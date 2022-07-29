Mandela Barnes and Sarah Godlewski emerge as the top two

Rosemary A. Heim, 82, passed away peacefully after a short struggle with cancer on Saturday, July 30, 2022, with her family at her side. Rosemary was born on April 19, 1940, in Green Bay to the late Edwin and Viola (Wanek) Dohnal. Rosemary married Raymond Moureau on August 13, 1960, in Kellnersville. He preceded her in death on August 9, 1971. In those 11 years they had four children, Lori (Russ) Wozniak, Lisa (Brett) Blaney, Keith Moureau, Vickie Moureau; nine grandchildren, Nicole (special friend Jory) VandenHoogen, Lorissa (Tyler) Yoder, Tyler (special friend Cait) VandenHoogen, John Wozniak, Kaeley (Chad) Behnke, Kaitlin (Jake) Mears, Charles Poole, Caleb (special friend Katrina) Poole , Chris Poole; two great-grandchildren Cillian, Cayden, with a third on the way. On April 12, 1986, Rosemary married another special man, Raymond Heim Jr. at St. Bernard Catholic Church, Green Bay. He preceded her in death on September 9, 2016. Rosemary gained four more children. The “Brady Bunch” began with Rusty (Katie) Heim, Ruth (Gene) DePrez, Roxy (Jeff) DuBois and Rob (Lynn) Heim; ten grandchildren, Angie (Phil) Koebe, Jake (Angela) Heim, Zach (Bobbie) Heim, Tina (Russ) Thiry, Elizabeth (Adrian) Guilette, David (Nia) DuBois, John (special friend Payton) DuBois, Wendy Heim, Cory (special friend Mallory) Heim, and Ryan Heim; eleven great-grandchildren, Rey, Luna, Laila, Isael, Jaxon, Vanessa, Elias, Aiden, Bria, William, and Jax. She is further survived by her brothers-in-law, Wayne (Joyce) Heim, Lloyd (Joyce) Heim, Bob Nerden, Allen Moureau, and Wayne (Janice) Moureau; sisters-in-law, Karen (Richard) Dohnal, Sue (Jim) Vaness, Phyliss (Jerry) Pagel, Martha (Donald) Neuser, and Carol Jean (Gilbert) Dias. Rosemary graduated from Demark High School in 1958 and shortly after moved to Green Bay. Rosemary married in 1960 and started a family in 1962. Her world turned upside down on August 9, 1971, when she became a single mother of four due to the passing of her husband. Rosemary was a fighter and raised those kids to become exceptional adults. Rosemary was a breast cancer survivor of 26 years who counseled others as they struggled too much with the disease. Though Rosemary had many setbacks she never quit, working at the Press-Gazette for 26 years, working at Riverside Ballroom on weekends, and always having enough time to love, support, and raise her kids. On April 12, 1986, Rosemary married her second soulmate and together they enjoyed the second half of their lives with an even bigger family. She loved bowling, polka dancing, traveling, eating out and playing cards with friends. Sadly, Rosemary was preceded in death by daughters, Lisa Blaney and Mary Beth Moureau; granddaughters, Riley Moureau and Melissa Thiry; a brother, Richard Dohnal; a sister, Dorothy Nerden; brothers-in-law, Jim Vaness, Bill Hoell, Arnold Cornette, Calvin Collins, Don Neuser, Arthur Moureau, Herman Moureau, Jerry Pagel, and Gilbert Diaz; sisters-in-law, Patricia Heim, Lucille Hoell, Ruth Cornette, Verna Collins, Jean Moureau, Sharon Moureau, and JoAnne Moureau. Friends may call at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 3425 Willow Road, on Thursday from 9:30 to 11:00 am The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am Thursday at the church with the Rev. Dennis Ryan officiating. Burial will be in Allouez Catholic Cemetery. To view the live stream of the services please go to facebookpopgb54311. On-line condolences may be given at www.prokowall.com. A special thanks is extended to the caregivers from Bellevue Senior Living especially Dawn Vande Voort. Thank you, Heartland Hospice, Deacon Dennis Kozlovsky, and Karen Skaletski from Prince of Peace Parish for all your prayers and time spent with Mom. Thank you everyone!

