Mandela Barnes and Sarah Godlewski emerge as the top two

Neglected livestock siting rules frustrate farmers, local governments, environmental groups alike
The economics of modern agriculture are pushing farmers across Wisconsin to get bigger or die, yet the state’s rules guiding where large farms can be located haven’t been updated in more than 15 years and the board responsible for hearing appeals of those decisions has had a number of vacant seats for years.
Charlotte Des Jardins Obituary (1928 – 2022) – Green Bay, WI
Charlotte Ann Des Jardins, 94, of Green Bay, died July 31, 2022, at a local care facility. She was born March 31, 1928, in Account to the late Clyde and Beatrice (McDowell) Davis. She had two brothers, Chuck and Larry, one older, one younger. Her father died of a heart attack in 1938, leaving Beatrice to raise the children. The family moved to Green Bay in 1944, where Charlotte took a job at Davies Dental Lab. That was the year she met Arnold Des Jardins. They were married July 21, 1946. While raising three children Charlotte became highly successful as an Avon representative. In her 50’s she renewed her faith in Jesus Christ and overcame her fear of public speaking to become chair of the Christian Women’s Club. In retirement Charlotte and Arnold divided their time between Florida and Wisconsin.
Wisconsin Behavioral Health Providers receive telehealth grants over $2.5 million from DHS, Evers
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), in conjunction with Governor Evers, has recently awarded more than $2.5 million dollars to 27 providers for community behavioral health services across the state of Wisconsin. This initiative is taking place in counties around the state including both Racine and Kenosha. The finances that have been awarded will provide access to mental health and substance use treatment and recovery support via telehealth medicine. Those receiving grants include health care systems, counseling practices, and wellness centers.
Minnesota man charged in deadly stabbing attack on tubers on western Wisconsin river | Crime
HUDSON — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake,...
EAA AirVenture Oshkosh breaks attendance record | WFRV Local 5
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)-If you went to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh this year and felt like there was a lot of people there, your feeling was right. EAA AirVenture Oshkosh broke its attendance record, welcoming over 650,000 guests to the grounds this week. ‘We’re all welcoming’: Green Bay Classics & Vendor Show...
Rosemary A. Heim Obituary – Green Bay Press-Gazette
Rosemary A. Heim, 82, passed away peacefully after a short struggle with cancer on Saturday, July 30, 2022, with her family at her side. Rosemary was born on April 19, 1940, in Green Bay to the late Edwin and Viola (Wanek) Dohnal. Rosemary married Raymond Moureau on August 13, 1960, in Kellnersville. He preceded her in death on August 9, 1971. In those 11 years they had four children, Lori (Russ) Wozniak, Lisa (Brett) Blaney, Keith Moureau, Vickie Moureau; nine grandchildren, Nicole (special friend Jory) VandenHoogen, Lorissa (Tyler) Yoder, Tyler (special friend Cait) VandenHoogen, John Wozniak, Kaeley (Chad) Behnke, Kaitlin (Jake) Mears, Charles Poole, Caleb (special friend Katrina) Poole , Chris Poole; two great-grandchildren Cillian, Cayden, with a third on the way. On April 12, 1986, Rosemary married another special man, Raymond Heim Jr. at St. Bernard Catholic Church, Green Bay. He preceded her in death on September 9, 2016. Rosemary gained four more children. The “Brady Bunch” began with Rusty (Katie) Heim, Ruth (Gene) DePrez, Roxy (Jeff) DuBois and Rob (Lynn) Heim; ten grandchildren, Angie (Phil) Koebe, Jake (Angela) Heim, Zach (Bobbie) Heim, Tina (Russ) Thiry, Elizabeth (Adrian) Guilette, David (Nia) DuBois, John (special friend Payton) DuBois, Wendy Heim, Cory (special friend Mallory) Heim, and Ryan Heim; eleven great-grandchildren, Rey, Luna, Laila, Isael, Jaxon, Vanessa, Elias, Aiden, Bria, William, and Jax. She is further survived by her brothers-in-law, Wayne (Joyce) Heim, Lloyd (Joyce) Heim, Bob Nerden, Allen Moureau, and Wayne (Janice) Moureau; sisters-in-law, Karen (Richard) Dohnal, Sue (Jim) Vaness, Phyliss (Jerry) Pagel, Martha (Donald) Neuser, and Carol Jean (Gilbert) Dias. Rosemary graduated from Demark High School in 1958 and shortly after moved to Green Bay. Rosemary married in 1960 and started a family in 1962. Her world turned upside down on August 9, 1971, when she became a single mother of four due to the passing of her husband. Rosemary was a fighter and raised those kids to become exceptional adults. Rosemary was a breast cancer survivor of 26 years who counseled others as they struggled too much with the disease. Though Rosemary had many setbacks she never quit, working at the Press-Gazette for 26 years, working at Riverside Ballroom on weekends, and always having enough time to love, support, and raise her kids. On April 12, 1986, Rosemary married her second soulmate and together they enjoyed the second half of their lives with an even bigger family. She loved bowling, polka dancing, traveling, eating out and playing cards with friends. Sadly, Rosemary was preceded in death by daughters, Lisa Blaney and Mary Beth Moureau; granddaughters, Riley Moureau and Melissa Thiry; a brother, Richard Dohnal; a sister, Dorothy Nerden; brothers-in-law, Jim Vaness, Bill Hoell, Arnold Cornette, Calvin Collins, Don Neuser, Arthur Moureau, Herman Moureau, Jerry Pagel, and Gilbert Diaz; sisters-in-law, Patricia Heim, Lucille Hoell, Ruth Cornette, Verna Collins, Jean Moureau, Sharon Moureau, and JoAnne Moureau. Friends may call at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 3425 Willow Road, on Thursday from 9:30 to 11:00 am The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am Thursday at the church with the Rev. Dennis Ryan officiating. Burial will be in Allouez Catholic Cemetery. To view the live stream of the services please go to facebookpopgb54311. On-line condolences may be given at www.prokowall.com. A special thanks is extended to the caregivers from Bellevue Senior Living especially Dawn Vande Voort. Thank you, Heartland Hospice, Deacon Dennis Kozlovsky, and Karen Skaletski from Prince of Peace Parish for all your prayers and time spent with Mom. Thank you everyone!
She Traveled 200 Miles for an Abortion She Never Wanted
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Madison Underwood was lying on the ultrasound table, nearly 19 weeks pregnant, when the doctor came in to say her abortion had been canceled. Nurses followed and started wiping away lukewarm sonogram gel from her exposed belly as the doctor leaned over her shoulder to speak to her fiancé, Adam Queen.
Sunflower festival blooms in Cecil, welcomes guests from all over
CECIL, Wis. (WFRV) – This weekend, residents were getting out and smelling the… Sunflowers?. The 7th annual Bergsbaken Farms Sunflower Festival was in full bloom at Cecil this weekend. Study: Most popular office snack in WI might surprise you. The festival offered eager visitors the chance to walk...
