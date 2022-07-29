Community spread of COVID-19 remains high in Eastern Carolina

www.witn.com
Gov. Cooper is urging all North Carolinians to be prepared for severe weather emergencies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — August is Preparedness Month in North Carolina and Governor Roy Cooper is encouraging everyone to review their emergency plans and update their emergency supply kits. “North Carolinians need to be prepared year-round,” Governor Cooper said. “Take the time now to prepare so your family will fare...
WITN
State health leaders remind parents of required vaccinations ahead of new school year
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reminding families that vaccinations are an important part of back-to-school success and overall health and well-being. “Following CDC recommendations to control the spread of all vaccine-preventable diseases is an essential piece of both child and family...
WITN
Planning underway for Pitt County Family Justice Center
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Escaping domestic violence can be one of the most vulnerable times in someone’s life. Now, leaders in Pitt County are trying to make the process of getting help a little easier. Tuesday was the start of making that happen. “It’s a cycle, and the only...
WITN
Officials: Explosive material improperly stored at North Carolina plant
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP)- A state investigation has found that hundreds of tons of a potentially explosive fertilizer ingredient were improperly stored at a North Carolina plant when it was destroyed by a fire that burned for days earlier this year. The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the North Carolina Department of...
WITN
Governor’s School Supply Drive now underway in North Carolina
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper has announced the beginning of the Governor’s School Supply Drive. The effort will run from August 1st to August 31, 2022 and encourages people to donate school supplies for public school students and teachers across the state. On average, teachers in North...
my40.tv
'More COVID in the community right now than we've ever had,' WNC doctor says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — “We probably have more COVID in the community right now than we've ever had,” AdventHealth Chief Medical Officer Dr. Teresa Herbert said. The statement comes as students prepare to head back to the classroom in the coming weeks, which could result in more community spread.
WITN
Beaufort County Schools hosting school supplies donation event
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort County Schools says it is hosting an event for the donation of school supplies ahead of the new school year. The school system says the Stuff the Bus event will take place at the Washington Walmart parking lot on August 20th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WITN
Kentucky governor shares grim outlook on floods
No injuries after plane makes emergency landing in Washington County. A popular herbicide ingredient some farmers say is vital to business has devastated other farms because of the chemical's ability to drift under certain conditions. Enforcing the rules is in the hands of states, but there is a growing concern over whether federal action needs to be taken.
WITN
Financial analyst firm ranks North Carolina economy among best in U.S.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Moody’s, an international financial research firm, has declared that North Carolina’s economy is one of the best in the country, thanks to entrepreneurs in the state. According to Secretary of State Elaine Marshall, the first two quarters of 2022 totaled about 93,000 new businesses...
WITN
Greenville Utilities launches energy-saving thermostat program
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Utilities is launching a pilot program in an effort to reduce energy consumption. GUC says the Smart Thermostat Pilot Program is a partnership with ecobee, a smart thermostat company, and will give incentives for customers who have an ecobee smart thermostat in their home and sign up for the program.
WBTV
State awards $30M in grants to expand internet access in 11 N.C. Ccounties
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 13,000 households and 582 businesses across North Carolina are set to receive access to high-speed internet thanks to more than $30.8 million in grants. Governor Roy Cooper made the announcement on Monday through a press release. The N.C. Department of Information Technology’s (NCDIT) awarded...
Several local North Carolina winners in Mega Millions
Two of the 26 people who won a million-dollar prize bought their tickets in North Carolina. You had to have matched all five white numbers to win that prize.
9 NC river sites fail weekly fecal bacteria test; 3 in Raleigh area
The non-profit group, Sound Rivers, checks popular recreation areas of rivers from the Raleigh area to the North Carolina coast to help people determine where it is safe to swim.
WITN
Craven County deputies investigating death of South Carolina man
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County deputies say they are investigating the death of a South Carolina man. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the 4200 block of U.S. 70 Highway near New Bern Monday in reference to a death investigation. Deputies say it was...
Co-pilot falls from plane, dies before emergency landing in North Carolina
Following an emergency landing Friday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport and a mid-flight exit from a co-pilot, new details have come out about the hours leading up to the landing.
WITN
Town of Vanceboro welcomes new police chief
VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern North Carolina town welcomed a news police chief Monday. According to the Vanceboro’s Facebook page, Jared Keys was promoted to chief of police. Mayor of Vanceboro, Chad Braxton said within the post “Chief Keys is committed to serving and protecting citizens of Vanceboro.”
Recipes from North Carolina worth trying
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — A 2019 study by Hotschedules, a restaurant and hospitality software, revealed that Americans eat out a lot. In fact, 56% of Americans told the company that they eat out two to three times a week, which included both in-restaurant dining and ordering takeout. Diners certainly have a wide variety of options […]
cfvts.org
North Carolina Rice Festival
The North Carolina Rice Festival stands as a cultural beacon to teach people about the culture of The Carolinas and of Gullah Geechee heritage, but it also gives the opportunity to trace your DNA back to specific ethnic groups/tribes and allows people to learn more about their specific African culture through African Ancestry.
NC gives out a record $105 million in unclaimed cash, but there's more! Find your cash...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Legend has it, At the end of every rainbow, is a pot of gold. I don't know if that's true, but I know there's a lot of money owed to folks in the Triad. “It may not be $100,000 in your name, it may be $200 or $300 or $400. It's just stunning what your viewers will find when they go to NCcash.com and look at their name,” said NC State Treasurer Dale Folwell.
Wayne Hardee Law gives away over 1,500 backpacks
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — More children are prepared to go back to school in a few weeks thanks to a special backpack giveaway on Saturday. Wayne Hardee Law held an event where over 1,500 backpacks were given away for children in grades K-5th. School supplies and other necessities were included in the backpack along with […]
