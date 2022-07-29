POND VIEW, North-facing Townhome in Naperville's ideally located Mayfair subdivision! This home is not just in a great location (close to the Metra Train Station plus literally walking distance to shopping & dining) and attends a great school district (SD204) but it truly is a great home inside. Turn-key, move-in ready. On-trend wall colors and lighting fixtures, wood vinyl plank flooring, 42" Kitchen cabinets, Stainless steel appliances, granite counters & 9' Ceilings throughout open floor plan on the main level. Wow! Relax on the raised deck with a private view of the pond or take the deck stairs down to enjoy the backyard & walk the pond trail. Yep, the Master Bedroom has a private luxury Master Bath and a Walk-In Closet. Oh, did I mention the Laundry Room is on the 2nd floor? Sweet! Need more storage? No problemo! The Kitchen has a Walk-In Pantry and the Lookout Basement is wide open with wood vinyl plank flooring to make it a super comfortable storage opportunity - or use the space for your own unique personal needs (movie room, gym, crafts, play area?). This home really does check off all the boxes. Call for rental information before this home is gone, Gone, G-O-N-E. Credit must be 700+, gross monthly household income must be minimum $9900 and TOTAL monthly expenses (including rent) no higher than $4950. NO Bankruptcy history, no smokers & no pets (except IL registered service animals & Licensed Therapist approved emotional support animals). Owner will not accept other credit reports. NO EXCEPTIONS. PLEASE DO NOT INQUIRE IF YOU DO NOT MEET THESE QUALIFICATIONS. Thank you.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO