heritage, but it also gives the opportunity to trace your DNA back to specific ethnic groups/tribes and allows people to learn more about their specific African culture through African Ancestry.
SCIENCE
WFMY NEWS2

NC gives out a record $105 million in unclaimed cash, but there's more! Find your cash...

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Legend has it, At the end of every rainbow, is a pot of gold. I don't know if that's true, but I know there's a lot of money owed to folks in the Triad. “It may not be $100,000 in your name, it may be $200 or $300 or $400. It's just stunning what your viewers will find when they go to NCcash.com and look at their name,” said NC State Treasurer Dale Folwell.
ECONOMY
WNCT

Wayne Hardee Law gives away over 1,500 backpacks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — More children are prepared to go back to school in a few weeks thanks to a special backpack giveaway on Saturday. Wayne Hardee Law held an event where over 1,500 backpacks were given away for children in grades K-5th. School supplies and other necessities were included in the backpack along with […]
GREENVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy