Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Announce ‘Invincible’ Musical

What Beach Boys Co-Founder Al Jardine’s Life Looks Like Today
Al Jardine went from writing Beach Boys songs to creating originals as a solo artist. Here's what we know about this California native and his current projects.
thebrag.com
Watch Taylor Swift shock fans by joining HAIM onstage for two songs
HAIM fans in London were given an added treat last night when none other than Taylor Swift joined the group onstage. Swift joined the pop-rock trio at the city’s O2 Arena on Thursday, July 21st for a rendition of ‘Gasoline’, their collaborative track, and a version of Swift’s own song ‘Love Story’.
Why Al Jardine Quit the Beach Boys the First Time
Al Jardine appeared in the Beach Boys as a founding member, appearing alongside Brian, Carl, and Dennis Wilson and their cousin Mike Love.
TMZ.com
Paul Anka Touring Strong at 80, Show with Andrea Bocelli Coming Soon
Paul Anka is still doing it his way ... performing in front of sold-out venues across the globe at 80 years old ... and he's going to ring in 81 with a special gig next to Andrea Bocelli!!!. The "My Way" singer just wrapped up his tour across Europe, where...
Alan Parsons Releases Sixth Album ‘From the New World,’ Featuring James Durbin, Joe Bonamassa and More
Less than a month since famed producer and songwriter Alan Parsons underwent emergency spinal surgery on June 24, resulting in the postponement of his upcoming scheduled tour dates, he’s released his sixth solo album From the New World (Frontiers Music). Following Parsons’ previous studio album The Secret in 2019,...
The Dark Side Of The Moon by Pink Floyd: the ultimate track-by-track guide
A look at the musical intricacies of Pink Floyd's masterpiece The Dark Side Of The Moon. Pink Floyd's The Dark Side Of The Moon is an unusual album in may respects, not least in that it's an avowedly uncommercial album with a huge commercial legacy. This wasn't Michael Jackson's Thriller, and album powered to enormous success off the back of multiple hit singles. Nor was it Fleetwood Mac's Rumours, an album of effervescent, deathless anthems that sound as fresh today as they did in the summer of 1977. It certainly wasn't a rock juggernaut like Bat Out Of Hell or Back In Black.
The Doors Drummer John Densmore’s Former Hollywood Hills Home Lists for $2.19M
Rock and roll lives on in the history of this Tudor-inspired 1938 home in Hollywood Hills. Previously owned by The Doors drummer and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member John Densmore, the home played host to band rehearsals downstairs in a room made from the garage. Led by frontman Jim Morrison, the LA-born 1960s band could be seen rehearsing through the windows, where neighbors would often watch them playing. Tucked away in Laurel Canyon with views overlooking Los Angeles from downtown all the way to the Pacific Ocean, the 1,813 square foot residence sits on an 8,495 square foot...
The Iconic T. Rex Album Cover That Was Shot by a Beatle
The iconic cover of T. Rex’s 1972 album The Slider came with a famous photo credit: Ringo Starr. The black and white image, which featured T. Rex frontman Marc Bolan in his Mad Hatter top hat, was taken at John Lennon’s Tittenhurst Park country home, an estate in Berkshire that was some 72 acres of land and a Georgian-style mansion. Starr and Boylan were friends, and the Beatles drummer was on hand directing Born to Boogie, a documentary and concert movie about T. Rex.
3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Rodrigo y Gabriela, Lake Street Dive and Bret McKenzie
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
Joni Mitchell to Release ‘The Asylum Albums (1972-1975)’ with Neil Young Essay
Joni Mitchell has revealed the third installment in her archival series, The Asylum Albums, (1972-1975), out Sept. 23. To commemorate the release, Mitchell shared the remastered version of her For the Roses track “You Turn Me On I’m a Radio.”. The new installment follows Mitchell’s previous releases Vol....
Roger Waters Says Pink Floyd Kept Him From ‘Tell[ing] the Truth’
Roger Waters left Pink Floyd, later reflecting on his experience with the rock band (and performing some of the group's hit songs as a solo artist).
The Comet Is Coming Announce Album, Share New Song “Code”: Listen
The Comet Is Coming have announced a new album, Hyper-Dimensional Extension Beam. The project will be released September 23 via Impulse! Records. Created during a four-day session at Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios, it follows their 2019 companion releases Trust in the Lifeforce of the Deep Mystery and The Afterlife. The trio of Danalogue (aka synth player and producer Dan Leavers), Shabaka (saxophonist Shabaka Hutchings), and Betamax (drummer and producer Max Hallett) has introduced the record with a song called “Code.” Listen below.
NME
Watch Mudvayne singer fall off stage during ‘Not Falling’
Mudvayne‘s singer fell off stage while performing ‘Not Falling’ at a show in Georgia, US. The incident on Wednesday (July 27) was captured on camera and shows Chad Gray tumbling off the front of the stage at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta. Gray was heard still...
Alice Cooper Albums Ranked Worst to Best
You can’t kill Alice Cooper. Just look at our list of Alice Cooper Albums Ranked Worst to Best for proof. Between shock rock and show tunes, proto-punk and hair metal, Cooper has done it all. With an ear for melody and an eye for the macabre, he has survived just about every musical trend over the decades.
Italian rockers Maneskin to launch first U.S., Canada tour
July 29 (Reuters) - Italian rockers Maneskin, winners of the 2021 Eurovision song contest, will tour North America for the first time starting in October. The musicians' hit singles include “Beggin’”, “I Want To Be Your Slave” and “Supermodel.”
hypebeast.com
'Stranger Things' Star Joseph Quinn Meets Metallica, Jams "Master of Puppets"
Joseph Quinn, who portrayed the fan favorite Stranger Things character Eddie Munson, met up with Metallica and jammed with them during a rehearsal for their headlining show at Lollapalooza. In a video shared by Netflix, the band and the actor hung out backstage where James Hetfield confirmed that he’s been...
Bruce Springsteen’s Manager Defends ‘Fair Price’ of Tickets
Bruce Springsteen’s manager, Jon Landau, has defended the ticketing model in place for Springsteen’s upcoming tour, insisting they are charging a “fair price.”. “In pricing tickets for this tour, we looked carefully at what our peers have been doing,” Landau said in a statement to The New York Times. “We chose prices that are lower than some and on par with others.”
Yardbarker
The definitive Iron Maiden playlist
When it comes to heavy metal royalty, Iron Maiden is certainly seated at the head table. Four decades after Maiden burst on the scene, the band is still going strong — selling out venues worldwide and continuing to search as a serious heavy metal influence. Iron Maiden has influenced...
Top 20 Rock Albums of 2022 (So Far)
During the first six months of 2022, there has been a steady stream of new music releases: pleasant surprises, anticipated projects and brand new sounds. For some, it was a long time coming: Tears for Fears released their first studio LP in 18 years, Eddie Vedder unveiled his first solo record in over a decade and Jethro Tull put out their first studio album since 2003. Others have been working feverishly: Jack White released the first of two albums this year and the Black Keys offered a new record almost exactly a year after their last one.
Doug McKean, Grammy-Winning Engineer + My Chemical Romance Producer, Dead at 54
Doug McKean, the talented Grammy-winning engineer and music producer, has died at the age of 54. According to his obituary, McKean died unexpectedly from a brain hemorrhage on June 29. My Chemical Romance, who most recently worked with the producer on their new single "The Foundations of Decay," shared an...
