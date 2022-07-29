www.furnituretoday.com
Pop-up market promotes Albuquerque artisans
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Shoppers got a chance to enjoy local artistry Sunday at the Summer Vibes Pop-Up Market. Plenty of people were out at the Dreams Event Studio on Osuna near Eubank, enjoying dozens of vendors, selling everything from handcrafted jewelry, paints, bows, socks, and desserts – all of it coming from local artists. The […]
What is new about Dallas Market Center’s 2023 markets dates?
DALLAS — Dates for Dallas Market Center’s 2023 Apparel & Accessories Markets have been set, including a new location on the tradeshow calendar for the June edition of Apparel & Accessories Market, which will take place June 27-30, adjacent to the Total Home & Gift Market, June 21-27. The move was prompted by buyer feedback and requests to access the best selection of products at a more efficient schedule. Now, the June schedule creates a series of shows over 10 days, beginning with Total Home & Gift Market and KidsWorld, followed directly by Apparel & Accessories Market. The Dallas marketplace hosts five major Apparel & Accessories Markets per year.
Tom Skilling’s August outlook: What’s in store for the Chicago area this month
The bottom line from projections: A warmer and drier than normal August 2022 is the consensus forecast. The 30-day outlook from the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) suggest indicators and modeling suggest odds favor above normal temps and below normal overall precip–though with t-storms and convective shower so often involved in producing much of the month’s precipitation, precip tallies can vary widely across the region.
3 great steakhouses in Illinois
When it comes to food, Americans do love their steak. In fact, that's what a lot of them go for when they eat at a restaurant. And it's easy to see why - it's delicious and very filling, and even though you can easily prepare it at home and enjoy it in the comfort of your home, it's way better when someone else cooks it, and you just get to eat it. On top of that, it's a great chance to spend time with your loved ones.
Rising Rent Squeezing Some North Texas Families Closer to Homelessness
If you have spent any time looking for an apartment or house to rent, you have noticed prices in North Texas are on the rise. The average rent for a two-bedroom apartment has gone up 37% in Dallas over the past year, according to rent.com. Combine that with inflation and...
New Developments to Watch in Naperville
On this Business Forward, Kaylin Risvold, President and CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, sits down with Christine D. Jeffries, President of the Naperville Development Partnership at Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar to discuss some exciting new developments to watch in Naperville. Watch to hear more about what’s currently happening with the East Ogden Corridor and learn about some exciting new happenings along Route 59 in Naperville.
105 Spruce Street, Santa Fe, Santa Fe County, NM, 87501
Wonderful Duplex in Casa Solana - Open House Sunday, July 31, 2-4pm & Monday, August 1, 11am-1pm.This Stamm home duplex is perfect for an investor looking for rental income, or anyone who wants to live in one unit while getting rental income from the other unit. The 2 bedroom /2 bath unit was totally remodeled and upgraded a few years ago. It features a fantastic new kitchen, new - cabinets, tile backsplash, quartz countertops, Bosch dishwasher, gas stove, refrigerator and sink. A new bar and pendant lights complete the space. The front door and interior doors are all new. The bathroom has been re-tiled and has a new shower, sink and toilet. Original Stamm hardwood floors have been refinished. There is a beautiful large private garden at the front with a patio, and a secluded patio in the back. This unit has been used as a short-term rental. The 1 bedroom/1 bath unit has some upgrades – new granite countertop/bar in the kitchen, new bathroom and new dishwasher, full-size washer and dryer installed. The unit has been extended to add a den/living area. It is very spacious and has lots of storage. It also features both front and back patio space – landscaping and drainage redone. This unit has a long-term tenant whose lease will be up in October.
5 great burger places in Illinois
What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five great burger places in Illinois that you should visit if you want to see what a really good burger tastes like.
2812 Henley Lane, Naperville, DuPage County, IL, 60540
POND VIEW, North-facing Townhome in Naperville's ideally located Mayfair subdivision! This home is not just in a great location (close to the Metra Train Station plus literally walking distance to shopping & dining) and attends a great school district (SD204) but it truly is a great home inside. Turn-key, move-in ready. On-trend wall colors and lighting fixtures, wood vinyl plank flooring, 42" Kitchen cabinets, Stainless steel appliances, granite counters & 9' Ceilings throughout open floor plan on the main level. Wow! Relax on the raised deck with a private view of the pond or take the deck stairs down to enjoy the backyard & walk the pond trail. Yep, the Master Bedroom has a private luxury Master Bath and a Walk-In Closet. Oh, did I mention the Laundry Room is on the 2nd floor? Sweet! Need more storage? No problemo! The Kitchen has a Walk-In Pantry and the Lookout Basement is wide open with wood vinyl plank flooring to make it a super comfortable storage opportunity - or use the space for your own unique personal needs (movie room, gym, crafts, play area?). This home really does check off all the boxes. Call for rental information before this home is gone, Gone, G-O-N-E. Credit must be 700+, gross monthly household income must be minimum $9900 and TOTAL monthly expenses (including rent) no higher than $4950. NO Bankruptcy history, no smokers & no pets (except IL registered service animals & Licensed Therapist approved emotional support animals). Owner will not accept other credit reports. NO EXCEPTIONS. PLEASE DO NOT INQUIRE IF YOU DO NOT MEET THESE QUALIFICATIONS. Thank you.
TikTok 'Kia Challenge' fuels rise in using USB cables to steal cars
A TikTok challenge has been linked to a spike in using USB chargers to steal Kia and Hyundai cars in Wisconsin, Ohio, Texas, and beyond.
Backyard birds of the week
This week’s birds are two more species that we can see in our Rio Rancho yards. The first is the Lesser Goldfinch, which we can usually see during their mating season. I have seen them as early as February and as late as October!. This little bird is just...
Local pest control shops see increase in ants across the metro
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – There may be some unwanted visitors joining you on your summer picnic or even an unwelcomed tenant inside your home this year. Pest control shops are seeing more ants right now. “Bug guys and gals dread this time of year because the ants are so bad and I actually can’t wait […]
Could Chicago ever get more than a foot of rain?
The St. Louis area was just hit by more than a foot of rain. Could Chicago ever get that much?. Absolutely and it’s already happened. More rain than fell in St. Louis, hit the Chicago area on July 17-18,1996 affecting the entire region. Waves of thunderstorms repeatedly developed along a corridor from near Rockford to just north of Kankakee, bringing incredible amounts of precipitation, along with major flooding. Aurora was at the epicenter of the heaviest precipitation, logging 16.91 inches of rain in a 24-hour period, an Illinois record. Much of the metro area received more than 8 inches of rain. Brandon Dam near Joliet measured 13.60 inches, while nearly 11 inches fell on Chicago’s Southwest Side. Eight people died in the flood, and damage totaled more than a half-billion dollars.
There’s A Good Reason This City Is The Fastest Growing In Illinois
Ever wondered what the fastest growing city in Illinois was? I think we can answer that!. I've lived in Rockford, Illinois my entire life. I know, sounds kinda sad considering there's a big ol' world out there to see. That just means more vacations for me to sightsee! From living here for 25 years, I can definitely tell you Rockford is not the fastest growing city in Illinois. That's not a bad thing, but it could definitely get to the top, eventually, if the city really focused on growing residency than anything!
Inflation frustration: Tips to save on some of the most expensive items, services
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here is a quick tip now to help you save amid inflation. For credit card debt, knowledge is power. Know your interest rate and try paying off your balance every month to avoid paying interest. On housing, be ready to pay higher interest rates and look into...
Travel magazine: Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa among world’s best
Santa Ana Pueblo – Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa is no stranger to top destination and resort awards. The luxury resort — on 550 acres of the Santa Ana Pueblo between Albuquerque and Santa Fe — was named among the “Top 15 Resort Hotels in the West” in Travel + Leisure’s 2022 World’s Best awards.
5 people wounded in drive-by shooting in northwestern Chicago suburb
WHEELING, Ill. — Five people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in a northwestern Chicago suburb on Saturday, authorities said. According to the Wheeling Police Department, the shooting appeared to be connected to an earlier dispute at a restaurant in neighboring Prospect Heights, the Chicago Tribune reported. The shooting...
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In Connecticut
Bobcat resting on a lawn on Old Colchester Road in Oakdale Connecticut near the homes of Reena Joseph Jeff LinkinhokerJeff Linkinhoker. Now that all eight counties in Connecticut have reported Bobcat sightings, we know that Bobcats are not a rare thing in the state anymore.
One Jackpot Winner in $1.34 Billion Mega Millions Drawing
Friday night's Mega Millions drawing produced one winner that will take home a jackpot of $1.34 billion, the second-largest prize in the game's history. The winning ticket was sold in Des Plaines, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Meanwhile, the drawing also produced six tickets worth $2 million apiece and 20 tickets worth $1 million apiece. The New York Lottery reports that one of the $1 million tickets was sold in the Bronx. The winning numbers in Friday's drawing were 13, 36, 45, 57, 67 and Mega Ball 14.
City of Rowlett joins 24 Texas cities in filing lawsuit against Disney, Hulu, and Netflix streaming services
ROWLETT, TX (July 28, 2022) The City of Rowlett joined 24 other Texas cities today in filing a lawsuit accusing Disney DTC LLC, Hulu, LLC, and Netflix Inc., of failing to pay millions of dollars in municipal franchise fees as far back as 2007. The lawsuit was filed in Dallas...
